RPM International : Expects Third Quarter Results at the Higher End of Previous Guidance

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) today announced that it expects its financial results for its fiscal third quarter, ended February 29, 2020, to be at the higher end of its guidance provided on January 8, 2020. At that time, the company said that it expected revenue for the fiscal third quarter to be up 2.5% to 4%, adjusted EBIT growth in the 25% to 30% range, and adjusted diluted EPS in the high-teens to low-20-cent range. The company noted today that the positive momentum of the 2020 MAP to Growth operating improvement plan contributed to good earnings leverage in the third quarter.

“As the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, RPM’s top priorities include protecting the health and well-being of our associates and their family members, supporting our local communities to control the spread of the virus, and maintaining the continuity and success of our business operations,” said Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and chief executive officer. “While the COVID-19 outbreak continues globally, our supply chain and business operations remain strong, our March operating results are solid, and we continue to meet the changing needs of our customers in a timely manner during this unprecedented period,” stated Sullivan. “I want to thank all of our associates for their hard work and dedication as they provide superior service to our customers as we navigate through these challenging times together.”

The company will report its fiscal third-quarter results on April 8, 2020, prior to the market open. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT the same day. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-708-4540 or 847-619-6397 for international callers. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,000 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

