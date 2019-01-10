RPC : Introduces Cup Recycling Initiative

RPC Tedeco-Gizeh, the UK's sole manufacturer of plastic vending cups, is launching a unique initiative to help customers recycle their used cups into valuable second life products.

The company is working with its sister business from the RPC Group, RPC bpi recycled products, so that vending suppliers and operators who collect their own used cups can deliver them to the RPC bpi facility in Dumfries. There they will be reprocessed and blended with other recycled polymers for use in the manufacture of RPC bpi's market-leading Plaswood. This is a high-performance lumber made from 100% recycled plastic that does not rot, splinter, crack or degrade with age and requires no maintenance. Products manufactured in Plaswood include fences, posts and outdoor furniture.

Scotland's leading vending machine supplier Excel Vending is the first company to make use of this service, collecting cups from its customer base across Scotland.

'This is a great initiative,' comments Excel Vending's managing director Jane McDonald. 'The cups are a valuable resource that can be put to good use rather than going to landfill and will help to support our environmental and CSR strategy.'

Nigel Cannon, RPC Tedeco-Gizeh's UK Sales Manager says the new initiative provides a closed-loop supply opportunity for vending businesses.

'As a UK producer, our cups already offer important benefits in terms of a lower carbon footprint from more efficient logistics and deliveries,' he explains. 'They can now have a significant end-of-life use that keeps them out of the waste stream.'