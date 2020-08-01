RSA Insurance : 2020 Interim Results Presentation

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION
This presentation may contain 'forward-looking statements' with respect to certain of the Group's plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, results, strategic initiatives and objectives. Generally, words such as "may", "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "aim", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "seek", "continue" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond the Group's control, including amongst other things, UK domestic and global economic business conditions, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory authorities (including changes related to capital and solvency requirements), the impact of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of tax and other legislation or regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Group and its affiliates operate. As a result, the Group's actual future financial condition, performance and results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in the Group's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save in respect of any requirement under applicable law or regulation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Basis of presentation
This presentation uses alternative performance measures, including certain underlying measures, to help explain business performance and financial position. Further information on these is set out in the 2020 Interim Results announcement.
Strategy & business improvement actions 3 Regional update
4 2020 Interim Results
5 Q&A
First half 2020 presented unique global challenges
Our priorities have been:
To sustain customer service and support
To operate securely and near 'normally' from home, safeguarding our people
To secure RSA's resilience for all stakeholders
To ensure we remain focused on delivering our plans and to perform well in challenging economic times
2020 Interim Results highlights1
• Underwriting profit up 33%, COR a record 92.2%, underlying EPS 23.5p up 12%, underlying ROTE 16.7%
• Result driven by underwriting improvement:
Scandi COR 83.2%, Canada 93.2%, UK&I 93.6%
Weather costs above prior year, large & attritional losses better (ex COVID)
3• Focus on delivering our plans continues, including underwriting improvement and cost control while facing into a slow economic environment
4• No interim dividend proposed reflecting COVID-19 regulatory consideration and market uncertainties. Intent to resume as soon as prudent, expected to be by year end
Note (1): underlying measures, ex. exits
Introduction
COVID-19 impact on RSA
• Net impact on RSA H1 operating profit broadly neutral. Consisting of:
Lost contribution from lower premiums (c.£110m NWP)
Provision for COVID-19 claims £82m gross, £56m net
"BAU" frequency benefits £129m
Increase in 'margin' £25m
£6m reduction in investment income
• Premium trends and claims frequency starting to normalise in June but
H2 uncertainty remains. UK 'BI test case' verdict expected in Q3
• Impacts on investment portfolio/balance sheet:
£54m 'below the line' charges
Solvency II ratio 172%1 (158%1 post dividend accruals); COVID-19 market impact 8 points net
Note (1): Solvency II position at 30 June 2020 is estimated
Strategy
Update on 2020 priorities
Sustain high performing business areas:
H1 Personal Lines COR 86.0% (H1 '19: 89.9%) - 55% of NWP
Growth impacted by COVID-19
Continue to improve Commercial Lines underwriting1:
Service to customers, safety of our people and resilient operation our top priorities
Focus on delivering our plans remains strong. H1 trends encouraging
3 H1 underwriting profit up 33%, COR a record 92.2%, underlying EPS 23.5p up 12%, underlying ROTE 16.7%
4 COVID-19 impacts on operating profit broadly neutral in H1, though uncertainty remains
5 Financial market impacts of COVID-19 hit capital & "below the line" results, but within tolerable bands
6 Outlook positive as we continue to focus on customers and on actions to sustain strong delivery for 2020 and beyond
Interim results
Performance summary
£m (unless stated)
H1'20
H1'19
Net Written Premiums1
1
3,136
3,242
Underwriting result1
2
240
181
Current year underwriting result1
222
155
COR1 (%)
92.2%
94.3%
Business operating result1
3
349
308
Other charges (incl. exit portfolios)
4
(138)
(81)
Profit before tax
5
211
227
Profit after tax
164
183
EPS
13.5p
15.3p
Underlying EPS1
6
23.5p
20.9p
Underlying ROTE1, annualised
7
16.7%
15.0%
H1'9
Tangible net asset value
8
£3.2bn
£2.9bn
Note: H1 2019 comparative numbers shown at reported exchange 1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios for non-statutory measures
Key comments
Group Net Written Premiums down 3% at constant FX due to c.£110m of COVID-19 impacts
Excellent current year underwriting result, partly offset by lower prior year development. Limited underwriting impact from COVID-19
Business operating profit reflects strong underwriting result but investment income lower (as expected)
Other charges include: COVID-19 financial market volatility (net losses £46m and discount rate change £8m), exit portfolio losses (£33m), UK restructuring charges (£18m) and Norway goodwill impairment (£5m)
Statutory profit measures impacted by other charges
Underlying EPS of 23.5p1 up 12% versus PY, driven by strong underwriting results
Underlying ROTE of 16.7%1 in the upper part of 13- 17% target range
TNAV up 9% driven by profits, exchange gains and fair value mark-to-market movements
Interim results
Premiums
Growth
Growth drivers
Retention
Group Net Written Premiums down 3% at constant FX (flat excluding COVID-19) Personal Lines growth in Canada and Sweden
Retention up in UK and Canada Commercial; down in Scandinavia
Personal Lines
Commercial Lines
CFX growth
Policy count
CFX growth
Volume growth2
growth
Scandinavia
1%
0%
(4%)
(8%)
1
Scandinavia (ex. COVID-19)
1%
N/a
(3%)
(8%)
Canada
4%
(5%)
1%
(7%)
2
Canada (ex. COVID-19)
8%
N/a
1%
(7%)
UK&I3
(11%)
(9%)
(6%)
(11%)
3
UK&I3 (ex. COVID-19)
(4%)
N/a
(1%)
(6)%
Growth in Swedish Personal Lines (2%1) and Swedish Commercial Lines (1%1) but Commercial Lines down overall driven by planned underwriting actions in Danish Commercial Lines
Johnson premiums up 12%1 (5% organic) while Personal Broker premiums down 6%1. Commercial Lines premiums up 1%1 as strong rate helped to more than offset a 7% decline in volumes
UK&I Personal Lines premiums down 11%1,3 driven by UK and Ireland Motor. Commercial Lines premiums down 6%1,3 driven by 2018 and 2019 portfolio actions. Significant impact of COVID-19 on both Personal and Commercial Lines growth
1 At constant FX
2 Volume growth represents the value of new business net of lapses
3 Excluding UK/London Market exit portfolios
Interim results
Underwriting results1
Group COR walk (%)2 (UWR: £240m)
Scandinavia (UWR: £141m)
89.1%
84.7%3
COR
83.2%
92.63
H1'19
H1'20
4.0
1.0
Canada (UWR: £58m)
0.9
97.8%
94.3%3
94.3
1.1 points
adverse impact
2.5 points
93.2%
from COVID-19
92.2
benefit from
COVID-19 net of
margin
H1'19
H1'20
UK & International1 (UWR: £89m)
94.0%
94.7%3
H1'19
Attritional
Expense ratio
'Volatile items'
H1'20
93.6%
loss ratio
H1'19
H1'20
1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios
COVID-19 impacts
2 Ratio movements at constant FX
3 Excluding the impacts of COVID-19
Interim results
Loss ratios
Loss ratio walks H1'19 to H1'20 (%)
Group1,2
Scandinavia
65.0
2.0
4.0
0.3
1.43
1.9
67.8
0.7
1.7
1.53
1.6 points
66.6
71.9
benefit relating
0.9 points
63.6
to COVID-19
66.3
2.5 points
adverse
benefit relating
relating to
to COVID-19
COVID-19
H1'19
Attritional
Weather & large
Prior year
H1'20
H1'19
Attritional
Weather & large
Prior year
H1'20
loss ratio
loss ratio
Canada
UK & International2
61.5
5.7
65.6
3.33
0.4
1.53
5.9
3.3
2.3
3.8
70.8
1.7 points
59.9
benefit relating
64.1
58.2
to COVID-19
5.5 points
1.7 points
adverse
relating to
relating to
COVID-19
COVID-19
H1'19
Attritional
Weather & large
Prior
H1'20
H1'19
Attritional
Weather & large
Prior year
H1'20
loss ratio
year
loss ratio
1 At constant FX
2 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios
3 Excluding the impacts of COVID-19
Interim results
'Volatile' underwriting items1
Weather
Large
Prior year
Weather costs slightly above H1 19 and the five year average; Canada better than PY but UK&I worse driven by UK February floods
Large losses improved in Scandinavia and Canada, UK&I flat ex. COVID-19 related losses
Lower (but still positive) prior year development
Weather ratio
+0.4%
3.0%
3.4%
H1'19
H1'20
•
5 year average: 2.9%2
Large loss ratios
9.9%
H1'19 ratios:
0.9%4
H1'20 ratios:
8.5%
-0.6%
7.4%
8.9%
7.4%
9.9%3
9.6%
9.0%
11.8%3
10.1%3,4
H1'19
H1'20
•
5 year average: 10.0%2
Prior year ratio
+0.1%
0.2%4
(0.9)%
(0.6)%
H1'19
H1'20
Reserve margin >5%
Excluding UK/ London Market exit portfolios
5 year averages are for Group ex. disposals; they are annual averages for 2015 to 2019 inclusive
UK & International
Excluding the impacts of COVID-19
Interim results
Controllable costs
H1 2020
Regional view
Group earned controllable cost ratio 21.8% up 0.5 points1 versus H1 2019. Driven by COVID-19 impact on premiums with earned costs slightly lower at £670m
UK & International ratio improved as UK cost programme benefits earn through. Canada higher (as guided) due to planned software amortisation as well as COVID-19 premium impacts and Scandinavia higher driven by underwriting actions on the topline (Scandinavia absolute costs down versus H1 2019)
Earned controllable expense ratio (%)1
UK cost programme
24
+0.5 points
• Programme costs total £45m since
22
21.3
21.8
inception (£18m charge YTD)
• £50m run-rate benefits achieved vs.
20
2018 baseline (c.£40m net of inflation)
• Further cost takeout underway
18
• UK continues to target <20%
controllable costs by 2022
16
H1'19
H1'20
Scandinavia
Canada
UK & International
Group
1 Group at constant FX and excluding UK/ London Market exit portfolios
Interim results
Investment portfolio
Gross investment income H1'2019 vs. H1'2020
-13%
£154m
£134m
H1'19H1'20
Key comments
Investment strategy unchanged: High quality, low risk fixed income portfolio. £6m H1 COVID-19 impact
Average income yield on bond portfolios of 1.9% (H1 19: 2.2%), average reinvestment rate 0.7% (H1 19: 1.3%)
Unrealised gains of £428m (pre-tax) increased by c£55m. Driven by unrealised bond gains of c.£125m offset by declines in value of REITs and preference shares of c.£70m
Gross investment income guidance
£m
2020
2021
2022
guidance
guidance
guidance
Investment
c.£255-
c.£240-
c.£235-
income
270m
255m
250m
Key comments
Guidance based on forward yields and FX
Increase in AFS reserve for the bonds and flattening of yield curve means that, if yield curves were to stay as they are, gains are predicted to take around 7 to 8 years to fully unwind, with around 50% within the next 3 years
AFS unwind estimated to be c.£40m (post-tax) for H2 2020 and c.£80m for 2021, impacting capital generation by a little less than those amounts
Continue to expect discount unwind on long-tail liabilities of c.£30m per annum and investment expenses of c.£14m per annum
Interim results
Statutory profit after tax £164m
£m
H1'20
H1'19
Business operating result ex. exits
349
308
Exit portfolios
(33)
(28)
Business operating result inc. exits
316
280
Interest
(17)
(16)
Other charges
1
2
(88)
(37)
Profit before tax
211
227
Tax
3
(47)
(44)
Statutory profit after tax
164
183
Non-controlling interest
4
(12)
(13)
Other equity costs
5
(12)
(12)
Net attributable profit
140
158
Key comments
Other charges of £88m included £54m of COVID-19 related impacts:
£26m on inflation linked derivatives and property
£20m impairments (primarily REITs)
£8m charge for discount rate changes on long term liabilities in Denmark
RSA Insurance Group plc published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 14:36:16 UTC