RPC GROUP PLC    RPC   GB0007197378

RPC GROUP PLC

(RPC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/17 06:43:21 am
786.7 GBp   -0.04%
RPC : Safe Handling for Chemicals
PU
06:23aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group Plc
PU
05:48aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- RPC Group plc
PU
RPC : Safe Handling for Chemicals

04/17/2019 | 06:28am EDT
RPC Promens
is introducing its proven Varibox IBC into the UK and Ireland, offering the ideal solution for the safe and cost-effective handling of hazardous chemicals.

Roto moulded in polyethylene, the robust construction of the Varibox features an inner container enclosed within a strong outer cover, and incorporates a special discharge valve for easy dispensing of product with no need to remove a cap. To meet the specific needs of the UK and Irish markets, the standard 2-way secured entry pallet has been augmented with the availability of a 4-way secured entry version, allowing even greater flexibility in the movement of the container by a forklift or pallet jack without compromising on safety.

Equally important, the internal container can be reused for up to five years, providing a cost-effective means of transporting and storing chemicals while delivering an improved carbon footprint.

The strength and sturdiness of the Varibox ensures maximum protection so that product quality is maintained throughout the logistics chain. Integrated vents automatically open for safe dispensing and a pressure release system is available for products that cause a product build-up. Dip tubes with leak-free quick connectors are a further option for discharge from the top of the container.

The Varibox is available in a choice of colours and can incorporate company logos for effective branding. The easy-to-clean design prevents product contamination and large recessed label areas provide plenty of room for all required product information. A built-in RFID tag enables the Varibox to be tracked at every stage of its journey.

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:27:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 795 M
EBIT 2019 443 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 111 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 12,74
P/E ratio 2020 10,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 3 202 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,81  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC20.71%4 184
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC22.68%7 672
APTARGROUP, INC.16.82%6 925
FP CORP2.73%2 670
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 073
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.20.58%645
