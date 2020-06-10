Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  RPCG    RPC   TH0750010Y01

RPCG

(RPC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RPCG Public : Publication of the invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:53am EDT

- Translation -

RPCG/HO-SET/0010/2020

June 10, 2020

Subject: Publication of the invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the resolution of the Board of Directors of RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") to convene the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on July 16, 2020 at 13.30 hrs. at Auditorium Room, 9th Fl. Shinawatra Tower III, 1010 Viphavadi Rangsit Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok and in order to provide detail information of the agendas in advance for consideration, the Company has disclosed the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020, agendas and all related documents on the Company's website (http://www.rpcthai.com) for public considerations since June 10, 2020.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mrs. Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)

Company Secretary

Investor relation / Office of Managing Director

Email: ir@rpcthai.comTel. 02-372-3600

Disclaimer

RPCG Public Company Limited published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 05:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RPCG
01:53aRPCG PUBLIC : Publication of the invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting o..
PU
05/15RPCG PUBLIC : Appointment of auditors to review Q1/2020 financial statements
PU
03/31RPCG PUBLIC : The resolution of the Board of Directors to postpone the 2020 Annu..
PU
03/12RPCG PUBLIC : Publication of the invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting o..
PU
02/19RPCG PUBLIC : Schedule of the year 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, ..
PU
2019RPCG PCL : Announcement of RPCG's 2020 Public Holidays
PU
2019RPCG PCL : Disposal of Assets of RPCG Public Company Limited (Additional)
PU
2019RPCG PCL : Disposal of Assets of RPCG Public Company Limited
PU
2019RPCG PCL : Procedures for Proposing Agenda Items for 2020 AGM of Shareholders an..
PU
2019RPCG PCL : To notify the verdict of the Civil Court in Black Case No.Por.3016/25..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4 283 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2019 381 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net cash 2019 539 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,26x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 705 M 22,5 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart RPCG
Duration : Period :
RPCG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Suwinai Suwanhirunkul President & Director
Satja Janetumnugul Chairman
Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn Secretary, GM-Finance & Administration
Suthud Khancharoensuk Director
Supapong Krishnakan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPCG-18.18%22
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-21.55%231 452
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.53%123 234
BP PLC-25.14%93 387
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-21.54%69 960
PHILLIPS 66-23.10%39 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group