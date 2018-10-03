RPC : Extended Flexibility

RPC PET Power has further increased the versatility of its Tall Boston Round range with the introduction of a special 500ml version incorporating a 28SP410 neck finish.

The modification enables the bottle to take a wide variety of standard pumps and atomisers, extending its suitability for additional products and applications in, for example, the home care market. The new size also enhances the Tall Boston Round's flexibility in the establishment of complete family ranges of products.

Tall Boston Round bottles are available in sizes from 25ml to 1,000ml and can be personalised through a choice of colours and decoration options to meet specific branding requirements.