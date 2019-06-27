RSA Insurance : appoints Rachel Conran as Chief Underwriting Officer

RSA UK&I has appointed Rachel Conran as Chief Underwriting Officer for its Global Risk Solutions (GRS) business. Rachel will join RSA on 1st July 2019 and will be based in Luxembourg.

Rachel has worked in the insurance industry for over 25 years and brings significant underwriting experience, having previously been in the Chief Underwriting Office for Allianz's Global Corporate and Specialty division between 2009 and 2016.

Rachel was also the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Underwriting Officer at SCOR Business Solutions from 2017 to 2018, specialising in large corporate risk insurance.

Most recently, Rachel worked as an Independent Financial Analyst, advising a range of global insurance companies on their underwriting strategy to boost profitability.

Rachel's appointment is part of a wider focus on driving the performance of RSA's Global Risk Solutions business, through improving underwriting, pricing accuracy and risk management.

Tony Buckle, Managing Director, Global Risk Solutions, said:

'We're delighted to have Rachel on our team as we work to boost the profitability and development of our Global Risk Solutions business. Rachel has an impressive track record and I look forward to working closely with her to build our underwriting capability in the large corporate and specialty insurance space across our EMEA network.'

Rachel Conran, Chief Underwriting Officer, Global Risk Solutions added:

'It's an exciting time for RSA and I'm looking forward to joining a team that is determined to grow and deliver the best services to customers and brokers.'

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

-ENDS-