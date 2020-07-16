RPCG Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

- Translation -

RPC/HO-SET/0011/2020

July 16, 2020

Re : Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform the resolutions made during Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020 (AGM) held on Thursday July 16, 2020, 13.35-14.50 hrs. at AUDITORIUM Room, 9th Floor, Shinawatra Tower III, 1010 Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok as follows:

1. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders who attend and vote, to adopt the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on April 5, 2019, with the voting results as follows:

Approved 580,019,970 Votes, equivalent to 100% Disapproved 0 Votes, equivalent to 0% Abstained 625 Votes - Voided ballots 0 Votes -

Acknowledged the report of the Company's operational results for the year 2019; Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders who attend and vote, the statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended on December 31, 2019;

Approved 580,032,782 Votes, equivalent to 100% Disapproved 0 Votes, equivalent to 0% Abstained 0 Votes - Voided ballots 0 Votes -

4. Approved, by majority votes of the shareholders who attend and vote, the suspension of dividend payment for the Year 2019 due to the accumulated deficit of the Company, which the Public Company Act B.E. 2535 has prohibited the Company to pay dividend, with the voting results as follows:

Approved 580,032,782 Votes, equivalent to 100% Disapproved 0 Votes, equivalent to 0% Abstained 0 Votes - Voided ballots 0 Votes -

5. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders who attend and vote, the nomination for Directors who are due to retire by rotation and appoint Directors in place of the vacant Directors namely Mr.Satja Janetumnugul, Mr.Prasit Dheeraratbongkot and Mr.Tawat Ungsuprasert to hold the position for another term with the voting results as follows:

Mr.Satja Janetumnugul

Approved 580,042,782 Votes, equivalent to 100% Disapproved 0 Votes, equivalent to 0% Abstained 0 Votes - Voided ballots 0 Votes -