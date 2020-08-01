RSA Insurance : 2020 Interim Results Presentation 0 08/01/2020 | 10:37am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Interim Results Presentation 30 July 2020 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION This presentation may contain 'forward-looking statements' with respect to certain of the Group's plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, results, strategic initiatives and objectives. Generally, words such as "may", "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "aim", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "seek", "continue" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond the Group's control, including amongst other things, UK domestic and global economic business conditions, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory authorities (including changes related to capital and solvency requirements), the impact of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of tax and other legislation or regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Group and its affiliates operate. As a result, the Group's actual future financial condition, performance and results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in the Group's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save in respect of any requirement under applicable law or regulation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Basis of presentation This presentation uses alternative performance measures, including certain underlying measures, to help explain business performance and financial position. Further information on these is set out in the 2020 Interim Results announcement. Agenda Introduction Strategy & business improvement actions

3 Regional update 4 2020 Interim Results 5 Q&A Introduction Introduction First half 2020 presented unique global challenges Our priorities have been: To sustain customer service and support To operate securely and near 'normally' from home, safeguarding our people To secure RSA's resilience for all stakeholders To ensure we remain focused on delivering our plans and to perform well in challenging economic times 5 Introduction 2020 Interim Results highlights1 • Underwriting profit up 33%, COR a record 92.2%, underlying EPS 23.5p up 12%, underlying ROTE 16.7% • Result driven by underwriting improvement: Scandi COR 83.2%, Canada 93.2%, UK&I 93.6%

Weather costs above prior year, large & attritional losses better (ex COVID) 3• Focus on delivering our plans continues, including underwriting improvement and cost control while facing into a slow economic environment 4• No interim dividend proposed reflecting COVID-19 regulatory consideration and market uncertainties. Intent to resume as soon as prudent, expected to be by year end Note (1): underlying measures, ex. exits 6 Introduction COVID-19 impact on RSA • Net impact on RSA H1 operating profit broadly neutral. Consisting of: Lost contribution from lower premiums (c.£110m NWP)

Provision for COVID-19 claims £82m gross, £56m net

COVID-19 claims £82m gross, £56m net "BAU" frequency benefits £129m

Increase in 'margin' £25m

£6m reduction in investment income • Premium trends and claims frequency starting to normalise in June but

H2 uncertainty remains. UK 'BI test case' verdict expected in Q3 • Impacts on investment portfolio/balance sheet: £54m 'below the line' charges

Solvency II ratio 172% 1 (158% 1 post dividend accruals); COVID-19 market impact 8 points net Note (1): Solvency II position at 30 June 2020 is estimated 7 Strategy & business improvement actions Strategy Update on 2020 priorities Sustain high performing business areas: H1 Personal Lines COR 86.0% (H1 '19: 89.9%) - 55% of NWP

Growth impacted by COVID-19 Continue to improve Commercial Lines underwriting1: H1 Commercial Lines COR 96.8% (H1'19: 98.8%) - 45% of NWP

Attritional loss ratio improved 1.9 points (ex-COVID)

(ex-COVID) Large losses improved 1.1 points (ex-COVID)

(ex-COVID) Exits near complete but recording some tail losses Cost efficiency remains a priority: UK £50m 2 cost savings achieved; more targeted

cost savings achieved; more targeted Group written controllable costs down 1% vs. H1 19 1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios 9 2 Written controllable costs vs. 2018 baseline (gross of inflation) Strategy Strategy is 'pursuit of outperformance' through… 1 Strong customer franchises Disciplined business focus, majoring on strengths, seeking to 2 avoid mistakes 3 A balance sheet that protects customers and the company 4 Intense and accomplished operational delivery - improving customer service, underwriting and costs 10 Performance Performance improvement levers Targets 'Best-in-class' COR ambitions 1 2 3 Key enablers: Advance customer service Digital platforms for convenience, flexibility and speed

Increase customer satisfaction and retention

Sharpen customer acquisition tools Further improve underwriting Elevate underwriting disciplines

Ongoing 'BAU' portfolio re-underwriting

re-underwriting Invest in analytics, tools and technology

Optimise reinsurance Drive cost efficiency Deploy 'lean', robotics & process redesign

Optimise overheads & procurement

Site consolidation & outsourcing

Automation Technology Focused performance culture Scandinavia < 85%

UK & International < 94%

Canada < 94% Earnings High quality, repeatable earnings

Attractive EPS increases

ROTE 13-17% or better Dividend Regular payout 50-60%, plus additional payouts as available and prudent

Underpinned by strong balance sheet and capital management 11 Customer Customer metrics stable overall, ex. COVID-19 impacts Customer retention (%) Scandinavia 84 82 Personal Canada 87 79 Commercial Personal Lines - policies in force 0% -11% -5% Scandi Canada UK1 85 81 Personal Broker 90 89 Johnson 77 79 Commercial H1'19 H1'20 Commercial Lines - volumes -4%2 -8%2 -7%2 UK 78 74 Personal 78 80 Commercial1 Scandi Canada UK1 12 H1'19 H1'20 Note: Retention excluded the H1'19 H1'20 impact of COVID-19 1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios COVID-19 impacts 2 Excluding impacts of COVID-19 Underwriting Attritional loss ratio improving again Attritional loss ratios (%)1 Group2 Scandinavia Of which: 59.0% 67.0% Personal Lines2 58.2% 55.4% 54.9% 57.1%3 63.8% 53.4%3 63.5% 63.4%3 50.9% 61.8% 53.7% H1'15 H1'17 H1'19 H1'20 H1'15 H1'17 H1'19 H1'20 H1'19 H1'20 Canada UK & International4 Commercial Lines2 61.3% 53.3% 57.9% 56.2% 49.9% 48.4% 50.0% 48.0%3 48.2%3 52.2%3 50.5% 42.5% 44.9% H1'15 H1'17 H1'19 H1'20 H1'15 H1'17 H1'19 H1'20 H1'19 H1'20 1 2015 and 2017 loss ratios restated for reinsurance changes 2 At constant FX and ex. disposals where relevant 3 Excluding the impacts of COVID-19 13 4 Excluding UK/London Market portfolio exits COVID-19 impacts Costs Cost competitiveness remains key part of strategy Goal is controllable cost ratios below 20% in every business

COVID-19 impact on top line means more to do on cost

Group £671m£670m +0.5 points 21.321.8 H1'19 H1'20 Canada £147m £170m +2.5 points 20.1 17.6 H1'19 H1'20 Scandinavia £193m £187m +0.3 points 22.0 22.3 H1'19 H1'20 UK & International £330m £310m -0.6 points 22.9 22.3 H1'19 H1'20 Note: Costs and cost ratios shown on an earned basis, excluding UK/London Market exit portfolios. Group at constant FX. 14 Underwriting Underwriting - Personal Lines 55% of Group Net Written Premiums1 Summary results H1'202 H1'192 Canada Scandinavia Net Written Premiums 1,711 1,754 33% 33% Attritional loss ratio (%) 53.7% 58.2% Weather ratio (%) 2.6% 2.9% 8% COR (%) 86.0% 89.8% UK 26% International Current year COR (%) 86.2% 90.7% Key points: Premium growth in most profitable lines e.g. Sweden +2% 2 and Johnson +12% 2

and Johnson +12% Strong underwriting results in every region:

Scandinavia: Sweden very strong; Denmark good and improvement continues; Norway improved Canada: Johnson very strong and improved; Personal broker volumes down with performance now hitting target profitability. Strong rate carried across all portfolios UK & International: Volume reduction driven by lower new business in Personal Motor. UK Household volumes ahead of Plan and retention sharply up

COVID-19 impact: £67m NWP drop, 2.4% COR benefit, 3.4% attritional benefit 1 Split based on HY 2020 Group NWP (ex. exits) 15 2 At constant FX and ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios Underwriting Underwriting - Commercial Lines 45% of Group Net Written Premiums1 Summary results Canada 16% H1'202 H1'192 Scandinavia Net Written Premiums 1,388 1,444 32% Attritional loss ratio (%) 44.9% 50.0% 23% Large loss ratio (%) 19.3% 18.4% Weather ratio (%) 3.9% 3.1% UK 29% COR (%) 96.8% 98.8% International3 Current year COR (%) 97.9% 99.7% Key points: Net written premiums down, part as planned, part COVID-19

COVID-19 Attritional loss ratios improved across all major geographies

Large losses improved ex-COVID (c.2 points related to COVID-19), expect further improvements as underwriting and pricing actions earn through

ex-COVID (c.2 points related to COVID-19), expect further improvements as underwriting and pricing actions earn through Underwriting performance improved significantly in Denmark. UK impacted by COVID-19 related losses but underlying as planned. Canada still disappointing

COVID-19 related losses but underlying as planned. Canada still disappointing COVID-19 impact: £42m NWP drop, 3.3% attritional benefit and c.2% large cost 1 Split based on HY 2020 Group NWP (ex. exits) 3 Ireland, Middle East, London Market and European branches 16 2 At constant FX and ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios Underwriting COVID-19 underwriting impacts • Premiums reduced by combination of coverage changes, refunds, price capping and volume impacts - c.£110m NWP • H1 provision for COVID-19 claims £56m net (£82m gross): BI £47m (inc. IBNR), Travel £26m gross and Wedding £9m

Of which UK&I £54m net and Scandi £2m 3• "Bau" claims frequency benefits booked of £129m after provision for pattern uncertainty. Frequency starting to normalise as lockdowns ease. Margin increased by £25m as a further reserve 4• Outlook for H2 not clear. Expect top line pressure from soft economies, could be risk from "second wave" or local lockdowns. Frequency benefits should normalise during Q3. UK "BI test case" in focus for Q3 also 17 Regional update Regional update Scandinavia Progress H1'19 H1'20 Covid-19 Ambition impact COR 89.1% 83.2% 1.5 pts <85% Current year COR 90.2% 86.2% 1.5 pts Attritional loss ratio 63.8% 61.8% 1.6 pts Controllable 22.0% 22.3% N/a <20% expense ratio1 £1.0bn Split of Scandinavia NWP H1'20 Scandi NWP PL Motor Household 18% 19% -3% vs. H1'19 5% Other CL -1% at CFX 18% PA & other 19% Property Medium term 12% 9% outlook: CL Motor +1-4% CFX Liability Earned underwriting controllable cost ratio At constant FX Key points RSA's most valuable business

Results significantly improved vs. H1'19

Net written premiums down 1% 2 as planned, Danish Commercial renewals the key driver

as planned, Danish Commercial renewals the key driver Excellent Personal Lines performance continues - COR 78.4%

Improvement areas showing encouraging results:

Danish Commercial Lines showing significant improvement in underlying loss ratios, but not yet declaring victory - COR

93.7% (H1'19: 113.9%) Norway continued loss ratio improvement

Costs flat but ratio increased slightly - more work expected in H2 19 Regional update Canada Progress H1'19 H1'20 Covid-19 Ambition impact COR 97.8% 93.2% 1.1 pts <94% Current year COR 99.3% 92.3% 1.1 pts Attritional loss ratio 56.2% 50.5% 1.7 pts Controllable 17.6% 20.1% N/a <20% expense ratio1 £795m Split of Canada NWP H1'20 Canada NWP Household 29% +4% vs. H1'19 43%PL Motor +3% at CFX CL Motor 7% 5% Medium term 13% 3% Liability outlook: Property Marine & other +2-4% CFX Key points Underwriting profit improved significantly helped by hard market conditions

Net written premiums up 3% 2 despite customer relief measures

despite customer relief measures Attritionals (ex. COVID-19) improved 4 points vs. H1'19

COVID-19) improved 4 points vs. H1'19 Cost expected to be <20% at full year

Johnson continues to demonstrate good growth, profitability and customer retention

Broker Personal Lines improved sharply

Commercial Lines volumes down, offset by rate as targeted. Attritional and large losses improved - more to do Earned underwriting controllable cost ratio At constant FX 20 Regional update UK & International Progress H1'19 H1'20 Covid-19 Ambition impact COR1 94.0% 93.6% 1.1 pts <94% Current year COR1 94.3% 93.6% 1.5 pts Attritional loss ratio1 48.4% 42.5% 5.5 pts Controllable expense 22.9% 22.3% N/a <20% ratio1,2 £1.3bn Split of UK&I NWP H1'20 UK & PL Motor International Household NWP 12% 23% Marine & other 11% -8% vs. H1'19 -8% at CFX Pet 9% 8% 23% Property Medium term CL Motor 14% outlook: Liability +1-4% CFX Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios Earned underwriting controllable cost ratio Key points Continued improvement in UK&I results, including and excluding COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19 impacts Ireland and Middle East continue stand out performance.

UK COR 96.1% 1 ; current year COR 95.0% 1 - significantly better adjusted for weather

; current year COR 95.0% - significantly better adjusted for weather Attritionals 5.9 points better (5.5 points COVID-19 related)

COVID-19 related) Weather 1.9 points worse driven by UK February floods; large losses flat (ex. COVID- 19)

Cost ratios improved despite COVID-19 impact on premiums. UK cost programme phase I complete but with further cost takeout underway

COVID-19 impact on premiums. UK cost programme phase I complete but with further cost takeout underway Business exits substantially accomplished. C.£ 7 m remains to run-off in H2 21 Ambition Ambition remains focused on driving towards best-in-class capabilities and performance Financial ambition best-in-class combined ratios Scandinavia < 85% Net w rit t en premium (£bn) At t rit ional loss rat io 2 (%) Operat ing expense rat io 1 (%) (CFX) +2- 4% - 2- 3pts 63.7 pre Im pact - 2- 3pts of discount adj2. 1.5 1.6 1.6 67.5 64.8 64.5 17.0 16.9 16.4 20 13 20 14 20 15 Am bit ion 20 13 20 14 20 15 Am bit ion 20 13 20 14 20 15 Am bit ion 2020-211 Canada < 94% Net w rit t en premium (£bn) At t rit ional loss rat io (%) Operat ing expense rat io 1 (%) (CFX) +0 - 3% - 1- 2pts - 1.5- 2.5pts 1.4 1.4 1.4 62.1 62.8 60 .3 15.1 15.9 16.8 20 13 20 14 20 15 Am bit ion 20 13 20 14 20 15 Am bit ion 20 13 20 14 20 15 Am bit ion 2020-211 UK & International < 94% Net w rit t en premium (£bn) At t rit ional loss rat io (%) Operat ing expense rat io 1 (%) (CFX) +2- 4% - 0 .5- 1pts - 2- 3pts 3.0 2.6 2.6 50 .2 49.0 48.1 15.2 14.1 13.7 20 13 20 14 20 15 Am bit ion 20 13 20 14 20 15 Am bit ion 20 13 20 14 20 15 Am bit ion 2021-221 1 Represents management ambition assuming 'normal' volatile items 22 Summary 2020 Interim Results summary Service to customers, safety of our people and resilient operation our top priorities Focus on delivering our plans remains strong. H1 trends encouraging 3 H1 underwriting profit up 33%, COR a record 92.2%, underlying EPS 23.5p up 12%, underlying ROTE 16.7% 4 COVID-19 impacts on operating profit broadly neutral in H1, though uncertainty remains 5 Financial market impacts of COVID-19 hit capital & "below the line" results, but within tolerable bands 6 Outlook positive as we continue to focus on customers and on actions to sustain strong delivery for 2020 and beyond 23 2020 Interim Results Interim results Performance summary £m (unless stated) H1'20 H1'19 Net Written Premiums1 1 3,136 3,242 Underwriting result1 2 240 181 Current year underwriting result1 222 155 COR1 (%) 92.2% 94.3% Business operating result1 3 349 308 Other charges (incl. exit portfolios) 4 (138) (81) Profit before tax 5 211 227 Profit after tax 164 183 EPS 13.5p 15.3p Underlying EPS1 6 23.5p 20.9p Underlying ROTE1, annualised 7 16.7% 15.0% H1'9 Tangible net asset value 8 £3.2bn £2.9bn Note: H1 2019 comparative numbers shown at reported exchange 1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios for non-statutory measures Key comments Group Net Written Premiums down 3% at constant FX due to c.£110m of COVID-19 impacts Excellent current year underwriting result, partly offset by lower prior year development. Limited underwriting impact from COVID-19 Business operating profit reflects strong underwriting result but investment income lower (as expected) Other charges include: COVID-19 financial market volatility (net losses £46m and discount rate change £8m), exit portfolio losses (£33m), UK restructuring charges (£18m) and Norway goodwill impairment (£5m) Statutory profit measures impacted by other charges Underlying EPS of 23.5p 1 up 12% versus PY, driven by strong underwriting results Underlying ROTE of 16.7% 1 in the upper part of 13- 17% target range TNAV up 9% driven by profits, exchange gains and fair value mark-to-market movements 25 Interim results Premiums Growth Growth drivers Retention Group Net Written Premiums down 3% at constant FX (flat excluding COVID-19) Personal Lines growth in Canada and Sweden Retention up in UK and Canada Commercial; down in Scandinavia Personal Lines Commercial Lines CFX growth Policy count CFX growth Volume growth2 growth Scandinavia 1% 0% (4%) (8%) 1 Scandinavia (ex. COVID-19) 1% N/a (3%) (8%) Canada 4% (5%) 1% (7%) 2 Canada (ex. COVID-19) 8% N/a 1% (7%) UK&I3 (11%) (9%) (6%) (11%) 3 UK&I3 (ex. COVID-19) (4%) N/a (1%) (6)% Growth in Swedish Personal Lines (2% 1 ) and Swedish Commercial Lines (1% 1 ) but Commercial Lines down overall driven by planned underwriting actions in Danish Commercial Lines Johnson premiums up 12% 1 (5% organic) while Personal Broker premiums down 6% 1 . Commercial Lines premiums up 1% 1 as strong rate helped to more than offset a 7% decline in volumes UK&I Personal Lines premiums down 11% 1,3 driven by UK and Ireland Motor. Commercial Lines premiums down 6% 1,3 driven by 2018 and 2019 portfolio actions. Significant impact of COVID-19 on both Personal and Commercial Lines growth 1 At constant FX 26 2 Volume growth represents the value of new business net of lapses 3 Excluding UK/London Market exit portfolios Interim results Underwriting results1 Group COR walk (%)2 (UWR: £240m) Scandinavia (UWR: £141m) 89.1% 84.7%3 COR 83.2% 92.63 H1'19 H1'20 4.0 1.0 Canada (UWR: £58m) 0.9 97.8% 94.3%3 94.3 1.1 points adverse impact 2.5 points 93.2% from COVID-19 92.2 benefit from COVID-19 net of margin H1'19 H1'20 UK & International1 (UWR: £89m) 94.0% 94.7%3 H1'19 Attritional Expense ratio 'Volatile items' H1'20 93.6% loss ratio H1'19 H1'20 1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios COVID-19 impacts 2 Ratio movements at constant FX 27 3 Excluding the impacts of COVID-19 Interim results Loss ratios Loss ratio walks H1'19 to H1'20 (%) Group1,2 Scandinavia 65.0 2.0 4.0 0.3 1.43 1.9 67.8 0.7 1.7 1.53 1.6 points 66.6 71.9 benefit relating 0.9 points 63.6 to COVID-19 66.3 2.5 points adverse benefit relating relating to to COVID-19 COVID-19 H1'19 Attritional Weather & large Prior year H1'20 H1'19 Attritional Weather & large Prior year H1'20 loss ratio loss ratio Canada UK & International2 61.5 5.7 65.6 3.33 0.4 1.53 5.9 3.3 2.3 3.8 70.8 1.7 points 59.9 benefit relating 64.1 58.2 to COVID-19 5.5 points 1.7 points adverse relating to relating to COVID-19 COVID-19 H1'19 Attritional Weather & large Prior H1'20 H1'19 Attritional Weather & large Prior year H1'20 loss ratio year loss ratio 1 At constant FX 28 2 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios 3 Excluding the impacts of COVID-19 Interim results 'Volatile' underwriting items1 Weather Large Prior year Weather costs slightly above H1 19 and the five year average; Canada better than PY but UK&I worse driven by UK February floods Large losses improved in Scandinavia and Canada, UK&I flat ex. COVID-19 related losses Lower (but still positive) prior year development Weather ratio +0.4% 3.0% 3.4% H1'19 H1'20 • 5 year average: 2.9%2 Large loss ratios 9.9% H1'19 ratios: 0.9%4 H1'20 ratios: 8.5% -0.6% 7.4% 8.9% 7.4% 9.9%3 9.6% 9.0% 11.8%3 10.1%3,4 H1'19 H1'20 • 5 year average: 10.0%2 Prior year ratio +0.1% 0.2%4 (0.9)% (0.6)% H1'19 H1'20 Reserve margin >5% Excluding UK/ London Market exit portfolios 5 year averages are for Group ex. disposals; they are annual averages for 2015 to 2019 inclusive UK & International Excluding the impacts of COVID-19 29 Interim results Controllable costs H1 2020 Regional view Group earned controllable cost ratio 21.8% up 0.5 points1 versus H1 2019. Driven by COVID-19 impact on premiums with earned costs slightly lower at £670m UK & International ratio improved as UK cost programme benefits earn through. Canada higher (as guided) due to planned software amortisation as well as COVID-19 premium impacts and Scandinavia higher driven by underwriting actions on the topline (Scandinavia absolute costs down versus H1 2019) Earned controllable expense ratio (%)1 UK cost programme 24 +0.5 points • Programme costs total £45m since 22 21.3 21.8 inception (£18m charge YTD) • £50m run-rate benefits achieved vs. 20 2018 baseline (c.£40m net of inflation) • Further cost takeout underway 18 • UK continues to target <20% controllable costs by 2022 16 H1'19 H1'20 Scandinavia Canada UK & International Group 1 Group at constant FX and excluding UK/ London Market exit portfolios 30 Interim results Investment portfolio Gross investment income H1'2019 vs. H1'2020 -13% £154m £134m H1'19H1'20 Key comments Investment strategy unchanged: High quality, low risk fixed income portfolio. £6m H1 COVID-19 impact

COVID-19 impact Average income yield on bond portfolios of 1.9% (H1 19: 2.2%), average reinvestment rate 0.7% (H1 19: 1.3%)

Unrealised gains of £428m (pre-tax) increased by c£55m. Driven by unrealised bond gains of c.£125m offset by declines in value of REITs and preference shares of c.£70m Gross investment income guidance £m 2020 2021 2022 guidance guidance guidance Investment c.£255- c.£240- c.£235- income 270m 255m 250m Key comments Guidance based on forward yields and FX

Increase in AFS reserve for the bonds and flattening of yield curve means that, if yield curves were to stay as they are, gains are predicted to take around 7 to 8 years to fully unwind, with around 50% within the next 3 years

AFS unwind estimated to be c.£40m (post-tax) for H2 2020 and c.£80m for 2021, impacting capital generation by a little less than those amounts

(post-tax) for H2 2020 and c.£80m for 2021, impacting capital generation by a little less than those amounts Continue to expect discount unwind on long-tail liabilities of c.£30m per annum and investment expenses of c.£14m per annum 31 Interim results Statutory profit after tax £164m £m H1'20 H1'19 Business operating result ex. exits 349 308 Exit portfolios (33) (28) Business operating result inc. exits 316 280 Interest (17) (16) Other charges 1 2 (88) (37) Profit before tax 211 227 Tax 3 (47) (44) Statutory profit after tax 164 183 Non-controlling interest 4 (12) (13) Other equity costs 5 (12) (12) Net attributable profit 140 158 Key comments Other charges of £88m included £54m of COVID-19 related impacts: £26m on inflation linked derivatives and property

£20m impairments (primarily REITs)

£8m charge for discount rate changes on long term liabilities in Denmark Other charges also included £18m relating to the UK cost programme Effective tax rate 22% (H1 2019: 20%) and

underlying tax rate 21% (H1 2019: 18%). Excluding exits underlying tax rate 20% (H1 2019: 18%) Primarily relates to Middle East minorities Other equity costs include £7m coupon costs on restricted Tier 1 securities, reflected directly in equity, and £5m preference dividend 32 Interim results Solvency II position Movement in Solvency II coverage ratio1 (%) 5% 14% 2% 2% 172%4 1% 6% 8% 168% 158% CT1 CT1 = 106% = 100% FY'19 Underlying Net capex Bond pull- Exits Reorg. Notional Markets H1'20 capital & pensions to-par Costs dividend gains & generation2 accrual3 losses Market impacts by factor Market movements - H1 2020 Coverage Yields (5)% REITs / preference shares (4)% Othera 1% Market gains and losses (8)% Other includes the impacts of spreads (dampened by the Volatility adjustment), foreign exchange, pensions and other movements which broadly nets out Pension surplus IFRS pension surplus increased £117m, providing a 5 point additional unrecognised buffer to the Solvency II ratio. This brings the total unrecognised pension buffer to 8 points. Target range 130-160%: Prefer to operate above top end of range 1 The Solvency II position at 30 June 2020 is estimated 2 Represents profit after tax (ex. Exits and Reorg. Costs) attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted for non capital items 3 Reflects 6 months' accrual of a 'notional' dividend amount for the year; this 'notional' amount should not be considered in any way to be an indication of actual dividend amounts 33 for 2020 4 Excluding accruals for 2019 final dividend and 2020 'notional' interim dividend Summary To conclude1… Service to customers, safety of our people and resilient operation our top priorities Focus on delivering our plans remains strong. H1 trends encouraging 3 H1 underwriting profit up 33%, COR a record 92.2%, underlying EPS 23.5p up 12%, underlying ROTE 16.7% 4 COVID-19 impacts on operating profit broadly neutral in H1, though uncertainty remains 5 Financial market impacts of COVID-19 hit capital & "below the line" results, but within tolerable bands 6 Outlook positive as we continue to focus on customers and on actions to sustain strong delivery for 2020 and beyond Note (1): underlying measures, ex. exits 34 Q&A Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer RSA Insurance Group plc published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 14:36:16 UTC 0 Latest news on RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC 10:37a RSA INSURANCE : 2020 Interim Results Announcement and Combined Financials PU 10:37a RSA INSURANCE : 2020 Interim Results Presentation PU 07/31 RSA INSURANCE : Information about the FCA Business Interruption test case PU 07/30 RSA INSURANCE : Insurer RSA first-half operating profit rises 13% RE 07/30 2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS : chief executive's statement PU 07/30 RSA 2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS : adapting to a different normal PU 07/24 Britain to extend COVID relief measures for insurance consumers RE 07/23 Disruption insurance does not cover national lockdowns, London court told RE 07/20 Insurers should pay UK businesses over 'cataclysmic' pandemic, court hears RE 07/16 RSA INSURANCE : Notice of 2020 Interim Results PU