Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RPC Group Plc    RPC   GB0007197378

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/18 12:44:53 pm
823.4 GBp   -0.46%
12:23pRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP
PU
08:08aRPC : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/17FORM 8.3 - AXA : RPC Group PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose RPC GROUP
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Apollo Global Management
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 17 September 2018
(e)

In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 959,599 0.24% 937,038 0.23%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
370,268 0.09% 501,695 0.12%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 1,329,867 0.33% 1,438,733 0.35%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
5p ordinary Purchase 542,690 8.2720 GBP 8.2 GBP
5p ordinary Sale 313,317 8.2680 GBP 8.2 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
5p ordinary CFD Long 2,075 8.2189 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 2,886 8.2671 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 4,315 8.2229 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 4,400 8.2711 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 4,779 8.2236 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 6,039 8.2584 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 6,689 8.2720 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 9,991 8.2417 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 27,549 8.2413 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 55,931 8.2414 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 11 8.2390 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 763 8.2429 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 1,025 8.2340 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 2,624 8.2038 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 4,294 8.2125 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 4,569 8.2102 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 6,425 8.2726 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 12,053 8.2720 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 18,774 8.2132 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 26,851 8.2010 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 35,786 8.2492 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 116,053 8.2482 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 116,450 8.2547 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 18 Sep 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005446/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 10:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RPC GROUP PLC
12:23pRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP
PU
08:08aRPC : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/17FORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : RPC Group PLC
PU
09/17RPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Group Plc
PU
09/17RPC : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/17RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group plc
PU
09/17RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) RPC Group plc
PU
09/14RPC : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/14RPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Group plc
PU
09/13RPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Group
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Graphic Packaging announces acquisition of Letica Foodservice assets for $95M 
07/10RPC Group - Undervalued, And Not Just Because Of Brexit 
06/07RPC Group Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 799 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 250 M
Debt 2019 1 084 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
P/E ratio 2020 11,58
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 3 361 M
Chart RPC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPC Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-6.16%4 422
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 807
APTARGROUP, INC.29.78%6 963
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-14.23%6 458
FP CORP13.82%2 733
ZOJIRUSHI CORPORATION36.42%1 041
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.