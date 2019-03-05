RPCG PCL : Publication on the letter of invitation to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company website

- Translation -

RPCG/HO-SET/0004/2019

March 5, 2019

Re:Publication on the letter of invitation to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company website

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the resolution of the Board of Directors of RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2019 on April 5, 2019 at 13.30 hrs. at AUDITORIUM Room, at 9th Fl. Shinawatra Tower III, 1010 Viphavadi Rangsit Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok and in order to provide detail information of the agendas in advance for consideration, the Company has disclosed the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2019, agendas and all related documents on the Company's website (http://www.rpcthai.com) for public considerations since March 5, 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mrs. Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)

Company Secretary

Investor relation / Office of Managing Director

Email: ir@rpcthai.com Tel. 02-372-3600