RPCG PCL : To notify the verdict of the Civil Court in Black Case No.Por.3492/2560 and Black Case No.Por 3789/2560

March 29, 2019 Re: To notify the verdict of the Civil Court in Black Case No.Por.3492/2560 and Black Case No.Por 3789/2560 To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Refer to RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") filed a petition with the Civil Court on 25 July 2017, requesting the Civil Court to revoke the award granted by the arbitral tribunal that require the Company to compensate the final payment of raw material of condensate residue (CR) at the amount of THB 1,555 million plus interest at the rate of 9.375% per year, calculated from the capital amount Baht 1,518 million, counted from the next date of submission of the dispute (submitted the dispute on May 18, 2012) until the Company have paid to PTT at the Civil Black Case No.Por.3492/2560. Subsequently, on September 2017, PTT submitted a petition to the Civil Court in regard to the Civil Black Case No.Por 3789/2560 requesting a judgment to enforce compliance with the arbitral award requesting the Company to compensate the final payment of raw materials of condensate residue (CR).

On 29 March 2019, the Civil Court rendered a verdict on the Civil Black Case No.Por.3492/2560 and the Civil Black Case No.Por 3789/2560, which the Civil Court revoked the judgement of the arbitral tribunal in regard to the Civil Black Case No.78/2555 and Red Case No. 37/2560 and dismissed the request by PTT.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

(Mrs.Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)

Company Secretary

Investor relation / Office of Managing Director

Email: ir@rpcthai.comTel. 02-372-3600