RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
01/10 07:07:57 am
681.5 GBp   +0.22%
2018RPC GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018RPC GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
RE
RPC : Introduces Cup Recycling Initiative

01/10/2019 | 06:44am EST

RPC Tedeco-Gizeh, the UK's sole manufacturer of plastic vending cups, is launching a unique initiative to help customers recycle their used cups into valuable second life products.

The company is working with its sister business from the RPC Group, RPC bpi recycled products, so that vending suppliers and operators who collect their own used cups can deliver them to the RPC bpi facility in Dumfries. There they will be reprocessed and blended with other recycled polymers for use in the manufacture of RPC bpi's market-leading Plaswood. This is a high-performance lumber made from 100% recycled plastic that does not rot, splinter, crack or degrade with age and requires no maintenance. Products manufactured in Plaswood include fences, posts and outdoor furniture.

Scotland's leading vending machine supplier Excel Vending is the first company to make use of this service, collecting cups from its customer base across Scotland.

'This is a great initiative,' comments Excel Vending's managing director Jane McDonald. 'The cups are a valuable resource that can be put to good use rather than going to landfill and will help to support our environmental and CSR strategy.'

Nigel Cannon, RPC Tedeco-Gizeh's UK Sales Manager says the new initiative provides a closed-loop supply opportunity for vending businesses.

'As a UK producer, our cups already offer important benefits in terms of a lower carbon footprint from more efficient logistics and deliveries,' he explains. 'They can now have a significant end-of-life use that keeps them out of the waste stream.'

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 11:43:00 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 803 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 1 106 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 10,88
P/E ratio 2020 9,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 2 764 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,70  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC4.29%3 534
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC2.82%6 383
APTARGROUP, INC.-0.58%5 776
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%3 573
FP CORP-3.49%2 608
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 043
