RPC : Update re Antitrust Clearances

6 June 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

for

RPC GROUP PLC ('RPC')

by

BERRY GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ('Berry Bidco')

an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Berry Global Group, Inc. ('Berry')

to be effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement

under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Update on antitrust clearances in relation to the proposed acquisition of RPC

On 8 March 2019, Berry Bidco and RPC announced a recommended superior cash offer by Berry Bidco for RPC under Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code (the 'Rule 2.7 Announcement'), to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement (the 'Scheme'). On 26 March 2019, RPC announced that the circular relating to the Scheme had been posted to RPC Shareholders (the 'Scheme Document').

Berry Bidco announces that the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia has granted unconditional clearance in connection with the Acquisition in accordance with Federal Law No. 135-FZ 'On the Protection of Competition' dated 26 July 2006, as amended. Condition 3(e) of the Scheme has accordingly been satisfied.

Berry Bidco confirms that each of the antitrust Conditions of the Scheme set out in Conditions 3(a) to (g) of the Scheme has been satisfied.

Capitalised terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.

A copy of this announcement will be made available in accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code on Berry's website at http://ir.berryglobal.com.

