Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RPC Group Plc    RPC   GB0007197378

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/11 01:31:32 pm
756.6 GBp   -4.01%
12:48pRPC : A Breath of the Correct Medicine
PU
12:38pRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group plc
PU
12:28pRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) RPC Group plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

RPC Group Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Advisor to RPC Group Plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

10-October-2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

3,659,600

8.094 (GBP)

7.882 (GBP)

Ordinary

Sales

3,658,784

8.089 (GBP)

7.882 (GBP)

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBp)

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

5660

788.20

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

6630

788.20

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

100000

788.20

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

11027

788.68

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

8284

789.52

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

8284

789.52

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

310

790.55

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

724

790.55

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

348

793.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

44134

794.28

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

149069

795.02

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

94695

795.78

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

563

796.05

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

470

796.38

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2165

796.38

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2165

796.38

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2028

799.00

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2589

799.22

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

22917

800.98

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

5660

788.20

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

213457

788.20

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

8284

789.52

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

724

790.55

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

5203

790.55

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

500

793.43

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

348

793.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

44134

794.28

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

149069

795.02

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

94695

795.78

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

131

795.95

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

14109

796.35

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

470

796.38

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

6620

797.32

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

1221

797.64

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2282601

798.40

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2028

799.00

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2028

799.00

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

100000

804.82

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Date of disclosure:

11-October-2018

Contact name:

Anthony Allen / Paul MacDonald

Telephone number:

0207 888 5416 / 8548

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RPC GROUP PLC
12:48pRPC : A Breath of the Correct Medicine
PU
12:38pRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group plc
PU
12:28pRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) RPC Group plc
PU
12:18pRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
12:18pRPC : Form 8.3 -
PU
10/10RPC : Form 8.3 - RPC GROUP
PU
10/10RPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Group plc
PU
10/10RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP
PU
10/10RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RPC Group PLC
PU
10/10RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Graphic Packaging announces acquisition of Letica Foodservice assets for $95M 
07/10RPC Group - Undervalued, And Not Just Because Of Brexit 
06/07RPC Group Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 816 M
EBIT 2019 442 M
Net income 2019 250 M
Debt 2019 1 084 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 12,02
P/E ratio 2020 11,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 3 203 M
Chart RPC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPC Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-10.58%4 235
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 727
APTARGROUP, INC.18.71%6 574
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-25.21%5 935
FP CORP5.59%2 535
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.