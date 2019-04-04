RRD : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) today
announced a regular quarterly dividend of 3 cents per common share. The
dividend will be paid on June 3, 2019 to stockholders of record as of
the close of business on May 15, 2019.
About RRD
RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications
services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and
49,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most
comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main
Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline
business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a
comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that
enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and
optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.
For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are
qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary
statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a
number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking
statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary
statements contained in RRD's filings with the SEC. RRD disclaims any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
