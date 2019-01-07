RPC : Rule 2.9 Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

7 January 2019

RPC Group plc - Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, RPC Group plc ('RPC') confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it has 406,436,107 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. The International Securities Identification Number for the ordinary shares of RPC is GB0007197378.

Enquiries:

RPC Group plc +44 (0) 1933 410064

Nick Giles, Company Secretary

Rothschild (Joint Lead Financial Adviser)+44 (0)20 7280 5000

Charles Montgomerie

David Weinberg

Credit Suisse (Joint Lead Financial Adviser) +44 (0)20 7888 8888

Cathal Deasy

Joe Hannon

Karl Montfort

Evercore (Joint Lead Financial Adviser)+44 (0) 20 7653 6000

Anthony Laubi

Jefferies (Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser) +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Jonathan Wilcox

David Watkins

Deutsche Bank (Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser) +44 (0)20 7545 8000

Charles Wilkinson

Richard Sheppard

Rule 26.1 disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at http://www.rpc-group.com, by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 8 January 2019. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Notice related to financial advisers

N M Rothschild & Sons Limited ('Rothschild'), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for RPC and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than RPC for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement.

Credit Suisse International ('Credit Suisse'), which is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA in the United Kingdom, is acting as financial adviser exclusively for RPC and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to any person other than RPC for providing the protections afforded to clients of Credit Suisse, nor for providing advice in relation to the content of this announcement or any matter referred to herein. Neither Credit Suisse nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Credit Suisse in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Evercore Partners International LLP ('Evercore'), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting as financial adviser exclusively for RPC and for no one else in connection with matters set out in this announcement, and will not be responsible to anyone other than RPC for providing the protections afforded to clients of Evercore, nor for providing advice in relation to matters referred to herein. Neither Evercore nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract or in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Evercore in connection with this announcement, any statement contained therein or otherwise.

Jefferies International Limited ('Jefferies'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting for RPC and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this Announcement. In connection with such matters, Jefferies will not regard any other person as their client, nor and will not be responsible to anyone other person than RPC for providing the protections afforded to clients of Jefferies or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein. Neither Jefferies nor any of its subsidiaries, affiliates or branches owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct, indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Jefferies in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Deutsche Bank AG ('Deutsche Bank') is authorised under German Banking Law (competent authority: European Central Bank) and, in the United Kingdom, by the Prudential Regulation Authority. It is subject to supervision by the European Central Bank and by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, and is subject to limited regulation in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority. Neither Deutsche Bank nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates will be responsible to any person other than RPC for providing any of the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche Bank nor for providing advice in relation to any matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Deutsche Bank nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Deutsche Bank in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein, or otherwise. Deutsche Bank, acting through its London branch, is acting as financial adviser and corporate broker to RPC and no other person in connection with the contents of this announcement.