Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RSA Insurance Group plc    RSA   GB00BKKMKR23

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(RSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RSA Insurance : 2019 Interim results analyst presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 10:55am EDT

2019 InterimResults Presentation

Thursday, 1 August 2019

1 August 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANYJURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONSOF THAT JURISDICTION

This presentation may contain'forward-lookingstatements'with respect to certain of theGroup'splans and its current goalsand expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, results, strategic initiatives and objectives. Generally, words such as"may", "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "aim", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "seek", "continue"or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond theGroup'scontrol, including amongst other things, UK domestic and global economic business conditions, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies andactions of regulatory authorities (including changes related to capital and solvency requirements), the impact of competition,inflation, deflation, the timing impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of tax and other legislation or regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Group and its affiliates operate. As a result, theGroup'sactual future financial condition, performance and results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in theGroup'sforward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-lookingstatements, save in respect of any requirement under applicable law or regulation. Nothing in this presentation should beconstrued as a profit forecast.

Basis of presentation

This presentation uses alternative performance measures, including certain underlying measures, to help explain businessperformance and financial position. Further information on these is set out in the 2019 Interim Results announcement.

Agenda

Introduction

Introduction

2019 INTERIM RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

  • 1Solid first half results; best H1 current year underwriting profit in 10years1

  • 2For ongoing business1:

    - Underwriting profit £181m, of which £155m current year- COR 94.3%; underlying EPS 21p per share; ROTE 15%

  • 3Pricing and underwriting actions on or ahead of plan in every region, full earned effects building into 2020. Attritional loss ratios already improving. Headwinds in PYD and large losses need to fall further

    • 4UK & International region underwriting profit £86m1; COR 94%1

      - Lots more work to do but solid start for new team

    • 5Interim dividend 7.5p per share up 3%, consistent with stated policy. Statutory profit before tax £227m after exits and non-operating charges

1Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios

5

Disclaimer

RSA Insurance Group plc published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 14:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
10:55aRSA INSURANCE : 2019 Interim results analyst presentation
PU
05:17aInsurer RSA reviews future of London commercial business
RE
05:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls on Shell, Fed disappointment; banks rise
RE
02:35a2019 INTERIM RESULTS : chief executive's statement
PU
06/27RSA INSURANCE : appoints Rachel Conran as Chief Underwriting Officer
PU
06/24Rivals ride rising rates as Lloyd's abandons some ship insurance
RE
05/31RSA INSURANCE : Social obsession puts pets in peril
PU
03/07RSA INSURANCE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/01RSA INSURANCE : Group-Directorate change
AQ
02/28Mondi, miners weigh on UK main index; Aston Martin skids
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 471 M
EBIT 2019 648 M
Net income 2019 445 M
Debt 2019 818 M
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 5 782 M
Chart RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RSA Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 618,05  GBp
Last Close Price 560,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph B. M. Streppel Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Mary Shailer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC9.15%7 066
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES22.44%38 178
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC11.91%37 720
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION29.98%35 355
SAMPO-2.24%23 283
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC15.93%19 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group