RPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

RPS Group plc ('RPS' or 'the Company') confirms the purchase of Partnership Shares under the RPS Group plc Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') by the following Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial responsibility ('PDMR'):

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gary Young 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Finance Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RPS Group Plc b) LEI 213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc



GB0007594764 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.392 460 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 October 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Douglas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RPS Group Plc b) LEI 213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc



GB0007594764 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.392 53 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 October 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Judith Cottrell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Strategy Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RPS Group Plc b) LEI 213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc



GB0007594764 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.392 34 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 October 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Liza Kane 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RPS Group Plc b) LEI 213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc



GB0007594764 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.392 34 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 October 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name William Paul Aitken 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer - Services - UK & Netherlands b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RPS Group Plc b) LEI 213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc



GB0007594764 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Dividend shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.392 206 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 October 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

30 October 2019

