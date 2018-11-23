Log in
RPC GROUP PLC
RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

11/23/2018

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

RPC Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
principal trader is connected:

Apollo Global Management

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

22 November 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

5p ordinary

Purchase

12,548

7.6880

7.6437

5p ordinary

Sale

3,194

7.6711

7.6340

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

138

7.6880

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

660

7.6740

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

174

7.6820

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

535

7.6760

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

133

7.6800

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

119

7.6800

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

5,062

7.6744

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

480

7.6440

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

600

7.6740

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

174

7.6700

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

334

7.6636

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

154

7.6740

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

21

7.6720

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

938

7.6557

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

411

7.6840

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

20

7.6700

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

308

7.6520

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

459

7.6740

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

306

7.6700

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

262

7.6520

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

854

7.6640

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

556

7.6711

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.

Number of securities to
which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American,
European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of
securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with
a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

23 November 2018

Contact name:

Damian Flanagan

Telephone number:

02890 409676

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 23 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2018 10:00:07 UTC
