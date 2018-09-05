Log in
RPC, INC. (RES)
09/04 10:01:58 pm
13.62 USD   -0.44%
12:31aRPC, INC. : Announces Presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power ..
PR
08/09RPC, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25RPC : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RPC, Inc. : Announces Presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

09/05/2018 | 12:31am CEST

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) today announced today that it will attend the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 5th, and will make a presentation at the conference at 11:45 AM ET.

In RPC's presentation, management will provide a corporate overview, discuss the Company's outlook and strategies under current market conditions, highlight the services RPC provides and review its most recently published financial results.  Management's remarks and the presentation materials for each presentation will be available in real time on RPC's investor website, www.rpc.net, and will be archived for a period of 30 days following the presentation.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found at www.rpc.net.

For more information about RPC, Inc. and/or this presentation, please contact:

Jim Landers
Vice President, Corporate Finance
404-321-2162
jlanders@rpc.net

Sharon Gardner
Manager, Investor Relations
404-321-2172
sgardner@rpc.net

SOURCE RPC, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
