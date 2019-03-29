Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  RPCG PCL    RPC   TH0750010Y01

RPCG PCL

(RPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RPCG PCL : To notify the verdict of the Civil Court in Black Case No.Por.3492/2560 and Black Case No.Por 3789/2560

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 02:36am EDT

- Translation -

RPCG/HO-SET/0005/2019

March 29, 2019

Re:

To notify the verdict of the Civil Court in Black Case No.Por.3492/2560

and Black Case No.Por 3789/2560

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Refer to RPCG Public Company Limited (the "Company") filed a petition with the Civil Court on 25 July 2017, requesting the Civil Court to revoke the award granted by the arbitral tribunal that require the Company to compensate the final payment of raw material of condensate residue (CR) at the amount of THB 1,555 million plus interest at the rate of 9.375% per year, calculated from the capital amount Baht 1,518 million, counted from the next date of submission of the dispute (submitted the dispute on May 18, 2012) until the Company have paid to PTT at the Civil Black Case No.Por.3492/2560. Subsequently, on September 2017, PTT submitted a petition to the Civil Court in regard to the Civil Black Case No.Por 3789/2560 requesting a judgment to enforce compliance with the arbitral award requesting the Company to compensate the final payment of raw materials of condensate residue (CR).

On 29 March 2019, the Civil Court rendered a verdict on the Civil Black Case No.Por.3492/2560 and the Civil Black Case No.Por 3789/2560, which the Civil Court revoked the judgement of the arbitral tribunal in regard to the Civil Black Case No.78/2555 and Red Case No. 37/2560 and dismissed the request by PTT.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

(Mrs.Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)

Company Secretary

Investor relation / Office of Managing Director

Email: ir@rpcthai.comTel. 02-372-3600

Disclaimer

RPCG Public Company Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 06:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RPCG PCL
02:36aRPCG PCL : To notify the verdict of the Civil Court in Black Case No.Por.3492/25..
PU
03/05RPCG PCL : Publication on the letter of invitation to the 2019 Annual General Me..
PU
02/20RPCG PCL : Chang in the Scope of Duties of Responsibilities of the Audit Committ..
PU
02/20RPCG PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2018
PU
02/20RPCG PCL : Audited Yearly and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
02/20RPCG PCL : Announcement of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Suspe..
PU
2018RPCG PCL : Announcement of RPCG's 2019 Public Holidays
PU
2018RPCG PCL : Procedures for Proposing Agenda Item 2019 AGM of Shareholders and Nom..
PU
2018Plastics packager RPC's spending plans send shares tumbling
RE
2017RPCG PCL : Publication on the letter of invitation to the 2017 AGM on the Compan..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2009 -
EBIT 2009 -
Net income 2009 -
Debt 2009 -
Yield 2009 34,8%
P/E ratio 2009 -
P/E ratio 2010 -
Capi. / Sales 2009 0
Capi. / Sales 2010 -
Capitalization 613 M
Chart RPCG PCL
Duration : Period :
RPCG PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Suwinai Suwanhirunkul President & Director
Satja Janetumnugul Chairman
Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn Secretary, GM-Finance & Administration
Suthud Khancharoensuk Director
Supapong Krishnakan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPCG PCL19
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.40%340 224
BP11.02%145 849
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.33%124 037
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.27%101 712
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.03%51 377
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.