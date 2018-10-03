RPM International : Reports Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Financial Results
10/03/2018 | 12:46pm CEST
Sales increase 8.5% to first-quarter record
Raw material costs and restructuring expenses affect profitability
Operating improvement plan implementation continues to streamline
costs
Comprehensive plan update to be provided at November 28 investor day
RPM
International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) today reported financial results for
its fiscal 2019 first quarter ended August 31, 2018.
First-Quarter Results
Fiscal 2019 first-quarter net sales were a record $1.46 billion, up 8.5%
over the $1.35 billion reported a year ago. Including the impact of
restructuring charges, first-quarter net income was $69.8 million versus
$116.4 million in the year-ago period, and diluted earnings per share
(EPS) were $0.52 compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. Income
before income taxes (IBT) was $91.9 million compared to $155.3 million
reported in the fiscal 2018 first quarter. RPM’s consolidated earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT) were $113.9 million compared to
$177.6 million reported in the fiscal 2018 first quarter. The fiscal
2019 first quarter included asset write-offs and other
restructuring-related expenses of $39.8 million. Excluding these
charges, RPM’s adjusted EBIT was $153.7 million and diluted EPS was
$0.76.
“We saw strong top-line sales growth in the first quarter, with organic
sales growth up 7.8%, while profitability continued to be adversely
affected by rising raw material costs. In addition, bottom-line results
reflected the impact of restructuring charges, higher legal and
advertising costs in our consumer segment, and the adverse effect of
transactional foreign exchange,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman
and chief executive officer.
“Our team is focused on driving increased profitability, long-term
growth and enhanced value for our shareholders, and we are making good
progress in executing on our operating improvement plan, which is
specifically designed to increase margins, reduce working capital, and
improve overall operating efficiency. During the quarter, we continued
our strategic restructuring initiatives, including the reduction of more
than 150 positions and the announced closure of four manufacturing
facilities, all in line with our 2020 Margin Acceleration Plan,” stated
Sullivan.
First-Quarter Segment Sales and Earnings
The company’s industrial segment net sales increased 7.2%, to $782.0
million from $729.8 million reported a year ago, reflecting organic
growth of 6.7% and acquisitions contributing an additional 1.6%. Foreign
currency translation reduced sales by 1.1%. Industrial segment IBT was
$69.1 million compared with $88.9 million a year ago. EBIT was $71.5
million compared to $91.5 million in the fiscal 2018 first quarter.
Adjusted EBIT, which excludes the charges mentioned earlier, increased
2.5% to $93.8 million from the year-ago period.
“The industrial segment benefited from especially strong performance in
North American waterproofing and a healthy recovery in our businesses
serving the oil and gas sector. Leverage to the bottom line was masked
by unfavorable transactional foreign exchange expense resulting from the
strengthening of the dollar versus certain international currencies,”
stated Sullivan. “In the process of realigning our global brands, we
adjusted our leadership structure, initiated the closure of two plants
and discontinued certain international product lines.”
RPM’s consumer segment generated a 13.6% increase in sales to $485.2
million from $427.1 million in the fiscal 2018 first quarter. Organic
sales increased 12.4%, while acquisition growth contributed 1.7%.
Foreign currency translation reduced sales by 0.5%. Consumer segment IBT
was $51.3 million compared with $72.4 million in the prior-year period.
EBIT was $51.5 million compared to $72.6 million in the fiscal 2018
first quarter. Excluding asset write-offs and other
restructuring-related expenses, adjusted EBIT was $52.9 million versus
the prior period.
“Consumer segment sales were strong due to new accounts and market share
gains, particularly in wood stains and automotive finishes,” stated
Sullivan. “As previously discussed during our fiscal 2018 fourth-quarter
conference call, we anticipated that the fiscal 2019 first quarter would
be the high-water mark for margin erosion in the consumer segment. We
responded with price increases late in the first quarter to help address
this. In addition, legal costs accounted for nearly half of the EBIT
decline for the quarter, with much of the remainder resulting from
stepped up advertising to support recent market share gains.”
RPM’s specialty segment reported sales growth of 2.3%, to $192.8 million
from $188.5 million in the fiscal 2018 first quarter. Organic growth
contributed 2.0%, while acquisition growth was 0.4%. Foreign currency
translation reduced sales by 0.1%. Specialty segment IBT was $27.8
million compared with $33.2 million in the prior-year period. EBIT was
$27.7 million compared to $33.0 million in the fiscal 2018 first
quarter. Adjusted EBIT, which excludes restructuring-related expenses,
was $30.5 million in the fiscal 2019 first quarter.
“Specialty segment first-quarter results for the prior year were
elevated by our water damage restoration businesses’ response to
Hurricane Harvey, which created tougher year-over-year comparisons.
Also, the first quarter of fiscal 2019 is the last quarter of negative
comparisons related to the NatureSeal patent expiration last August,”
Sullivan stated.
Cash Flow and Financial Position
During the fiscal 2019 first quarter, cash used from operations was $7.1
million compared to $26.1 million a year ago. Capital expenditures were
$28.3 million in the quarter, compared to $17.5 million in the year-ago
period.
Total debt at August 31, 2018 of $2.27 billion compares to $2.17 billion
at May 31, 2018 and $2.12 billion at the end of last year’s first
quarter. Net (of cash) debt-to-total capital was 56.2%, versus 54.7% at
the end of last year’s first quarter and 54.2% at the end of the prior
fiscal year. Total liquidity, including cash and long-term available
credit, was $868.9 million, compared to $1.0 billion a year ago and $1.0
billion at May 31, 2018.
Business Outlook
“Our businesses will continue to aggressively pursue price increases to
protect our gross profit margins in the face of continued raw material
cost escalation. With asbestos trust payments now behind us, we are
implementing strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value through
operational improvements and improved capital allocation. The current
phase of our restructuring program is proceeding as scheduled with
recently announced plant closings and leadership realignment. We will
share a comprehensive update on our plan at an investor day on November
28, which will be webcast via the RPM website at www.rpminc.com,”
stated Sullivan.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Management will host a conference call to discuss the quarter’s results
beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT today. The call can be accessed by dialing
888-771-4371 or 847-585-4405 for international callers. Participants are
asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the
conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one
hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be
permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be
in a listen-only mode.
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available
from approximately 12:30 p.m. EDT today until 11:59 p.m. EDT on October
10, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing 888-843-7419 or
630-652-3042 for international callers. The access code is 47510575. The
call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written
transcript, via the RPM website at www.rpminc.com.
For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and
chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement the financial information presented in accordance with
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”)
in this earnings release, we use EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net
income and adjusted earnings per share, which are all non-GAAP financial
measures. EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes,
with adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share
provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting
revenues and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be
indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of
our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT
as a performance evaluation measure because interest expense is
essentially related to acquisitions, as opposed to segment operations.
For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric
in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an
alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as
determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of
interest in determining operating performance, which represent items
necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness.
Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed
income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom
believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital
markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also
evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our
ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently
require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction
with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative
of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of
potential future results. See the financial statement section of this
earnings release for a reconciliation of EBIT to income before income
taxes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to our
business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by
us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future
events impacting us, and are subject to uncertainties and factors
(including those specified below) which are difficult to predict and, in
many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results
could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such
forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a)
global markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties
surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of
capital and the effect of changes in interest rates, and the viability
of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and
capacity of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents
and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including
plastic containers; and transportation services, including fuel
surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal,
environmental and litigation risks inherent in our construction and
chemicals businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance
coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates;
(f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our
foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in
and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating
to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory
factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing
acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) risks related to the
adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; and (j) other risks
detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended May 31, 2018, as the same may be updated from time to
time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or
circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
August 31,
2018
2017
Net Sales
$
1,459,989
$
1,345,394
Cost of sales
865,947
773,386
Gross profit
594,042
572,008
Selling, general & administrative expenses
459,742
394,409
Restructuring charges
20,076
Interest expense
24,406
26,773
Investment (income), net
(2,433
)
(4,453
)
Other expense (income), net
313
(5
)
Income before income taxes
91,938
155,284
Provision for income taxes
21,752
38,381
Net income
70,186
116,903
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
422
487
Net income attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders
$
69,764
$
116,416
Earnings per share of common stock attributable to
RPM International Inc. Stockholders:
Basic
$
0.52
$
0.87
Diluted
$
0.52
$
0.86
Average shares of common stock outstanding - basic
131,861
131,236
Average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted
136,430
135,720
SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT INFORMATION
IN THOUSANDS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
August 31,
2018
2017
Net Sales:
Industrial Segment
$
781,973
$
729,768
Consumer Segment
485,196
427,144
Specialty Segment
192,820
188,482
Total
$
1,459,989
$
1,345,394
Income Before Income Taxes:
Industrial Segment
Income Before Income Taxes (a)
$
69,057
$
88,902
Interest (Expense), Net (b)
(2,393
)
(2,554
)
EBIT (c)
71,450
91,456
Inventory-related charges (d)
4,477
Restructuring charges (e)
7,379
Facility closure expense - other (f)
2,440
Receivable reserves (g)
8,020
Adjusted EBIT
$
93,766
$
91,456
Consumer Segment
Income Before Income Taxes (a)
$
51,296
$
72,368
Interest (Expense), Net (b)
(165
)
(196
)
EBIT (c)
51,461
72,564
Inventory-related charges (d)
(153
)
Restructuring charges (e)
1,551
Facility closure expense - other (f)
11
Adjusted EBIT
$
52,870
$
72,564
Specialty Segment
Income Before Income Taxes (a)
$
27,801
$
33,167
Interest Income, Net (b)
69
120
EBIT (c)
27,732
33,047
Restructuring charges (e)
2,147
Facility closure expense - other (f)
4
ERP consolidation plan (h)
659
Adjusted EBIT
$
30,542
$
33,047
Corporate/Other
(Expense) Before Income Taxes (a)
$
(56,216
)
$
(39,153
)
Interest (Expense), Net (b)
(19,484
)
(19,690
)
EBIT (c)
(36,732
)
(19,463
)
Restructuring charges (e)
8,999
Professional fees for negotiation of cooperation agreement (i)
4,297
Adjusted EBIT
$
(23,436
)
$
(19,463
)
Consolidated
Income Before Income Taxes (a)
$
91,938
$
155,284
Interest (Expense), Net (b)
(21,973
)
(22,320
)
EBIT (c)
113,911
177,604
Inventory-related charges (d)
4,324
Restructuring charges (e)
20,076
Facility closure expense - other (f)
2,455
Receivable reserves (g)
8,020
ERP consolidation plan (h)
659
Professional fees for negotiation of cooperation agreement (i)
4,297
Adjusted EBIT
$
153,742
$
177,604
(a)
The presentation includes a reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before
Income Taxes, a measure defined by Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles in the United States (GAAP), to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT.
(b)
Interest income (expense), net includes the combination of interest
income (expense) and investment income (expense), net.
(c)
EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with
Adjusted EBIT provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off
items impacting revenues and/or expenses that are not considered by
management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the
profit performance of our segments based on income before income
taxes, but also look to EBIT as a performance evaluation measure
because interest expense is essentially related to acquisitions, as
opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is
also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions.
EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful
than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with
GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest in
determining operating performance, which represent items necessary
to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness.
Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our
fixed
income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of
whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the
capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating
performance.
We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT
impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and
bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering
memoranda
in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT
may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it
meant to be predictive of potential future results.
(d)
Inventory-related charges reflect a true-up of prior inventory
write-offs at our Consumer Segment and current period inventory
write-offs and disposals at our Industrial Segment, all of which
have been recorded in cost of goods sold during the first quarter of
fiscal 2019 in connection with our restructuring activities.
(e)
Reflects restructuring charges, including headcount reductions,
closures of facilities and accelerated vesting of equity awards in
connection with key executives, all in relation to our 2020 Margin
Acceleration Plan initiatives.
(f)
Includes accelerated depreciation expense related to the shortened
useful lives of facilities currently operating, but are in the
process of being prepared for closure.
(g)
Reflects the increase in our allowance for doubtful accounts deemed
uncollectible as a result of a change in market and leadership
strategy.
(h)
Includes implementation costs associated with the current phase of
our ERP consolidation plan.
(i)
Comprises professional fees incurred in connection with the
negotiation of a cooperation agreement. Refer to Form 8-K as filed
on June 28, 2018.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF "REPORTED" TO "ADJUSTED" AMOUNTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
August 31,
2018
2017
Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per
Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings
per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax):
Reported Earnings per Diluted Share
$
0.52
$
0.86
Inventory-related charges (d)
0.03
Restructuring charges (e)
0.11
Facility closure expense - other (f)
0.01
Receivable reserves (g)
0.06
ERP consolidation plan (h)
0.01
Professional fees for negotiation of cooperation agreement (i)
0.02
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (j)
$
0.76
$
0.86
(d)
Inventory-related charges reflect a true-up of prior inventory
write-offs at our Consumer Segment and current period inventory
write-offs and disposals at our Industrial Segment, all of which
have been recorded in cost of goods sold during the first quarter of
fiscal 2019 in connection with our restructuring activities.
(e)
Reflects restructuring charges, including headcount reductions,
closures of facilities and accelerated vesting of equity awards in
connection with key executives, all in relation to our 2020 Margin
Acceleration Plan initiatives.
(f)
Includes accelerated depreciation expense related to the shortened
useful lives of facilities currently operating, but are in the
process of being prepared for closure.
(g)
Reflects the increase in our allowance for doubtful accounts deemed
uncollectible as a result of a change in market and leadership
strategy.
(h)
Includes implementation costs associated with the current phase of
our ERP consolidation plan.
(i)
Comprises professional fees incurred in connection with the
negotiation of a cooperation agreement. Refer to Form 8-K as filed
on June 28, 2018.
(j)
Adjusted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted
earnings per share for one-off items impacting revenues and/or
expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of
ongoing operations.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
IN THOUSANDS
(Unaudited)
August 31, 2018
August 31, 2017
May 31, 2018
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
202,183
$
236,191
$
244,422
Trade accounts receivable
1,126,184
1,060,147
1,160,162
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(55,558)
(45,063)
(46,344)
Net trade accounts receivable
1,070,626
1,015,084
1,113,818
Inventories
853,573
851,312
834,461
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
306,333
260,361
278,230
Total current assets
2,432,715
2,362,948
2,470,931
Property, Plant and Equipment, at Cost
1,589,312
1,526,565
1,575,875
Allowance for depreciation
(812,253
)
(770,692
)
(795,569
)
Property, plant and equipment, net
777,059
755,873
780,306
Other Assets
Goodwill
1,187,705
1,169,083
1,192,174
Other intangible assets, net of amortization
585,056
587,274
584,272
Deferred income taxes, non-current
21,953
22,126
21,897
Other
218,904
211,612
222,242
Total other assets
2,013,618
1,990,095
2,020,585
Total Assets
$
5,223,392
$
5,108,916
$
5,271,822
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
500,913
$
469,954
$
592,281
Current portion of long-term debt
3,376
254,061
3,501
Accrued compensation and benefits
119,037
115,124
177,106
Accrued losses
30,295
26,406
22,132
Other accrued liabilities
224,515
229,602
211,706
Total current liabilities
878,136
1,095,147
1,006,726
Long-Term Liabilities
Long-term debt, less current maturities
2,267,159
1,868,229
2,170,643
Other long-term liabilities
360,074
491,677
356,892
Deferred income taxes
104,644
91,660
104,023
Total long-term liabilities
2,731,877
2,451,566
2,631,558
Total liabilities
3,610,013
3,546,713
3,638,284
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock; none issued
Common stock (outstanding 133,408; 133,537; 133,647)
1,334
1,335
1,336
Paid-in capital
992,086
961,956
982,067
Treasury stock, at cost
(256,899
)
(223,567
)
(236,318
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(493,026
)
(429,382
)
(459,048
)
Retained earnings
1,366,952
1,248,769
1,342,736
Total RPM International Inc. stockholders' equity
1,610,447
1,559,111
1,630,773
Noncontrolling interest
2,932
3,092
2,765
Total equity
1,613,379
1,562,203
1,633,538
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,223,392
$
5,108,916
$
5,271,822
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
IN THOUSANDS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
August 31,
2018
2017
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
$
70,186
$
116,903
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation
24,068
19,893
Amortization
11,472
11,483
Restructuring charges, net of payments
7,084
Deferred income taxes
(561
)
9,815
Stock-based compensation expense
6,668
7,465
Other non-cash interest expense
775
1,422
Realized loss (gain) on sales of marketable securities
6
(2,861
)
Other
992
(140
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect
from purchases and sales of businesses:
Decrease in receivables
32,389
1,646
(Increase) in inventory
(27,207
)
(46,771
)
(Increase) in prepaid expenses and other
current and long-term assets
(18,282
)
(10,865
)
(Decrease) in accounts payable
(88,271
)
(72,688
)
(Decrease) in accrued compensation and benefits
(56,747
)
(69,008
)
Increase (decrease) in accrued losses
8,415
(5,765
)
Increase in other accrued liabilities
20,857
20,147
Other
1,027
(6,765
)
Cash (Used For) Operating Activities
(7,129
)
(26,089
)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(28,295
)
(17,533
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(26,366
)
(36,169
)
Purchase of marketable securities
(12,695
)
(56,275
)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
9,758
40,792
Other
(2,881
)
702
Cash (Used For) Investing Activities
(60,479
)
(68,483
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Additions to long-term and short-term debt
120,702
19,125
Reductions of long-term and short-term debt
(21,952
)
(760
)
Cash dividends
(42,714
)
(40,089
)
Shares of common stock repurchased and shares returned for taxes
(20,581
)
(5,346
)
Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration