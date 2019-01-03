Log in
RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
01/03 11:52:00 am
650.4 GBp   +0.03%
RE
RPC : Bottles Prove an Eco-hit at Conference

01/03/2019

RPC Group provided a sustainable solution to help quench the thirst of over 350 delegates at a recent special UN Conference, 'Human Rights in Poland', held at the Warsaw University Library.

The company provided 400 refillable water bottles to the conference organisers, eliminating the need for bottles and glasses of any sort and providing a useful gift for all attendees to take away.

The 400ml water bottles are manufactured in Tritan™, a special copolyester from Eastman that combines the highest clarity, equivalent to glass, with being almost unbreakable. They are dishwasher safe and able to retain their gloss even after hundreds of cycles in the machine. This makes them ideal as a long-term reusable solution for consumers wanting to drink while on the move.

'We are very grateful to RPC for supporting our conference and supplying such brilliant bottles, enabling us to make this valuable contribution to protecting our environment while discussing such an important topic,' comments Karina Rathman of the United Nations Information Centre in Warsaw.

Organised by the United Nations Information Centre in cooperation with the student organisations ELSA Poland and AIESEC Poland, the conference provided an opportunity to discuss the observance of human rights in Poland, their importance and challenges for the future. Speakers included representatives from the United Nations, the Polish Government, non-government organisations, human rights activists and Polish celebrities. As well as the 350 participants, a further 35,000 viewed the conference via a livestream on Facebook, while Facebook posts reached over 265,000 people.

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:08:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 803 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 1 106 M
Yield 2019 4,56%
P/E ratio 2019 10,40
P/E ratio 2020 9,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 2 643 M
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-0.28%3 318
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC0.00%6 236
APTARGROUP, INC.0.00%5 909
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%3 949
FP CORP0.00%2 726
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 047
