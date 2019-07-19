RPC : Pails Shape Up

Italian company Carioca SpA has chosen Superfos , a company of Berry Global , for their ability to provide different-shaped and sustainable pack solutions.

Carioca produces a range of popular felt-tip pens and crayons used by creative children and adults around the world. They are sold in more than 60 countries and the product and its packaging must be able to compete in what are fiercely competitive markets. For Israel, therefore, the company saw an opportunity to step up its offering by changing the shape of the packaging for 48 Jumbo felt-tip pens from a round container to a square UniPak pail from Superfos's standard range.

'The Israeli Market was new for Carioca and our local competitor uses a round pail for a similar product,' explains Carioca SpA's Marketing Director, Dr Giorgio Bertolo. 'So, to be more attractive, we decided to try out the square shape. We are pleased with the UniPak pail. It appears to be the best solution on the market in terms of price and quality, and the feedback we have received from retail and end-users is positive.'

For user-convenience and product protection, a clear foil wrapped around the pail keeps the felt-tips in place. The colourful decorations on the pail are created using in-mould labelling, rendering a razor-sharp and scratch-resistant graphic image.

In Italy, Carioca has replaced an existing round thermoformed pack with a round injection moulded UniPak pail with a lid and a red handle, which is also from the Superfos standard range.

'The round UniPak pail which we now use on the domestic market meets our needs as it has the perfect height and diameter and can contain exactly 100 felt-tip pens,' says Dr Giorgio Bertolo. 'All in all, both new solutions for the Italian and the Israeli markets respectively represent a refreshing renewal of the look of our packaging and we are satisfied with the result.'

The UniPak pails also offer another distinct advantage, being manufactured in mono-material polypropylene. This makes them 100% recyclable, which is a key benefit for the development of a circular economy.