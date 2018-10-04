RPM International : Announces Three Senior Promotions as Part of Organizational Realignment

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that it has promoted Lonny DiRusso to vice president and chief information officer, Matthew Franklin to vice president – information technology, and Gordon Hyde to vice president – operations.

“These promotions are being made as part of an organizational realignment that will support our operating improvement initiatives. As seasoned veterans of RPM, Lonny, Matt and Gordy have all been instrumental to the success of our company over the years, and I’m confident their leadership in these new roles will yield outstanding results for RPM and its shareholders,” stated Sullivan. “We look forward to seeing their respective expertise put to work for RPM on a larger scale as they unlock value in our operations and IT, and drive greater collaboration between our companies worldwide.”

In his new role, DiRusso will be responsible for ensuring that RPM’s corporate-wide IT program aligns with its overall strategic vision. He will report directly to Frank C. Sullivan, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer. Prior to this promotion, DiRusso held the position of vice president – information technology at RPM for the past 13 years and, before that, the titles of director – information technology and management information systems manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Cleveland State University.

As vice president – information technology, Franklin will be responsible for day-to-day IT support at RPM’s corporate headquarters, providing senior oversight of IT initiatives companywide and managing its information security program. Having joined RPM 20 years ago, he previously held the position of senior director – IT operations. Franklin is a member of The Conference Board’s CISO Council, where he serves on its executive committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in information management from Myers University.

In his new role, Hyde will be joining colleague Timothy Kinser, also recently appointed as vice president – operations, to team together to lead RPM’s manufacturing, supply chain and procurement improvement initiatives. He will primarily be focused on driving manufacturing efficiencies, asset optimization and inventory improvement. Hyde began his career at RPM more than 20 years ago as vice president – operations for Zinsser, a former RPM operating company, and subsequently held similar positions at RPM and its Wood Finishes Group before joining RPM Specialty Products Group in 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from Brown University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services across three segments. RPM’s industrial products include roofing systems, sealants, corrosion control coatings, flooring coatings and other construction chemicals. Industrial companies include Stonhard, Tremco, illbruck, Carboline, Flowcrete, Euclid Chemical and RPM Belgium Vandex. RPM's consumer products are used by professionals and do-it-yourselfers for home maintenance and improvement and by hobbyists. Consumer brands include Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane and Testors. RPM’s specialty products include industrial cleaners, colorants, exterior finishes, specialty OEM coatings, edible coatings, restoration services equipment and specialty glazes for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Specialty segment companies include Day-Glo, Dryvit, RPM Wood Finishes, Mantrose-Haeuser, Legend Brands, Kop-Coat and TCI. Additional details can be found at www.rpminc.com and by following RPM on Twitter at www.twitter.com/RPMintl.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us, and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below) which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital and the effect of changes in interest rates, and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and capacity of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our construction and chemicals businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; and (j) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2018, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

