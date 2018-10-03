Log in
RPC GROUP PLC
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/03 11:38:06 am
816.7 GBp   +1.20%
11:18aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
10:53aRPC : Extended Flexibility
PU
10:23aRPC : Form 8.5 RPC Group Plc
PU
RPC : Extended Flexibility

10/03/2018

RPC PET Power has further increased the versatility of its Tall Boston Round range with the introduction of a special 500ml version incorporating a 28SP410 neck finish.

The modification enables the bottle to take a wide variety of standard pumps and atomisers, extending its suitability for additional products and applications in, for example, the home care market. The new size also enhances the Tall Boston Round's flexibility in the establishment of complete family ranges of products.

Tall Boston Round bottles are available in sizes from 25ml to 1,000ml and can be personalised through a choice of colours and decoration options to meet specific branding requirements.

RPC Group plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 08:52:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 799 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 250 M
Debt 2019 1 084 M
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,31
P/E ratio 2020 11,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 3 279 M
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-8.18%4 264
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 806
APTARGROUP, INC.24.91%6 725
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-17.71%6 363
FP CORP11.02%2 627
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 038
