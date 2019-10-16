RPCG PCL : Disposal of Assets of RPCG Public Company Limited

-Translation- RPC/HO-SET/0012/2019 16 October 2019 Subject Disposal of Assets of RPCG Public Company Limited Attention President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure 1. Information Memorandum on the Disposal of Asset of RPCG Public Company Limited As the Board of Directors' Meeting of RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company/RPC") No. 5/2019 on October 16, 2019 has approved the Company to sell the Company's ordinary shares of Thai Public Port Company Limited ("TPP"), an associate, in the amount of 31,500,000 shares, equivalent to 30 percent of the total registered capital of 105,000,000 shares, totaling 1,000 million Baht (one thousand million Baht) (Approximately 31.746 baht per share). The entering into the transaction constitutes an asset disposal transaction pursuant to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No.TorChor.20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, (including any amendment thereto) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets, 2004, (including any amendment thereto) (collectively, the "Notifications on Acquisition or Disposal"). According to the announcement of the acquisition or disposition of items, the Company has to calculate the size of the transaction according to the 4 calculation criteria, the transaction size from the net operating profit margin has the highest value equal to 39.92 percent, which is the criteria having the highest results by referring to the operating results of the Company consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2019. (Past 4 quarters). And within the past 6 months, the Company has not acquired or disposed of the said assets with a value exceeding 15% but lower than 50% is therefore classified as type 2 according to the announcement of the acquisition or disposition. As a result, the Company is required to disclose the information memorandum on entering into such transaction to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") and to send a circular letter to the shareholders of the Company within 21 days from the date on which the information memorandum on entering into such transaction is disclosed to the SET. The Company sets out the details of the Transaction as presented in the Enclosed 1. Please be informed accordingly. Sincerely yours, (Mrs.Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn) Company Secretary

Purchaser : Siam LNG Company Limited

(a subsidiary of Siam Gas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited) ("SGP")

Seller : RPCG Public Company Limited

Relationship : Neither the Purchaser nor the Seller has any relationship of the Company and is not a connected person of the Company pursuant to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions dated 31 August 2008 (as amended) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions, dated 19 November 2003 (as amended). The general characteristic of the transactions and volume of the transactions 3.1 The general characteristic of the transactions The Company will sell TPP ordinary shares to Siam LNG Company Limited in the amount of 31,500,000 shares or 30% of the total registered capital of 105,000,000 shares, total value of 1,000 million baht (one billion baht only). After this transaction The Company will not hold shares in TPP. 1

3.2 Transaction Size The transaction size is considered as a transaction according to the Notification on Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. The details of the calculation of the size of the transaction are as follows: Financial Information RPC TPP As of 30 June 2019 As of 31 December 2018 (unit: Million Baht) (Reviewed) (Audited) Total assets 3,606.04 1,106.35 Intangible assets 19.47 0 Total liabilities 2,215.70 74.43 Minority shareholders' equity 13.40 0 Net Tangible Asset (NTA) 1,357.46 1,031.92 Net Profit 1/ 77.45 1 103.06 Remarks: 1 Calculated based on RPC's consolidated financial statement as at 1 July 2018 - 30 June 2019. Calculation of the comparison of transaction size according to the criteria of disposal of assets. Calculation (unit: Million Baht) Transaction Size (%) 1. Net Tangible Asset (NTA NTA of TPP (1,031.92) x Sales Proportion (30%) 22.81 NTA RPC (1,357.46) 2. Net profit Net profit of TPP (103.06) x Sales Proportion (30%) 39.92 (4 latest consecutive quarters) Net profit for 4 latest consecutive quarters of RPC (77.45) 3. Total value of consideration Selling price of TPP ordinary shares (1,000) 27.73 Total assets of RPC (3,606.04) 4. Value of equity shares issued Incompatible rules Incompatible rules as no new share were issued as no new share for the payment of assets were issued When considering the above calculation of the transaction size, it can be seen that the result from the calculation of the transaction size from the net operating profit margin has the highest value equal to 39.92 percent. And within the past 6 months, the Company has not acquired or disposed of the said assets with a value exceeding 15% but lower than 50% is therefore classified as type 2 according to the announcement of the acquisition or disposition. 2

4. Detail of a disposal of assets TPP ordinary shares. a) General Information Name of company : Thai Public Port Co., Ltd. Established : November 7, 1989 Registered Capital : 840,000,000 Baht Paid-up Capital : 840,000,000 Baht Total number of shares : 105,000,000 shares Par value : 8 Baht per share Proportion of shares holding before the transaction : 30% Proportion of shares holding after the transaction : None Name of Directors : 1. Mr. Sombath Phanichewa 2. Mr. Tanet Phanichewa 3. Mr. Worawit Weeraborwornpong 4. Mr. Supachai Weeraborwornpong 5. Mr. Somchai Koprasobsuk 6. Ms. Sirima Phanichewa 7. Ms. Sirivan Phanichewa 8. Mrs. Chaweewan Sirichansawang 9. Mr. Satja Janetumnugul 10. Mrs.Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn 11. Ms. Kallaya Klaithong However, after completing the transaction no. 9) 10) and 11) will resign due to being a representative sent by the Company. Shareholding structure Name Before Transaction1 After Transaction No. of Shares Proportion No. of Shares Proportion 1. Siam LNG Company Limited 42,532,164 40.51% 74,032,164 70.51% 2. RPCG Public Company Limited 31,500,000 30.00% - - 3. Pong Erawan Company Limited 29,913,446 28.49% 29,913,446 28.49% 4. The Siam Chemicals Public Company Limited 390,625 0.37% 390,625 0.37% 5. Mr. Jira Ratanarat 332,500 0.32% 332,500 0.32% 6. C U M M 88 Co., Ltd. 68,900 0.07% 68,900 0.07% 7. Mr. Wichai Jarasmaneekul 31,372 0.03% 31,372 0.03% 8. Dr. Burana Chawalitthamrong 26,040 0.02% 26,040 0.02% 9. Dr. Boon Vanasin 20,000 0.02% 20,000 0.02% 10. Khunying Thongtip Ratanarat 17,070 0.02% 17,070 0.02% 11. Others (98 persons) 167,883 0.16% 167,883 0.16% Total 105,000,000 100.00% 105,000,000 100.00% Remarks: 1 List of Shareholders (BorOrJor.5) as at 26 September 2019. 3

Operating Assets: TPP is an operator of deep sea port and liquid tank farm which is located on Thatavavong, Si- Chang Island, Chonburi Province with total area of 240 Rai 1 ngarn 53 sq.wah. Currently, the existing project is operating on a 100 Rai area and there are areas of approximately 100 Rai available for developing new project. During the year 1998, TPP filed an application for a concession to operate on state land, located between TPP's land and the coast (port area), totaling 103 rai. In 2007, the Cabinet approved the concession for a period of 50 years. However, there is the litigation which refer to land owned by TPP, the working group therefore resolved to await the final judgement of courts. During the year 2017, the Supreme Court has upheld a decision by the Court of Appeals not to revoke the title deed. Chonburi Provincial Administration has notified the Public Land Management Bureau under the Department of Lands of the Supreme Court's judgement. At present, the granting of the concession and other relevant matters are being considered by the Public Land Management Bureau under the Department of Lands. TPP business can be separated into 2 major businesses as follows; A deep sea berth comprising 4 berths. Details of each berth are as follows; Berth no. 1 provides a sheltered deep water port with natural water depths of up to 16.80 meters and be able to accommodate vessels of up to 100,000 DWT and is equipped with 4 loading arms which can load crude oil, fuel oil and Gasoline Base.

Berth no. 2 provides a sheltered deep water port with natural water depths of up to 15 meters and be able to accommodate vessels of up to 10,000 DWT and is equipped with 2 loading arms which can load crude oil, fuel oil and Gasoline Base.

Berth no. 3 provides a sheltered deep water port with natural water depths of up to 11 meters and be able to accommodate vessels of up to 5,000 DWT and is equipped with 1 loading arm which can load crude oil, fuel oil and Gasoline Base.

Berth no. 4 provides a sheltered deep water port with natural water depths of up to 10 meters and be able to accommodate vessels of up to 5,000 DWT and is equipped with 1 loading arm which can Gasoline Base. A tank farm comprising 14 tanks. Details of each tank are as follows; Tank No. Storage Type Capacity (million Litres)* T-961 Crude oil 46.725 T-962 Gasoline Base 46.896 T-963 Crude oil 46.805 T-964 Crude oil 46.717 T-975 Diesel 58.161 T-976 Diesel 58.093 T-981 Crude oil 3.966 T-982 Fuel oil 3.656 T-983 Fuel oil 3.667 T-984 Fuel oil 3.979 T-985 Gasoline Base 6.773 T-986 Gasoline Base 6.763 T-987 Gasoline Base 6.760 T-988 Gasoline Base 6.755 Total 345.716 * Capacity permitted 4

