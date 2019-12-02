RPS : Notification of Major Holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: RPS GROUP PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Montanaro Asset Management Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28th November 2019