RPC GROUP PLC
01/08 05:59:57 am
674.7 GBp   +1.64%
2018Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
RPC : Get to Grips with New Sizes

01/08/2019 | 05:39am EST

RPC PET Power is expanding its popular Grip jars range with new larger 2 and 2.5 litre sizes.

With their characteristic 'Square Grip' shape, the jars are easy to handle as well as being safe and durable. This has made the range popular for products for both professional and domestic kitchens, but the jars are also ideal for many other applications such as animal feed, confectionery, nuts and powdered products.

The new sizes offer even greater flexibility in the creation of family ranges. The attractive shape offers a striking appearance on-shelf and a variety of decoration options are available to provide individual brand identify. Both jars feature the popular 100SP400 neck finish, which makes them easy to combine with a multitude of different closures.

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:38:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 803 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 1 106 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 10,62
P/E ratio 2020 9,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 2 698 M
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC1.81%3 445
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC2.36%6 282
APTARGROUP, INC.-3.19%5 720
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%3 631
FP CORP-0.61%2 648
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 036
