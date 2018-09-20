Log in
RPC Group Plc    RPC   GB0007197378

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
RPC : Energy Saving Initiatives Recognised

09/20/2018 | 11:43am CEST
The installation of new injection moulding machines and the reuse of heat from cooling are among the successful energy reduction initiatives at the RPC Superfos Randers facility in Denmark that have enabled the site to achieve ISO 50001:2011 certification ‒ an Energy Management Standard issued by independent authorities - for the second year in a row.

The re-certification reflects the fact that RPC Superfos Randers is continuously implementing smarter ways of using energy. As Casper Bendtzen, the site's QSHE Manager, points out, these achievements are beneficial both from an environmental and economical point of view.

'It makes a lot of sense to work systematically with energy management,' he explains. 'On an ongoing basis, we discuss what needs to be done and where the most important savings can be found. Fortunately, we have massive amounts of data from our production which help to map our options.

'As an example of significantly less energy use, the replacement of old injection moulding machines represents the biggest energy saving at our production site: up to an impressive 40% in the case of exchanging a hydraulic machine with an all-electric one.'

RPC Superfos Randers is also working on more energy savings in collaboration with a large Danish utility company. Currently on the action plan is the reuse of waste heat from air compressors to heat up other areas of the factory. Another project involves the control of vacuum pumps for vacuum lifters, ensuring that they only run when needed.

Changes to lighting have also had a significant impact. 'Last year, we achieved considerable savings by installing LED lighting in all corners of our production area,' says Casper Bendtzen. 'This has resulted in a dual benefit: the light output is clearly better and, at the same time, we have reduced the energy consumption by up to 40% compared with the previous fluorescent lamps.'

RPC Group plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 09:42:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 799 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 250 M
Debt 2019 1 084 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 12,39
P/E ratio 2020 11,37
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 3 301 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-7.84%4 340
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 811
APTARGROUP, INC.28.80%6 921
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-14.42%6 632
FP CORP15.95%2 736
ZOJIRUSHI CORPORATION36.76%1 041
