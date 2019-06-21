Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RPC Group Plc    RPC   GB0007197378

RPC GROUP PLC

(RPC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/21 07:48:36 am
791.9 GBp   -0.01%
07:30aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RPC Group plc
PU
07:30aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) RPC Group plc
PU
05:25aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RPC Group plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 07:30am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

RPC Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Financial Advisor to Berry Global Group Inc.

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

20 June 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary Share

Purchase

Sale

445,525

69,543

7.9205 GBP

7.9200 GBP

7.9180 GBP

7.9176 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Share

Equity Swap

Long

Short

2,208

47,601

9,874

22,294

30,947

19,978

3,756

2,190

133

7.9176 GBP

7.9180 GBP

7.9196 GBP

7.9200 GBP

7.9200 GBP

7.9202 GBP

7.9204 GBP

7.9205 GBP

7.9208 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

21 June 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 11:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RPC GROUP PLC
07:30aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RPC Group plc
PU
07:30aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) RPC Group plc
PU
05:25aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group plc
PU
04:35aRPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Group plc
PU
06/20FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RPC Group plc
PU
06/20RPC : Form 8.3 - RPC GROUP PLC AMENDMENT
PU
06/19RPC : Form 8.3 -
PU
06/19RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
06/19RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RPC Group plc
PU
06/19RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC Group plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 795 M
EBIT 2019 443 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 111 M
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
P/E ratio 2020 10,99
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 3 222 M
Chart RPC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPC Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,39  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC21.47%4 072
APTARGROUP, INC.27.36%7 206
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC7.15%6 262
FP CORP2.12%2 634
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 043
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.22.37%617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About