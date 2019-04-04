RRD : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Log in
0
04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 3 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 3, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2019.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and 49,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in RRD's filings with the SEC. RRD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 530 M
EBIT 2019 246 M
Net income 2019 42,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,77
P/E ratio 2020 6,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,05x
Capitalization 334 M
Chart RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO
Duration : Period :
RR Donnelley & Sons Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Knotts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Charles Pope Chairman
Glynn Perry Executive Vice President-Domestic Operations
Terry D. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. O'Brien Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO18.18%341
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.18.36%7 707
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD10.75%5 364
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 383
CIMPRESS NV-21.20%2 477
DELUXE CORPORATION15.06%1 930
