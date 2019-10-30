RPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
RPS Group plc ('RPS' or 'the Company') confirms the purchase of Partnership Shares under the RPS Group plc Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') by the following Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial responsibility ('PDMR'):
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Gary Young
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Finance Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
RPS Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc
GB0007594764
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.392
460
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
25 October 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
John Douglas
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
RPS Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc
GB0007594764
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.392
53
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
25 October 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Judith Cottrell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Strategy Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
RPS Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc
GB0007594764
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.392
34
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
25 October 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Liza Kane
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group People Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
RPS Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc
GB0007594764
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.392
34
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
25 October 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
William Paul Aitken
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer - Services - UK & Netherlands
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
RPS Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc
GB0007594764
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.392
206
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price