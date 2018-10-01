Log in
RPC GROUP PLC
RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group Plc

10/01/2018 | 10:52am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Deutsche Bank AG London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

RPC GROUP PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

RPC GROUP PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

28/09/2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received GBP

Lowest price per unit paid/received GBP

5p ordinary

Purchase

55,823

8.0840

7.9500

5p ordinary

Sales

42,483

8.0860

7.9500

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1

7.9500GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3

8.0696GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

7

7.9984GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

23

8.0168GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

142

8.0169GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

205

7.9902GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

325

7.9926GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,021

7.9983GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,802

8.0339GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,766

8.0287GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

7,309

8.0269GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

362

7.9500GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

563

8.0292GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

811

8.0200GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

1,787

8.0072GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

2,164

7.9659GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

5,434

7.9976GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

8,859

7.9942GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

10,680

7.9792GBP

5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

11,056

7.9688GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

01/10/2018

Contact name:

Jasim Baloch

Telephone number:

0121 407 9093

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:51:08 UTC
