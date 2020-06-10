RPCG Public : Publication of the invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

- Translation -

RPCG/HO-SET/0010/2020

June 10, 2020

Subject: Publication of the invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the resolution of the Board of Directors of RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") to convene the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on July 16, 2020 at 13.30 hrs. at Auditorium Room, 9th Fl. Shinawatra Tower III, 1010 Viphavadi Rangsit Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok and in order to provide detail information of the agendas in advance for consideration, the Company has disclosed the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020, agendas and all related documents on the Company's website (http://www.rpcthai.com) for public considerations since June 10, 2020.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mrs. Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)

Company Secretary

Investor relation / Office of Managing Director

Email: ir@rpcthai.comTel. 02-372-3600