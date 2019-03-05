RPCG PCL : Publication on the letter of invitation to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company website

- Translation -
RPCG/HO-SET/0004/2019
March 5, 2019
Re:Publication on the letter of invitation to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company website
To:
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to the resolution of the Board of Directors of RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2019 on April 5, 2019 at 13.30 hrs. at AUDITORIUM Room, at 9th Fl. Shinawatra Tower III, 1010 Viphavadi Rangsit Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok and in order to provide detail information of the agendas in advance for consideration, the Company has disclosed the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2019, agendas and all related documents on the Company's website (http://www.rpcthai.com) for public considerations since March 5, 2019.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
(Mrs. Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)
Company Secretary
Investor relation / Office of Managing Director
Email: ir@rpcthai.com Tel. 02-372-3600
Disclaimer
RPCG Public Company Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 06:14:05 UTC