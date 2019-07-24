RR Donnelley & Sons : Pentawards Shortlists New YUNJIANG Label Created by RRD

Meaningful design for China’s premier private label liqueur manufacturer earns industry recognition

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, today announced that it has been shortlisted for the annual Pentawards competition. RRD’s nomination is based on the company’s work with YUNJIANG, a private label liqueur manufactured by Shanghai Yun Jiang Biotechnology, Co., Ltd.

New YUNJIANG label created by RRD earns industry recognition. New label reflects the unique traits of the first ginger fermented liqueur in the China market. (Photo: Business Wire)

YUNJIANG approached RRD in 2018 with a need for a label that reflected the unique traits of the first ginger fermented liqueur in the China market. Every aspect of the new label RRD designed has significance to the origin of the beverage, including:

The imagery on the label represents the unique terraced fields that is specific to the geographic landscape of Luoping, Yunnan, the province of China where the raw materials for the liqueur are sourced.

The black and gold color scheme not only represents elegance, but symbolizes the raw materials used in the drink which hold the title “Treasure Under the Earth.”

The black matte additionally symbolizes the essence of the earth while the gold curves represent the high quality of the ginger.

The classic Chinese vertical writing method speaks to the traditional origins of the product.

“We engaged RRD because we needed a label that accurately reflected the quality and uniqueness of our product,” said Lisa Wang, Marketing Manager, Yun Jiang. “From day one, we knew that RRD was the right company for the job as they dove headfirst into researching our beverage and how and where it was produced. The depth of the research and expertise shows in the final product and we’re honored to see it recognized by the Pentawards.”

The label design was submitted for the Pentawards, a global competition—now in its 12th year—conducted by the leading network dedicated to sharing and bringing exposure to global packaging design. In 2018, the Pentawards saw 2,400 entries from 54 countries across six submission categories. RRD is thrilled to announce that its submission is one of a select number of companies to be shortlisted for the awards.

“When we were tasked with designing a new label for YUNJIANG, we saw an opportunity to integrate the unique aspects of the culture and region the product is from,” said John Pecaric, President, RRD Business Services. “Our team carefully researched the history of the province and the materials used in the beverage in order to create a design that showcased the product. We’re thrilled to see our work recognized by the prestigious Pentawards.”

The Pentawards recognizes global excellence in packaging design through its annual competition. The annual Pentawards Gala Ceremony will take place in London in September. The winners will be announced as part of a two-day conference that will bring the best of the global packaging design community together.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 39,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

