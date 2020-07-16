Log in
RPCG

RPCG

(RPC)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RPCG Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

07/16/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

- Translation -

RPC/HO-SET/0011/2020

July 16, 2020

Re : Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform the resolutions made during Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020 (AGM) held on Thursday July 16, 2020, 13.35-14.50 hrs. at AUDITORIUM Room, 9th Floor, Shinawatra Tower III, 1010 Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok as follows:

1. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders who attend and vote, to adopt the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on April 5, 2019, with the voting results as follows:

Approved

580,019,970

Votes,

equivalent to

100%

Disapproved

0

Votes,

equivalent to

0%

Abstained

625

Votes

-

Voided ballots

0

Votes

-

  1. Acknowledged the report of the Company's operational results for the year 2019;
  2. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders who attend and vote, the statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended on December 31, 2019;

Approved

580,032,782

Votes,

equivalent to

100%

Disapproved

0

Votes,

equivalent to

0%

Abstained

0

Votes

-

Voided ballots

0

Votes

-

4. Approved, by majority votes of the shareholders who attend and vote, the suspension of dividend payment for the Year 2019 due to the accumulated deficit of the Company, which the Public Company Act B.E. 2535 has prohibited the Company to pay dividend, with the voting results as follows:

Approved

580,032,782

Votes,

equivalent to

100%

Disapproved

0

Votes,

equivalent to

0%

Abstained

0

Votes

-

Voided ballots

0

Votes

-

5. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders who attend and vote, the nomination for Directors who are due to retire by rotation and appoint Directors in place of the vacant Directors namely Mr.Satja Janetumnugul, Mr.Prasit Dheeraratbongkot and Mr.Tawat Ungsuprasert to hold the position for another term with the voting results as follows:

Mr.Satja Janetumnugul

Approved

580,042,782

Votes,

equivalent to

100%

Disapproved

0

Votes,

equivalent to

0%

Abstained

0

Votes

-

Voided ballots

0

Votes

-

Mr.Prasit Dheeraratbongkot

Approved

580,042,782

Votes,

equivalent to

100%

Disapproved

0

Votes,

equivalent to

0%

Abstained

0

Votes

-

Voided ballots

0

Votes

-

Mr.Tawat Ungsuprasert

Approved

580,042,782

Votes,

equivalent to

100%

Disapproved

0

Votes,

equivalent to

0%

Abstained

0

Votes

-

Voided ballots

0

Votes

-

In this regard, the names and numbers of the authorized directors of the Company will be as follows:

  • Any two of Mr.Satja Janetumnugul, Mr.Supapong Krishnakan, Mr.Tawat Ungsuprasert or Mr.Suthud Khancharoensuk signing jointly with the Company's seal affixed.

6. Approved, by the vote of not less than two-thirds of the total number of votes of the shareholders attending the meeting and are eligible to vote, the Directors' Remuneration for the year 2020 with the voting results as follows:

Approved

580,042,782

Votes,

equivalent to

100%

Disapproved

0

Votes,

equivalent to

0%

Abstained

0

Votes

equivalent to

0%

Voided ballots

0

Votes

equivalent to

0%

7. Approved, by majority vote of the shareholders attending the meeting and casting their votes, the appointment of Mrs.Poonnard Paocharoen CPA No.5238, or Miss Vissuta Jariyathanakorn C.P.A. No.3853, or Mr.Termphong Opanaphan C.P.A. No.4501 from EY Office Limited as Company's Auditor for the year 2020, whereby any one of the auditors may have the authority to perform and express opinion on the Company's Financial

Statements. In the case that the auditors whose names appear above cannot carry out their duty, EY Office Limited is authorized to appoint another certified auditor to perform the work. The Audit Fee for the year 2020 is as follows:

Audit Fee for the Company is

Baht

825,000

Audit Fee for the Company's subsidiaries is

Baht

1,265,000

Total Audit Fee is

Baht

2,090,000

The votes of the Meeting are as follows:

Approved

580,092,882

Votes,

equivalent to

100%

Disapproved

0

Votes,

equivalent to

0%

Abstained

0

Votes

-

Voided ballots

0

Votes

-

8. Approved, by the vote of not less than three-fourths of the total number of votes of the shareholders attending the meeting and are eligible to vote, the transfer of legal reserve and share premium to compensate the accumulated loss of the Company with the voting results as follows:

Approved

580,092,882

Votes,

equivalent to

100%

Disapproved

0

Votes,

equivalent to

0%

Abstained

0

Votes

equivalent to

0%

Voided ballots

0

Votes

equivalent to

0%

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mrs.Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)

Company Secretary

Investor relation / Office of Managing Director Email: ir@rpcthai.comTel. 02-372-3600

Disclaimer

RPCG Public Company Limited published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 03:30:00 UTC
