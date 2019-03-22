Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RPC Group Plc    RPC   GB0007197378

RPC GROUP PLC

(RPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/22 06:04:00 am
790.7 GBp   -0.96%
05:15aRPC : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RPC Group plc
PU
05:05aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) RPC Group Plc
PU
04:06aPlastics maker Berry says not to raise offer for RPC
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RPC : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RPC Group plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 05:15am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

RPC Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Rome UK Bidco Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

21 March 2019

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A - Cash Offer

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares Purchase 472,500

796.400 p

793.000 p

Ordinary Shares Sale 472,500

796.400 p

793.000 p

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBP)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure: 22 March 2019
Contact name: Dhruti Singh
Telephone number: 0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RPC GROUP PLC
05:15aRPC : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RPC Group plc
PU
05:05aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) RPC Group Plc
PU
04:06aPlastics maker Berry says not to raise offer for RPC
RE
03:30aRPC : Update re Recommended Superior Cash Offer for RPC
PU
03/21RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- RPC Group plc
PU
03/21RPC : Form 8.3 - RPC LN
PU
03/20ELLIOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P : Form 8.3 - RPC Group Plc
AQ
03/20RPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
03/20FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RPC Group plc
PU
03/20RPC : Form 8.3 - RPC LN Equity 19-MAR-19 Decrease In Traded Position
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 803 M
EBIT 2019 446 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 111 M
Yield 2019 3,71%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 3 246 M
Chart RPC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPC Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,81  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC22.45%4 270
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC13.30%7 034
APTARGROUP, INC.12.19%6 542
FP CORP-0.30%2 633
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 078
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-20.17%681
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.