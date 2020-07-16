RPCG Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

Re : Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform the resolutions made during Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020 (AGM) held on Thursday July 16, 2020, 13.35-14.50 hrs. at AUDITORIUM Room, 9th Floor, Shinawatra Tower III, 1010 Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok as follows:
1. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders who attend and vote, to adopt the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on April 5, 2019, with the voting results as follows:
Approved
580,019,970
Votes,
equivalent to
100%
Disapproved
0
Votes,
equivalent to
0%
Abstained
625
Votes
-
Voided ballots
0
Votes
-
Acknowledged the report of the Company's operational results for the year 2019;
Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders who attend and vote, the statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended on December 31, 2019;
Approved
580,032,782
Votes,
equivalent to
100%
Disapproved
0
Votes,
equivalent to
0%
Abstained
0
Votes
-
Voided ballots
0
Votes
-
4. Approved, by majority votes of the shareholders who attend and vote, the suspension of dividend payment for the Year 2019 due to the accumulated deficit of the Company, which the Public Company Act B.E. 2535 has prohibited the Company to pay dividend, with the voting results as follows:
Approved
580,032,782
Votes,
equivalent to
100%
Disapproved
0
Votes,
equivalent to
0%
Abstained
0
Votes
-
Voided ballots
0
Votes
-
5. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders who attend and vote, the nomination for Directors who are due to retire by rotation and appoint Directors in place of the vacant Directors namely Mr.Satja Janetumnugul, Mr.Prasit Dheeraratbongkot and Mr.Tawat Ungsuprasert to hold the position for another term with the voting results as follows:
Mr.Satja Janetumnugul
Approved
580,042,782
Votes,
equivalent to
100%
Disapproved
0
Votes,
equivalent to
0%
Abstained
0
Votes
-
Voided ballots
0
Votes
-
Mr.Prasit Dheeraratbongkot
Approved
580,042,782
Votes,
equivalent to
100%
Disapproved
0
Votes,
equivalent to
0%
Abstained
0
Votes
-
Voided ballots
0
Votes
-
Mr.Tawat Ungsuprasert
Approved
580,042,782
Votes,
equivalent to
100%
Disapproved
0
Votes,
equivalent to
0%
Abstained
0
Votes
-
Voided ballots
0
Votes
-
In this regard, the names and numbers of the authorized directors of the Company will be as follows:
Any two of Mr.Satja Janetumnugul, Mr.Supapong Krishnakan, Mr.Tawat Ungsuprasert or Mr.Suthud Khancharoensuk signing jointly with the Company's seal affixed.
6. Approved, by the vote of not less than two-thirds of the total number of votes of the shareholders attending the meeting and are eligible to vote, the Directors' Remuneration for the year 2020 with the voting results as follows:
Approved
580,042,782
Votes,
equivalent to
100%
Disapproved
0
Votes,
equivalent to
0%
Abstained
0
Votes
equivalent to
0%
Voided ballots
0
Votes
equivalent to
0%
7. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders attending the meeting and casting their votes, the appointment of Mrs.Poonnard Paocharoen CPA No.5238, or Miss Vissuta Jariyathanakorn C.P.A. No.3853, or Mr.Termphong Opanaphan C.P.A. No.4501 from EY Office Limited as Company's Auditor for the year 2020, whereby any one of the auditors may have the authority to perform and express opinion on the Company's Financial
Statements. In the case that the auditors whose names appear above cannot carry out their duty, EY Office Limited is authorized to appoint another certified auditor to perform the work. The Audit Fee for the year 2020 is as follows:
∙ Audit Fee for the Company is
Baht
825,000
∙ Audit Fee for the Company's subsidiaries is
Baht
1,265,000
Total Audit Fee is
Baht
2,090,000
The votes of the Meeting are as follows:
Approved
580,092,882
Votes,
equivalent to
100%
Disapproved
0
Votes,
equivalent to
0%
Abstained
0
Votes
-
Voided ballots
0
Votes
-
8. Approved, by the vote of not less than three-fourths of the total number of votes of the shareholders attending the meeting and are eligible to vote, the transfer of legal reserve and share premium to compensate the accumulated loss of the Company with the voting results as follows:
Approved
580,092,882
Votes,
equivalent to
100%
Disapproved
0
Votes,
equivalent to
0%
Abstained
0
Votes
equivalent to
0%
Voided ballots
0
Votes
equivalent to
0%
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
(Mrs.Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)
Company Secretary
Investor relation / Office of Managing Director Email: ir@rpcthai.comTel. 02-372-3600
RPCG Public Company Limited published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 03:30:00 UTC