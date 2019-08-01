RSA Insurance : 2019 Interim results analyst presentation

2019 InterimResults Presentation

Thursday, 1 August 2019

1 August 2019

Basis of presentation

This presentation uses alternative performance measures, including certain underlying measures, to help explain businessperformance and financial position. Further information on these is set out in the 2019 Interim Results announcement.

2019 INTERIM RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

1•Solid first half results; best H1 current year underwriting profit in 10years1

2•For ongoing business1: - Underwriting profit £181m, of which £155m current year- COR 94.3%; underlying EPS 21p per share; ROTE 15%

3•Pricing and underwriting actions on or ahead of plan in every region, full earned effects building into 2020. Attritional loss ratios already improving. Headwinds in PYD and large losses need to fall further 4•UK & International region underwriting profit £86m1; COR 94%1 - Lots more work to do but solid start for new team 5•Interim dividend 7.5p per share up 3%, consistent with stated policy. Statutory profit before tax £227m after exits and non-operating charges



1Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios

5