Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RPS Group plc    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/02 11:35:11 am
167.4 GBp   +0.84%
12:10pRPS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
11/07RPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
10/30RPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RPS : Notification of Major Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 12:10pm EST

02 December 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: RPS GROUP PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Montanaro Asset Management Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28th November 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 29/11/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial in-struments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.07 N/A 5.07 227,044,008
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.09 N/A 4.09
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN CODE (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0007594764 11,500,000 5.07
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,500,000 5.07
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting, plesae identify:
Name of proxy holder
The number and & of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
Place of completion: London, United Kingdom
Date of completion: 29th November 2019

« back to Regulatory News

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 17:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RPS GROUP PLC
12:10pRPS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
11/07RPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
10/30RPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
10/29RPS : strengthens planning capability in the north of England
PU
10/24RPS : Q3-2019 Trading Update
PU
10/23RPS : Regeneration project brings thousands of jobs back to Stoke
PU
10/18RPS : Creating debate on how to address future Flooding and Pollution challenges
PU
10/18RPS : Green light for the Darwen Energy Recovery Centre (DERC)
PU
10/16RPS : Block Listing Application
PU
09/12RPS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 628 M
EBIT 2019 43,4 M
Net income 2019 19,6 M
Debt 2019 88,7 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 364 M
Chart RPS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 150,00  GBp
Last Close Price 166,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 2,41%
Spread / Average Target -9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Matheson Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Non-Executive Chairman
Gary Richard Young Finance Director & Executive Director
Kelly Olsen Chief Information Officer
Allison Margaret Bainbridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPS GROUP PLC22.06%471
WASTE MANAGEMENT26.88%47 901
REPUBLIC SERVICES22.97%28 292
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.21.95%23 876
UMICORE11.82%10 330
SUEZ16.52%9 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group