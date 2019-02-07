Log in
RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/07 05:52:40 am
793.9 GBp   +0.14%
RPC : Quality and Functionality from Ice-Cream Pack

02/07/2019 | 05:25am EST

The high quality, user-friendliness and eye-catching decoration of the sleek EasySnacking™ pot from RPC Superfos are key factors in its selection for a new range of ice-creams from Russian manufacturer Taice.

Thanks to In-Mould Labelling, it is possible to show the texture of the ice cream in razor-sharp photo quality on the packaging. This is complemented by the striking purple colour of the lid that catches the consumer's attention. Overall this smart look of the EasySnackingTM pot makes the product stand out on shelf.
In addition to these powerful colours and smooth design lines, the integral spoon of the handy EasySnackingTM pot is a key feature for Taice. The spoon is neatly separated from the ice cream, and easy to grasp under a tear-off label in the lid. Taice made the vital packaging decision in collaboration with Denis Komarov, the company representative at UnipakCentr.

'The Taice ice cream is of excellent quality so it was important to find a packaging solution on a matching quality level,' he explains. 'In the EasySnackingTM pot, we found what we were looking for. We value the entire packaging solution, but the spoon deserves a special mention. It is sturdy, convenient and perfectly in tune with consumer demand for an easy sweet treat.'

Taice is a new player in the Russian ice-cream market. The delicious varieties - including blackcurrant, raspberry, cherry, chocolate, strawberry and sweet condensed milk - are sold to end-users through food markets, cinemas, pizzerias and gas stations.

'People who have enjoyed the Taice ice-cream from the EasySnackingTM pot tell us that they like it very much,' concludes Denis Komarov. 'We do get a lot of positive feedback, both in respect of the quality and taste of the ice cream, and in respect of the packaging solution.'

RPC Group plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 10:24:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 826 M
EBIT 2019 442 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 1 106 M
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 12,68
P/E ratio 2020 11,10
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 3 222 M
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,55  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC21.60%4 168
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC6.37%6 588
APTARGROUP, INC.7.99%6 381
FP CORP-6.83%2 472
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 067
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD16.14%985
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.