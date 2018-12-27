Log in
Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of Nov 30, 2018

12/27/2018 | 10:54pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Average weekly trading volume of approximately 561,659 shares
  • Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

 

CLOSING PRICES AS OF 11/30/18


NAV

9.74

MKT

8.70




AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN AS OF 11/30/18

NAV (%)

MKT (%)

One-Month*

-0.71

0.35

Year to Date*

-1.95

-2.77

One-Year

-1.73

-1.01

Three-Year

10.83

13.35

Five-Year

5.74

6.73

10-Year

14.72

15.64

*Not Annualized

Important Performance and Expense Information
All performance information reflects past performance, is presented on a total return basis, net of the Fund's investment advisory fee, and reflects the reinvestment of distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results Current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Returns as of the recent month-end may be obtained at www.roycefunds.com. The market price of the Fund's shares will fluctuate, so that shares may be worth more or less than their original cost when sold.

The Fund normally invests in micro-cap companies, which may involve considerably more risk than investing in larger-cap companies. The Fund's broadly diversified portfolio does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.

PORTFOLIO DIAGNOSTICS


Average Market Cap1

$462.3M

Weighted Average P/B2

1.8x

Net Assets

$389.6M

1Geometric Average: This weighted calculation uses each portfolio holding's market cap in a way designed to not skew the effect of very large or small holdings; instead, it aims to better identify the portfolio's center, which Royce believes offers a more accurate measure of average market cap than a simple mean or median.


2Harmonic Average: This weighted calculation evaluates a portfolio as if it were a single stock and measures it overall. It compares the total market value of the portfolio to the portfolio's share in the earnings of its underlying stocks.


The Price-to-Book, or P/B, Ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its book value per share.

Portfolio Composition

TOP 10 POSITIONS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Mesa Laboratories

3.0

Heritage-Crystal Clean

1.5

Surmodics

1.5

CIRCOR International

1.4

Quaker Chemical

1.3

Atrion Corporation

1.2

Kadant

1.1

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Cl. A

1.1

FARO Technologies

1.1

nLIGHT

1.0



TOP FIVE SECTORS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Industrials

20.4

Information Technology

17.8

Health Care

13.4

Financials

12.5

Consumer Discretionary

11.4

Recent Developments
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RMT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalization of $1 billion or less.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XOTCX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com

An investor in Royce Micro-Cap Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

Important Disclosure Information
Closed-End Funds are registered investment companies whose shares of common stock may trade at a discount to their net asset value. Shares of each Fund's common stock are also subject to the market risks of investing in the underlying portfolio securities held by the Fund. Royce Fund Services, LLC. ("RFS") is a member of FINRA and has filed this material with FINRA on behalf of each Fund. RFS does not serve as a distributor or as an underwriter to the closed-end funds.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-micro-cap-trust-nyse-rmt-as-of-nov-30-2018-300771157.html

SOURCE Royce Micro-Cap Trust


© PRNewswire 2018
