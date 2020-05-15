Log in
RPCG Public : Appointment of auditors to review Q1/2020 financial statements

05/15/2020 | 07:24am EDT

- Translation -

RPCG/HO-SET/0007/2020

May 15, 2020

Subject: Appointment of auditors to review Q1/2020 financial statements

Attention: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 of RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on 31 March 2020, resolved to indefinitely postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") due to the pandemic of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID -19). As a result, the agenda to consider and approve the appointment of external auditors and the determination of the audit fee for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was therefore postponed.

Nonetheless, pursuant to the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board Tor Jor 28/2020 dated 27 March 2020 issued by the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), listed companies which are unable to arrange the AGM and appoint company's auditors are able to submit the company's financial statements for the first quarter of 2020 reviewed by auditors who were approved by SEC and appointed by the company's board of directors. In addition, the company shall propose the agenda item of appointment of the company's auditors as aforementioned in the upcoming AGM.

In this regard, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 held on 31 March 2020, passed the following resolutions to approve the appointment of previous year auditors from EY Office Limited as the Company's auditors of the first quarter of the year 2020, which the Company will propose for approval by the AGM for the appointment as per the following names:

1.

Mrs.Poonnard Paocharoen,

C.P.A. Registration No.5238 or

2.

Miss Vissuta Jariyathanakorn, C.P.A. Registration No.3853 or

3.

Mr.Termphong Opanaphan,

C.P.A. Registration No.4501

The audit fee maintained the same until further approval by the AGM.

Please be informed accordingly,

Sincerely Yours,

(Mrs.Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)

Company Secretary

Investor relation / Office of Managing Director

Email: ir@rpcthai.comTel. 0-2372-3600

Disclaimer

RPCG Public Company Limited published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 11:24:00 UTC
