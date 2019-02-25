Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RPM International Inc.    RPM

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RPM International : Announces Offering of $350 Million of 4.550% Notes Due 2029

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 06:02pm EST

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that it has agreed to sell $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.550% notes due 2029 (the “Notes”).

The sale of the Notes is expected to close February 27, 2019, and is pursuant to the provisions of an underwriting agreement dated February 25, 2019, among RPM and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Santander Investment Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representatives of the underwriters.

RPM will pay interest on the Notes semiannually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2019.

The expected net proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be approximately $346.2 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and RPM’s estimated expenses related to the offering. RPM intends to use the net proceeds to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted. The offering of the Notes was registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and is being made pursuant to RPM’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed by RPM with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Notes will be offered pursuant to an effective registration statement previously filed with the SEC. Before investing, investors should read the prospectus in the registration statement and applicable prospectus supplement and other documents the company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the company and the offering. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website. Alternatively, RPM, or any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering, will arrange to send interested parties copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus if requested by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, toll free at 1-800-294-1322 or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, by contacting Santander Investment Securities Inc. toll free at 1-855-403-3636 or by e-mail at debtprospectus@santander.us, or by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, toll free at 1-800-645-3751 or by e-mail at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services across three segments. RPM’s industrial products include roofing systems, sealants, corrosion control coatings, flooring coatings and other construction chemicals. Industrial companies include Stonhard, Tremco, illbruck, Carboline, Flowcrete, Euclid Chemical and RPM Belgium Vandex. RPM's consumer products are used by professionals and do-it-yourselfers for home maintenance and improvement and by hobbyists. Consumer brands include Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane and Testors. RPM’s specialty products include industrial cleaners, colorants, exterior finishes, specialty OEM coatings, edible coatings, restoration services equipment and specialty glazes for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Specialty segment companies include Day-Glo, Dryvit, RPM Wood Finishes, Mantrose-Haeuser, Legend Brands, Kop-Coat and TCI.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
06:02pRPM INTERNATIONAL : Announces Offering of $350 Million of 4.550% Notes Due 2029
BU
09:01aRPM INTERNATIONAL : to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Glo..
BU
08:39aRPM INTERNATIONAL INC/DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12BASF to launch construction chemicals unit sale in spring - sources
RE
01/15RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/10RPM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Results
AQ
01/08RPM INTERNATIONAL IN : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
01/07RPM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Results; Record second-qu..
AQ
01/04RPM INTERNATIONAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/04RPM INTERNATIONAL INC/DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 593 M
EBIT 2019 554 M
Net income 2019 369 M
Debt 2019 2 036 M
Yield 2019 2,20%
P/E ratio 2019 25,12
P/E ratio 2020 17,26
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capitalization 7 757 M
Chart RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
RPM International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 66,2 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank C. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothyc R. Kinser Vice President-Operations
Russell L. Gordon Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lonny R. DiRusso Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew Franklin Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.0.24%7 757
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS11.80%41 184
PPG INDUSTRIES9.01%26 733
AKZO NOBEL1.21%20 693
ASIAN PAINTS1.80%18 879
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD16.30%12 200
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.