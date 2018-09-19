R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company : Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Debt Securities

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”)
announced today that it has commenced cash tender offers (the “Tender
Offers”) to purchase up to $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount
(which amount may be increased, the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”)
of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes due 2020, 7.875% Senior Notes due
2021, 8.875% Debentures due 2021 and 7.000% Senior Notes due 2022
(collectively, the “Securities”). No more than $50,000,000 aggregate
principal amount of 7.000% Senior Notes due 2022 will be accepted for
purchase (the “2022 Series Cap”). RRD intends to fund the Tender Offers
with a portion of the net proceeds from a secured debt financing (the
“Debt Financing”).
The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in the
Company’s Offer to Purchase, dated September 18, 2018 (the “Offer to
Purchase”). Terms not defined otherwise in this press release have the
meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offers:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars per $1,000 Principal Amount of Securities
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Principal
|
|
Acceptance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Early
|
|
|
|
|
CUSIP/ISIN
|
|
Amount
|
|
Priority
|
|
|
|
Tender Offer
|
|
Tender
|
|
Total
|
Title of Securities
|
|
Numbers
|
|
Outstanding(1)
|
|
Level
|
|
Series Cap
|
|
Consideration(2)
|
|
Premium
|
|
Consideration(2)(3)
|
7.625% Senior Notes due 2020
|
|
257867AW1
US257867AW18
|
|
$238,393,000
|
|
1
|
|
N/A
|
|
$1,010.00
|
|
$50.00
|
|
$1,060.00
|
7.875% Senior Notes due 2021
|
|
74978DAA2
US74978DAA28
|
|
$448,098,000
|
|
2
|
|
N/A
|
|
$1,022.50
|
|
$50.00
|
|
$1,072.50
|
8.875% Debentures due 2021
|
|
257867AC5
US257867AC53
|
|
$80,966,000
|
|
3
|
|
N/A
|
|
$1,035.00
|
|
$50.00
|
|
$1,085.00
|
7.000% Senior Notes due 2022
|
|
257867AZ4
US257867AZ49
|
|
$140,000,000
|
|
4
|
|
$50,000,000
|
|
$1,000.00
|
|
$50.00
|
|
$1,050.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
______________________________________________
|
|
(1)
|
|
As of September 17, 2018.
|
|
(2)
|
|
Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the
applicable last interest payment with respect to the Securities
accepted for purchase to, but not including, the applicable
Settlement Date.
|
|
(3)
|
|
Includes the Early Tender Premium.
|
|
|
|
The Tender Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, at the
end of October 17, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated (the
“Expiration Date”). No tenders submitted after the Expiration Date will
be accepted.
Holders of Securities that are validly tendered (and not validly
withdrawn) at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 2,
2018 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the “Early Tender
Date”) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers will be
eligible to receive the Total Consideration for such series, which
includes the early tender premium for such series of Securities set
forth in the table above (with respect to each series of Securities, the
“Early Tender Premium”). Holders of Securities tendering their
Securities after the Early Tender Date will only be eligible to receive
the tender offer consideration for such series of Securities set forth
in the table above (with respect to each series of Securities, the
“Tender Offer Consideration”), which is the applicable Total
Consideration less the Early Tender Premium.
In addition to the Total Consideration or the Tender Offer
Consideration, as applicable, holders whose Securities are accepted for
purchase will receive accrued and unpaid interest (if any) on such
Securities from the last interest payment date with respect to those
Securities to, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date
(“Accrued Interest”).
Tendered Securities may be withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York
City time, on October 2, 2018, unless extended by RRD (such date and
time, as it may be extended, the “Withdrawal Date”). Holders may not
withdraw their tendered Securities after the Withdrawal Date, unless
withdrawal rights are otherwise required by applicable law.
Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the
applicable Tender Offer, we may, but are not obligated to, elect
following the Early Tender Date and prior to the Expiration Date to
accept (with respect to each Tender Offer, the “Early Acceptance Date”)
the Securities validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to
the applicable Tender Offer on or prior to the applicable Early Tender
Date (with respect to each Tender Offer, the “Early Settlement Option”)
up to the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount. If we exercise our Early
Settlement Option with respect to any Tender Offer, we will announce
such exercise (and notify holders of the Early Settlement Date) as soon
as practicable after the Early Tender Date. If we exercise our Early
Settlement Option with respect to any Tender Offer, we expect that
payment for such Securities will occur following the applicable Early
Tender Date and prior to the Expiration Date (with respect to each
series of Securities, the “Early Settlement Date”). We currently expect
the Early Settlement Date to occur on or about October 15, 2018.
Subject to the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount, the 2022 Series Cap and
proration, the Securities accepted on any Settlement Date will be
accepted in accordance with their Acceptance Priority Levels set forth
in the table above, with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level
and 4 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level, provided that
Securities tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date will be
accepted for purchase before any Securities tendered after the Early
Tender Date, but at or prior to the Expiration Date, regardless of the
priority of the series of such later tendered Securities.
Acceptance for tenders of any Securities may be subject to proration in
the Company’s sole discretion if the aggregate principal amount for any
series of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn would
cause the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount or the 2022 Series Cap to be
exceeded. Furthermore, if the Tender Offers are fully subscribed as of
the Early Tender Date, holders who validly tender Securities after the
Early Tender Date will not have any of their Securities accepted for
purchase and there will be no Final Settlement Date.
The Company reserves the right, but is under no obligation, to increase
the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount or the 2022 Series Cap in the
Company’s sole discretion at any time, subject to compliance with
applicable law, which could result in the Company purchasing a greater
aggregate principal amount of Securities in the Tender Offers. There can
be no assurance that the Company will increase the Aggregate Maximum
Tender Amount or the 2022 Series Cap. If the Company increases the
Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount or the 2022 Series Cap, it does not
expect to extend the Early Tender Date or the Withdrawal Date, unless
required by applicable law. Accordingly, holders should not tender
Securities that they do not wish to have purchased in the Tender Offers.
The consummation of the Tender Offers is not conditioned upon any
minimum amount of Securities being tendered. However, the Tender Offers
are subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of
certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including the
completion of the Debt Financing.
This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of
an offer to sell securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale
will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or
sale would be unlawful. The offer is being made solely pursuant to terms
and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Nothing contained
herein shall constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an
offer to buy, any securities (if any) in connection with the Debt
Financing.
The dealer manager for the Tender Offers is BofA Merrill Lynch. Any
questions regarding the terms of the Tender Offers should be directed to
BofA Merrill Lynch at (toll-free) 888-292-0070 or (collect)
980-388-3646. Any questions regarding procedures for tendering
Securities, or requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase, should be
directed to Global Bondholder Services, the information agent (in such
capacity, the “Information Agent”) and depositary (in such capacity, the
“Depositary”) for the Tender Offers, toll-free at (866) 794-2200 (banks
and brokers call (212) 430-3774) or 65 Broadway, Suite 404, New York, NY
10006.
About RRD
RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing
and business communications. With more than 50,000 clients and 43,000
employees across 34 countries, RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of
capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the
world to effectively create, manage and execute their multichannel
communications strategies.
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are
qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary
statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a
number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking
statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary
statements contained in RRD’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission at www.sec.gov.
RRD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006155/en/