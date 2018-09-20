RSA Insurance : Adrian Sweeney appointed RSA UK&I chief underwriting officer

Adrian Sweeney brings significant experience in underwriting and pricing for commercial and personal lines, having spent the majority of his career working across Zurich's international businesses in senior underwriting and operations roles, latterly as the CUO for Zurich's commercial businesses globally. Since leaving Zurich in August 2017, Adrian has been consulting with a number of early stage insurance businesses.

Steve Lewis, CEO UK & International, RSA, said:

'I am delighted to welcome Adrian to the team. He joins us at a pivotal moment in our journey to be best in class, and his expertise and insights will be hugely valuable to our pricing and underwriting community as we continue to build our capabilities and competitive edge.'

Adrian Sweeney said:

'RSA is a company ready to step into the future. I'm excited to help bring together age old insurance expertise with new ways of thinking for the benefit of our customers.'

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

