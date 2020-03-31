Log in
RPCG Public : The resolution of the Board of Directors to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") and still be omitted Dividend Payment

03/31/2020 | 06:16am EDT

-Translation-

No. RPCG/HO-SET/0006/2020

March 31, 2020

Subject: The resolution of the Board of Directors to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") and still be omitted Dividend Payment

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

RPCG Public Company Limited ("the Company"), hereby announces that according to the invitation for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), scheduled for April 20, 2020 at 10:00 hrs. at Auditorium Room, at 9th Fl. Shinawatra Tower III, 1010 Viphavadi Rangsit Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, to consider the important agenda as detailed in the Meeting's Notice that had already been sent to the Shareholders.

As the outbreak of the 2019 Coronavirus ("COVID-19") in Thailand that continues to spread and to post an increasing. In this regard, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (No.4) dated 27 March 2020 has issued announcement to temporarily close down the service of meeting room.

With this regard, on March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors' Meeting No.2/2020 had carefully and thoroughly considered all related matters and resolved to postpone the 2020 Shareholders' Annual General Meeting indefinitely by cancelling the date and agenda of the Meeting which was previously scheduled on Monday, April 20, 2020 and also cancelling the record date to determine the names of the shareholders who had the right to attend the Meeting previously set on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Such postponement will not cause any significant effects to the Company's business operation. The Board of Directors will consider specifying the new date of AGM when the situation is resolved and suitable for having the AGM set up, which the Company will inform you subsequently.

The Company would like to extend its sincere apology to all shareholders for the necessity to make this notice to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, In the meantime, the Company will pursue up with the situation of the outbreak of this disease closely as well as to take into consideration the option for holding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in other means as provided for by the law as soon as possible.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mrs.Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn)

Company Secretary

Investor relation / Office of Managing Director

Email: ir@rpcthai.comTel. 0-2372-3600

Disclaimer

RPCG Public Company Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 10:15:02 UTC
