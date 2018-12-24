Log in
RPC Group Plc    RPC   GB0007197378

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/24 12:34:20 pm
655.7 GBp   -1.31%
11/23RPC GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
10/03RPC GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
09/10Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

0
12/24/2018 | 11:55am CET

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:54:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 826 M
EBIT 2019 442 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 1 106 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 10,63
P/E ratio 2020 9,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 2 700 M
Chart RPC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPC Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-24.63%3 411
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-21.12%6 072
APTARGROUP, INC.8.43%5 876
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%4 174
FP CORP2.80%2 487
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 095
