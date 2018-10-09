Log in
RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/09 03:30:35 pm
796 GBp   +2.10%
RPC : Award Underlines Plastics' Benefits

10/09/2018 | 02:38pm CEST
The unique slimline wine bottle in 100% recycled PET for the mail-order market, made by RPC M&H Plastics, has been named Best Recycled Plastic Product of the Year at the recent Plastic Industry Awards.

Created by Garçon Wines, the bottle design conforms to the traditional Bordeaux wine bottle shape, but its flat profile means it is able to fit securely and conveniently through a standard sized letterbox. The bottle is 87% lighter and 40% spatially smaller than a normal wine bottle which, together with the fact that its letterbox size ensures no missed deliveries, hugely reduces carbon emissions from the wine supply chain.

The bottle is also fully recyclable, enabling further bottles to be produced and providing a closed loop solution in line with circular economy principles. Equally important, while being significantly lighter than glass alternatives, the bottle is strong and robust enough to withstand the rigours of the postal system.

'We are delighted to receive this award which underlines the significant contribution that plastics can make to creating a more sustainable world,' comments Simon Chidgey, RPC M&H Division's Sales and Marketing Director.

'The success of this bottle ideally encapsulates plastics' many benefits, including its low carbon during manufacture and use, its recyclability and the valuable role it can play in the circular economy.'

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 12:37:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 799 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 250 M
Debt 2019 1 084 M
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 11,89
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 3 168 M
Chart RPC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPC Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-11.56%4 150
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 752
APTARGROUP, INC.24.79%6 695
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-19.81%6 201
FP CORP6.74%2 540
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 012
