Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RPC Group Plc    RPC   GB0007197378

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RPC : Portfolio management and acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 08:17am CEST

28th August 2018

RPC Group Plc

Portfolio management and acquisition

RPC Group Plc ('RPC' or the 'Group'), a leading global plastic products design and engineering company, announces an update in relation to the divestment of its non-core businesses and the recently completed acquisition of PLASgran, a leading UK rigid plastic recycling company.

Sale of Letica Foodservice

RPC has reached binding agreement with Graphic Packaging International LLC for the sale of the Foodservice business of Letica Corporation (the 'Foodservice Business') for a pre-tax cash free, debt free consideration of $95 million. The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval in the United States.

As a result of the sale of the Foodservice Business, RPC has reached agreement to settle the earn-out associated with the Group's acquisition of Letica Corporation ('Letica') in March 2017. An amount of $7.5 million will be payable to the former shareholders of Letica upon the completion of the sale of the Foodservice Business. No further amounts will be charged to adjusting items in respect of the earn-out. The cash payment of $7.5m compares with the circa 20% (circa $29 million) earn-out settlement indicated in the previous technical guidance.

Disposal of other non-core businesses

Preparations for the sale of the spirits closures business at Bridge of Allan, Scotland, are complete and the business is being marketed to interested parties. Further updates on this process will be provided in due course. The preparations for the sale of the European injection moulding automotive business (comprising of operations at Zevenaar, The Netherlands, and at Rongu, Estonia) have started. It should be noted that there is a continuation of the significant under-performance at the operation in Zevenaar as a result of cost inefficiencies arising from last year's new product launch.

Acquisition of PLASgran

On 13th August RPC acquired PLASgran Limited, for a cash free, debt free consideration of £34.5 million. Operating from facilities in Cambridgeshire, PLASgran is a leading UK recycler of rigid plastics and in the last financial year generated revenue of £27 million. The acquisition will complement and enhance the existing film recycling activities carried out by the RPC bpi Division, bringing additional annual capacity of almost 50,000 tonnes of rigid recycling alongside the Group's existing flexible capacity, delivering a total recycling capacity in excess of 100,000 tonnes per annum. The expanded RPC bpi recycling business will serve the UK and Mainland European markets, with all management of PLASgran retained.

For further information:

RPC Group Plc

+44 (0)1933 410064

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1340

Pim Vervaat, Chief Executive

Richard Mountain

Simon Kesterton, Group Finance Director

Nick Hasell

Clare Banham, Investor Relations Director

About RPC Group:

RPC is a leading plastic products design and engineering company for packaging and selected non-packaging markets, with over 33 innovation centres and 192 operations in 34 countries, and employs c.25,000 people. The Group develops and manufactures a diverse range of products for a wide variety of customers, including many household names, and enjoys strong market positions in many of the end-markets it serves and the geographical areas in which it operates. It uses a wide range of polymer conversion technologies in both rigid and flexible plastics manufacture, and is now one of the largest plastic converters in Europe, combining the development of innovative packaging and technical solutions for its customers with good levels of service and support.

For further information please visit: www.rpc-group.com

Follow us on Twitter: @rpc_group

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RPC GROUP PLC
08:32aGRAPHIC PACKAGING : RPC Group to sell Letica's food-packaging business for $95 m..
RE
08:17aRPC : Portfolio management and acquisition
PU
08:01aRPC : Graphic Packaging Announces Acquisition of Letica Foodservice Assets, Expa..
PR
08/23RPC : UniPak Pail is Natural Choice for Yoghurt
PU
08/23RPC GROUP PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
08/21RPC GROUP PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
08/17RPC : Intricate Decoration Conveys Elegance
PU
08/16RPC : Packs Provide a Ready Solution
PU
08/15RPC GROUP PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
08/14RPC : Slogan Reflects Wide Focus of RPC Safety Week
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/10RPC Group - Undervalued, And Not Just Because Of Brexit 
06/07RPC Group Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 876 M
EBIT 2019 446 M
Net income 2019 253 M
Debt 2019 1 087 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 11,67
P/E ratio 2020 10,90
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 3 106 M
Chart RPC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPC Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-13.22%3 998
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 884
APTARGROUP, INC.20.31%6 399
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-21.17%6 026
FP CORP5.59%2 524
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%990
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.