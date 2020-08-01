Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RSA Insurance Group plc    RSA   GB00BKKMKR23

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(RSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RSA Insurance : 2020 Interim Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 10:37am EDT

2020 Interim Results Presentation

30 July 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

This presentation may contain 'forward-looking statements' with respect to certain of the Group's plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, results, strategic initiatives and objectives. Generally, words such as "may", "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "aim", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "seek", "continue" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond the Group's control, including amongst other things, UK domestic and global economic business conditions, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory authorities (including changes related to capital and solvency requirements), the impact of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of tax and other legislation or regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Group and its affiliates operate. As a result, the Group's actual future financial condition, performance and results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in the Group's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save in respect of any requirement under applicable law or regulation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Basis of presentation

This presentation uses alternative performance measures, including certain underlying measures, to help explain business performance and financial position. Further information on these is set out in the 2020 Interim Results announcement.

Agenda

  1. Introduction
  2. Strategy & business improvement actions
    3 Regional update

4 2020 Interim Results

5 Q&A

Introduction

Introduction

First half 2020 presented unique global challenges

Our priorities have been:

To sustain customer service and support

To operate securely and near 'normally' from home, safeguarding our people

To secure RSA's resilience for all stakeholders

To ensure we remain focused on delivering our plans and to perform well in challenging economic times

5

Introduction

2020 Interim Results highlights1

  1. • Underwriting profit up 33%, COR a record 92.2%, underlying EPS 23.5p up 12%, underlying ROTE 16.7%
  2. • Result driven by underwriting improvement:
    • Scandi COR 83.2%, Canada 93.2%, UK&I 93.6%
    • Weather costs above prior year, large & attritional losses better (ex COVID)

3• Focus on delivering our plans continues, including underwriting improvement and cost control while facing into a slow economic environment

4• No interim dividend proposed reflecting COVID-19 regulatory consideration and market uncertainties. Intent to resume as soon as prudent, expected to be by year end

Note (1): underlying measures, ex. exits

6

Introduction

COVID-19 impact on RSA

  1. • Net impact on RSA H1 operating profit broadly neutral. Consisting of:
    • Lost contribution from lower premiums (c.£110m NWP)
    • Provision for COVID-19 claims £82m gross, £56m net
    • "BAU" frequency benefits £129m
    • Increase in 'margin' £25m
    • £6m reduction in investment income
  3. • Premium trends and claims frequency starting to normalise in June but

  4. H2 uncertainty remains. UK 'BI test case' verdict expected in Q3
  5. • Impacts on investment portfolio/balance sheet:
    • £54m 'below the line' charges
    • Solvency II ratio 172%1 (158%1 post dividend accruals); COVID-19 market impact 8 points net

Note (1): Solvency II position at 30 June 2020 is estimated

7

Strategy & business improvement actions

Strategy

Update on 2020 priorities

Sustain high performing business areas:

  • H1 Personal Lines COR 86.0% (H1 '19: 89.9%) - 55% of NWP
  • Growth impacted by COVID-19

Continue to improve Commercial Lines underwriting1:

  • H1 Commercial Lines COR 96.8% (H1'19: 98.8%) - 45% of NWP
  • Attritional loss ratio improved 1.9 points (ex-COVID)
  • Large losses improved 1.1 points (ex-COVID)
  • Exits near complete but recording some tail losses

Cost efficiency remains a priority:

  • UK £50m2 cost savings achieved; more targeted
  • Group written controllable costs down 1% vs. H1 19

1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios

9

2 Written controllable costs vs. 2018 baseline (gross of inflation)

Strategy

Strategy is 'pursuit of outperformance' through…

1 Strong customer franchises

Disciplined business focus, majoring on strengths, seeking to

2

avoid mistakes

3 A balance sheet that protects customers and the company

4 Intense and accomplished operational delivery - improving customer service, underwriting and costs

10

Performance

Performance improvement levers

Targets

'Best-in-class' COR ambitions

1

2

3

Key enablers:

Advance customer service

  • Digital platforms for convenience, flexibility and speed
  • Increase customer satisfaction and retention
  • Sharpen customer acquisition tools

Further improve underwriting

  • Elevate underwriting disciplines
  • Ongoing 'BAU' portfolio re-underwriting
  • Invest in analytics, tools and technology
  • Optimise reinsurance

Drive cost efficiency

  • Deploy 'lean', robotics & process redesign
  • Optimise overheads & procurement
  • Site consolidation & outsourcing
  • Automation

Technology

Focused performance culture

  • Scandinavia < 85%
  • UK & International < 94%
  • Canada < 94%

Earnings

  • High quality, repeatable earnings
  • Attractive EPS increases
  • ROTE 13-17% or better

Dividend

  • Regular payout 50-60%, plus additional payouts as available and prudent
    Underpinned by strong balance sheet and capital management

11

Customer

Customer metrics stable overall, ex. COVID-19 impacts

Customer retention (%)

Scandinavia

84

82

Personal

Canada

87

79

Commercial

Personal Lines - policies in force

0%

-11%

-5%

Scandi

Canada

UK1

85

81

Personal Broker

90

89

Johnson

77

79

Commercial

H1'19

H1'20

Commercial Lines - volumes

-4%2

-8%2

-7%2

UK

78

74

Personal

78

80

Commercial1

Scandi

Canada

UK1

12

H1'19

H1'20

Note: Retention excluded the

H1'19

H1'20

impact of COVID-19

1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios

COVID-19 impacts

2

Excluding impacts of COVID-19

Underwriting

Attritional loss ratio improving again

Attritional loss ratios (%)1

Group2

Scandinavia

Of which:

59.0%

67.0%

Personal Lines2

58.2%

55.4%

54.9%

57.1%3

63.8%

53.4%3

63.5%

63.4%3

50.9%

61.8%

53.7%

H1'15

H1'17

H1'19

H1'20

H1'15

H1'17

H1'19

H1'20

H1'19

H1'20

Canada

UK & International4

Commercial Lines2

61.3%

53.3%

57.9%

56.2%

49.9%

48.4%

50.0%

48.0%3

48.2%3

52.2%3

50.5%

42.5%

44.9%

H1'15

H1'17

H1'19

H1'20

H1'15

H1'17

H1'19

H1'20

H1'19

H1'20

1 2015 and 2017 loss ratios restated for reinsurance changes

2 At constant FX and ex. disposals where relevant

3 Excluding the impacts of COVID-19

13

4 Excluding UK/London Market portfolio exits

COVID-19 impacts

Costs

Cost competitiveness remains key part of strategy

  • Goal is controllable cost ratios below 20% in every business
    • COVID-19impact on top line means more to do on cost

Group

£671m£670m

+0.5 points

21.321.8

H1'19

H1'20

Canada

£147m

£170m

+2.5 points

20.1

17.6

H1'19

H1'20

Scandinavia

£193m

£187m

+0.3 points

22.0

22.3

H1'19

H1'20

UK & International

£330m

£310m

-0.6 points

22.9

22.3

H1'19

H1'20

Note: Costs and cost ratios shown on an earned basis, excluding UK/London Market exit portfolios. Group at constant FX.

14

Underwriting

Underwriting - Personal Lines

55% of Group Net Written Premiums1

Summary results

H1'202

H1'192

Canada

Scandinavia

Net Written Premiums

1,711

1,754

33%

33%

Attritional loss ratio (%)

53.7%

58.2%

Weather ratio (%)

2.6%

2.9%

8%

COR (%)

86.0%

89.8%

UK

26%

International

Current year COR (%)

86.2%

90.7%

Key points:

  • Premium growth in most profitable lines e.g. Sweden +2%2 and Johnson +12%2
  • Strong underwriting results in every region:
    • Scandinavia: Sweden very strong; Denmark good and improvement continues; Norway improved
    • Canada: Johnson very strong and improved; Personal broker volumes down with performance now hitting target profitability. Strong rate carried across all portfolios
    • UK & International: Volume reduction driven by lower new business in Personal Motor. UK Household volumes ahead of Plan and retention sharply up
  • COVID-19impact: £67m NWP drop, 2.4% COR benefit, 3.4% attritional benefit

1

Split based on HY 2020 Group NWP (ex. exits)

15

2

At constant FX and ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios

Underwriting

Underwriting - Commercial Lines

45% of Group Net Written Premiums1

Summary results

Canada

16%

H1'202

H1'192

Scandinavia

Net Written Premiums

1,388

1,444

32%

Attritional loss ratio (%)

44.9%

50.0%

23%

Large loss ratio (%)

19.3%

18.4%

Weather ratio (%)

3.9%

3.1%

UK

29%

COR (%)

96.8%

98.8%

International3

Current year COR (%)

97.9%

99.7%

Key points:

  • Net written premiums down, part as planned, part COVID-19
  • Attritional loss ratios improved across all major geographies
  • Large losses improved ex-COVID (c.2 points related to COVID-19), expect further improvements as underwriting and pricing actions earn through
  • Underwriting performance improved significantly in Denmark. UK impacted by COVID-19 related losses but underlying as planned. Canada still disappointing
  • COVID-19impact: £42m NWP drop, 3.3% attritional benefit and c.2% large cost

1

Split based on HY 2020 Group NWP (ex. exits)

3 Ireland, Middle East, London Market and European branches

16

2

At constant FX and ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios

Underwriting

COVID-19 underwriting impacts

  1. • Premiums reduced by combination of coverage changes, refunds, price capping and volume impacts - c.£110m NWP
  2. • H1 provision for COVID-19 claims £56m net (£82m gross):
    • BI £47m (inc. IBNR), Travel £26m gross and Wedding £9m
    • Of which UK&I £54m net and Scandi £2m

3• "Bau" claims frequency benefits booked of £129m after provision for pattern uncertainty. Frequency starting to normalise as lockdowns

ease. Margin increased by £25m as a further reserve

4• Outlook for H2 not clear. Expect top line pressure from soft economies, could be risk from "second wave" or local lockdowns. Frequency benefits should normalise during Q3. UK "BI test case"

in focus for Q3 also

17

Regional update

Regional update

Scandinavia

Progress

H1'19

H1'20

Covid-19

Ambition

impact

COR

89.1%

83.2%

1.5 pts

<85%

Current year COR

90.2%

86.2%

1.5 pts

Attritional loss ratio

63.8%

61.8%

1.6 pts

Controllable

22.0%

22.3%

N/a

<20%

expense ratio1

£1.0bn

Split of Scandinavia NWP

H1'20 Scandi

NWP

PL Motor

Household 18%

19%

-3% vs. H1'19

5% Other CL

-1% at CFX

18%

PA & other

19%

Property

Medium term

12%

9%

outlook:

CL Motor

+1-4% CFX

Liability

  1. Earned underwriting controllable cost ratio
  2. At constant FX

Key points

  • RSA's most valuable business
  • Results significantly improved vs. H1'19
  • Net written premiums down 1%2 as planned, Danish Commercial renewals the key driver
  • Excellent Personal Lines performance continues - COR 78.4%
  • Improvement areas showing encouraging results:
    • Danish Commercial Lines showing significant improvement in underlying loss ratios, but not yet declaring victory - COR
      93.7% (H1'19: 113.9%)
    • Norway continued loss ratio improvement
  • Costs flat but ratio increased slightly - more work expected in H2

19

Regional update

Canada

Progress

H1'19

H1'20

Covid-19

Ambition

impact

COR

97.8%

93.2%

1.1 pts

<94%

Current year COR

99.3%

92.3%

1.1 pts

Attritional loss ratio

56.2%

50.5%

1.7 pts

Controllable

17.6%

20.1%

N/a

<20%

expense ratio1

£795m

Split of Canada NWP

H1'20 Canada

NWP

Household

29%

+4% vs. H1'19

43%PL Motor

+3% at CFX

CL Motor

7%

5%

Medium term

13% 3%

Liability

outlook:

Property

Marine & other

+2-4% CFX

Key points

  • Underwriting profit improved significantly helped by hard market conditions
  • Net written premiums up 3%2 despite customer relief measures
  • Attritionals (ex. COVID-19) improved 4 points vs. H1'19
  • Cost expected to be <20% at full year
  • Johnson continues to demonstrate good growth, profitability and customer retention
  • Broker Personal Lines improved sharply
  • Commercial Lines volumes down, offset by rate as targeted. Attritional and large losses improved - more to do
  1. Earned underwriting controllable cost ratio
  2. At constant FX

20

Regional update

UK & International

Progress

H1'19

H1'20

Covid-19

Ambition

impact

COR1

94.0%

93.6%

1.1 pts

<94%

Current year COR1

94.3%

93.6%

1.5 pts

Attritional loss ratio1

48.4%

42.5%

5.5 pts

Controllable expense

22.9%

22.3%

N/a

<20%

ratio1,2

£1.3bn

Split of UK&I NWP

H1'20 UK &

PL Motor

International

Household

NWP

12%

23%

Marine

& other

11%

-8% vs. H1'19

-8% at CFX

Pet

9%

8%

23%

Property

Medium term

CL Motor

14%

outlook:

Liability

+1-4% CFX

  1. Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios
  2. Earned underwriting controllable cost ratio

Key points

  • Continued improvement in UK&I results, including and excluding COVID-19 impacts
  • Ireland and Middle East continue stand out performance.
  • UK COR 96.1%1; current year COR 95.0%1 - significantly better adjusted for weather
  • Attritionals 5.9 points better (5.5 points COVID-19 related)
  • Weather 1.9 points worse driven by UK February floods; large losses flat (ex. COVID- 19)
  • Cost ratios improved despite COVID-19 impact on premiums. UK cost programme phase I complete but with further cost takeout underway
  • Business exits substantially accomplished. C.£7m remains to run-off in H2

21

Ambition

Ambition remains focused on driving towards best-in-class capabilities and performance

Financial ambition

best-in-class combined ratios

Scandinavia

< 85%

Net w rit t en premium (£bn)

At t rit ional loss rat io 2 (%)

Operat ing expense rat io 1 (%)

(CFX)

+2- 4%

- 2- 3pts

63.7 pre Im pact

- 2- 3pts

of discount adj2.

1.5

1.6

1.6

67.5

64.8

64.5

17.0

16.9

16.4

20 13

20 14

20 15

Am bit ion

20 13

20 14

20 15

Am bit ion

20 13

20 14

20 15

Am bit ion

2020-211

Canada

< 94%

Net w rit t en premium (£bn)

At t rit ional loss rat io (%)

Operat ing expense rat io

1

(%)

(CFX)

+0 - 3%

- 1- 2pts

- 1.5- 2.5pts

1.4

1.4

1.4

62.1

62.8

60 .3

15.1

15.9

16.8

20 13

20 14

20 15

Am bit ion

20 13

20 14

20 15

Am bit ion

20 13

20 14

20 15

Am bit ion

2020-211

UK & International

< 94%

Net w rit t en premium (£bn)

At t rit ional loss rat io (%)

Operat ing expense rat io 1 (%)

(CFX)

+2- 4%

- 0 .5- 1pts

- 2- 3pts

3.0

2.6

2.6

50 .2

49.0

48.1

15.2

14.1

13.7

20 13

20 14

20 15

Am bit ion

20 13

20 14

20 15 Am bit ion

20 13

20 14

20 15 Am bit ion

2021-221

1 Represents management ambition assuming 'normal' volatile items

22

Summary

2020 Interim Results summary

  1. Service to customers, safety of our people and resilient operation our top priorities
  2. Focus on delivering our plans remains strong. H1 trends encouraging

3 H1 underwriting profit up 33%, COR a record 92.2%, underlying EPS 23.5p up 12%, underlying ROTE 16.7%

4 COVID-19 impacts on operating profit broadly neutral in H1, though uncertainty remains

5 Financial market impacts of COVID-19 hit capital & "below the line" results, but within tolerable bands

6 Outlook positive as we continue to focus on customers and on actions to sustain strong delivery for 2020 and beyond

23

2020 Interim Results

Interim results

Performance summary

£m (unless stated)

H1'20

H1'19

Net Written Premiums1

1

3,136

3,242

Underwriting result1

2

240

181

Current year underwriting result1

222

155

COR1 (%)

92.2%

94.3%

Business operating result1

3

349

308

Other charges (incl. exit portfolios)

4

(138)

(81)

Profit before tax

5

211

227

Profit after tax

164

183

EPS

13.5p

15.3p

Underlying EPS1

6

23.5p

20.9p

Underlying ROTE1, annualised

7

16.7%

15.0%

H1'9

Tangible net asset value

8

£3.2bn

£2.9bn

Note: H1 2019 comparative numbers shown at reported exchange 1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios for non-statutory measures

Key comments

  1. Group Net Written Premiums down 3% at constant FX due to c.£110m of COVID-19 impacts
  2. Excellent current year underwriting result, partly offset by lower prior year development. Limited underwriting impact from COVID-19
  3. Business operating profit reflects strong underwriting result but investment income lower (as expected)
  4. Other charges include: COVID-19 financial market volatility (net losses £46m and discount rate change £8m), exit portfolio losses (£33m), UK restructuring charges (£18m) and Norway goodwill impairment (£5m)
  1. Statutory profit measures impacted by other charges
  2. Underlying EPS of 23.5p1 up 12% versus PY, driven by strong underwriting results
  3. Underlying ROTE of 16.7%1 in the upper part of 13- 17% target range
  4. TNAV up 9% driven by profits, exchange gains and fair value mark-to-market movements

25

Interim results

Premiums

Growth

Growth drivers

Retention

Group Net Written Premiums down 3% at constant FX (flat excluding COVID-19) Personal Lines growth in Canada and Sweden

Retention up in UK and Canada Commercial; down in Scandinavia

Personal Lines

Commercial Lines

CFX growth

Policy count

CFX growth

Volume growth2

growth

Scandinavia

1%

0%

(4%)

(8%)

1

Scandinavia (ex. COVID-19)

1%

N/a

(3%)

(8%)

Canada

4%

(5%)

1%

(7%)

2

Canada (ex. COVID-19)

8%

N/a

1%

(7%)

UK&I3

(11%)

(9%)

(6%)

(11%)

3

UK&I3 (ex. COVID-19)

(4%)

N/a

(1%)

(6)%

  1. Growth in Swedish Personal Lines (2%1) and Swedish Commercial Lines (1%1) but Commercial Lines down overall driven by planned underwriting actions in Danish Commercial Lines
  2. Johnson premiums up 12%1 (5% organic) while Personal Broker premiums down 6%1. Commercial Lines premiums up 1%1 as strong rate helped to more than offset a 7% decline in volumes
  3. UK&I Personal Lines premiums down 11%1,3 driven by UK and Ireland Motor. Commercial Lines premiums down 6%1,3 driven by 2018 and 2019 portfolio actions. Significant impact of COVID-19 on both Personal and Commercial Lines growth

1 At constant FX

26

2 Volume growth represents the value of new business net of lapses

3 Excluding UK/London Market exit portfolios

Interim results

Underwriting results1

Group COR walk (%)2 (UWR: £240m)

Scandinavia (UWR: £141m)

89.1%

84.7%3

COR

83.2%

92.63

H1'19

H1'20

4.0

1.0

Canada (UWR: £58m)

0.9

97.8%

94.3%3

94.3

1.1 points

adverse impact

2.5 points

93.2%

from COVID-19

92.2

benefit from

COVID-19 net of

margin

H1'19

H1'20

UK & International1 (UWR: £89m)

94.0%

94.7%3

H1'19

Attritional

Expense ratio

'Volatile items'

H1'20

93.6%

loss ratio

H1'19

H1'20

1 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios

COVID-19 impacts

2 Ratio movements at constant FX

27

3 Excluding the impacts of COVID-19

Interim results

Loss ratios

Loss ratio walks H1'19 to H1'20 (%)

Group1,2

Scandinavia

65.0

2.0

4.0

0.3

1.43

1.9

67.8

0.7

1.7

1.53

1.6 points

66.6

71.9

benefit relating

0.9 points

63.6

to COVID-19

66.3

2.5 points

adverse

benefit relating

relating to

to COVID-19

COVID-19

H1'19

Attritional

Weather & large

Prior year

H1'20

H1'19

Attritional

Weather & large

Prior year

H1'20

loss ratio

loss ratio

Canada

UK & International2

61.5

5.7

65.6

3.33

0.4

1.53

5.9

3.3

2.3

3.8

70.8

1.7 points

59.9

benefit relating

64.1

58.2

to COVID-19

5.5 points

1.7 points

adverse

relating to

relating to

COVID-19

COVID-19

H1'19

Attritional

Weather & large

Prior

H1'20

H1'19

Attritional

Weather & large

Prior year

H1'20

loss ratio

year

loss ratio

1 At constant FX

28

2 Ex. UK/ London Market exit portfolios

3 Excluding the impacts of COVID-19

Interim results

'Volatile' underwriting items1

Weather

Large

Prior year

Weather costs slightly above H1 19 and the five year average; Canada better than PY but UK&I worse driven by UK February floods

Large losses improved in Scandinavia and Canada, UK&I flat ex. COVID-19 related losses

Lower (but still positive) prior year development

Weather ratio

+0.4%

3.0%

3.4%

H1'19

H1'20

5 year average: 2.9%2

Large loss ratios

9.9%

H1'19 ratios:

0.9%4

H1'20 ratios:

8.5%

-0.6%

7.4%

8.9%

7.4%

9.9%3

9.6%

9.0%

11.8%3

10.1%3,4

H1'19

H1'20

5 year average: 10.0%2

Prior year ratio

+0.1%

0.2%4

(0.9)%

(0.6)%

H1'19

H1'20

  • Reserve margin >5%
  1. Excluding UK/ London Market exit portfolios
  2. 5 year averages are for Group ex. disposals; they are annual averages for 2015 to 2019 inclusive
  3. UK & International
  4. Excluding the impacts of COVID-19

29

Interim results

Controllable costs

H1 2020

Regional view

Group earned controllable cost ratio 21.8% up 0.5 points1 versus H1 2019. Driven by COVID-19 impact on premiums with earned costs slightly lower at £670m

UK & International ratio improved as UK cost programme benefits earn through. Canada higher (as guided) due to planned software amortisation as well as COVID-19 premium impacts and Scandinavia higher driven by underwriting actions on the topline (Scandinavia absolute costs down versus H1 2019)

Earned controllable expense ratio (%)1

UK cost programme

24

+0.5 points

• Programme costs total £45m since

22

21.3

21.8

inception (£18m charge YTD)

• £50m run-rate benefits achieved vs.

20

2018 baseline (c.£40m net of inflation)

• Further cost takeout underway

18

• UK continues to target <20%

controllable costs by 2022

16

H1'19

H1'20

Scandinavia

Canada

UK & International

Group

1 Group at constant FX and excluding UK/ London Market exit portfolios

30

Interim results

Investment portfolio

Gross investment income H1'2019 vs. H1'2020

-13%

£154m

£134m

H1'19H1'20

Key comments

  • Investment strategy unchanged: High quality, low risk fixed income portfolio. £6m H1 COVID-19 impact
  • Average income yield on bond portfolios of 1.9% (H1 19: 2.2%), average reinvestment rate 0.7% (H1 19: 1.3%)
  • Unrealised gains of £428m (pre-tax) increased by c£55m. Driven by unrealised bond gains of c.£125m offset by declines in value of REITs and preference shares of c.£70m

Gross investment income guidance

£m

2020

2021

2022

guidance

guidance

guidance

Investment

c.£255-

c.£240-

c.£235-

income

270m

255m

250m

Key comments

  • Guidance based on forward yields and FX
  • Increase in AFS reserve for the bonds and flattening of yield curve means that, if yield curves were to stay as they are, gains are predicted to take around 7 to 8 years to fully unwind, with around 50% within the next 3 years
  • AFS unwind estimated to be c.£40m (post-tax) for H2 2020 and c.£80m for 2021, impacting capital generation by a little less than those amounts
  • Continue to expect discount unwind on long-tail liabilities of c.£30m per annum and investment expenses of c.£14m per annum

31

Interim results

Statutory profit after tax £164m

£m

H1'20

H1'19

Business operating result ex. exits

349

308

Exit portfolios

(33)

(28)

Business operating result inc. exits

316

280

Interest

(17)

(16)

Other charges

1

2

(88)

(37)

Profit before tax

211

227

Tax

3

(47)

(44)

Statutory profit after tax

164

183

Non-controlling interest

4

(12)

(13)

Other equity costs

5

(12)

(12)

Net attributable profit

140

158

Key comments

  1. Other charges of £88m included £54m of COVID-19 related impacts:
    • £26m on inflation linked derivatives and property
    • £20m impairments (primarily REITs)
    • £8m charge for discount rate changes on long term liabilities in Denmark
  3. Other charges also included £18m relating to the UK cost programme
  4. Effective tax rate 22% (H1 2019: 20%) and
    underlying tax rate 21% (H1 2019: 18%). Excluding exits underlying tax rate 20% (H1 2019: 18%)
  5. Primarily relates to Middle East minorities
  6. Other equity costs include £7m coupon costs on restricted Tier 1 securities, reflected directly in equity, and £5m preference dividend

32

Interim results

Solvency II position

Movement in Solvency II coverage ratio1 (%)

5%

14%

2%

2%

172%4

1%

6%

8%

168%

158%

CT1

CT1

= 106%

= 100%

FY'19

Underlying

Net capex

Bond pull-

Exits

Reorg.

Notional

Markets

H1'20

capital

& pensions

to-par

Costs

dividend

gains &

generation2

accrual3

losses

Market impacts by factor

Market movements - H1 2020

Coverage

Yields

(5)%

REITs / preference shares

(4)%

Othera

1%

Market gains and losses

(8)%

  1. Other includes the impacts of spreads (dampened by the Volatility adjustment), foreign exchange, pensions and other movements which broadly nets out

Pension surplus

IFRS pension surplus increased £117m, providing a 5 point additional unrecognised buffer to the Solvency II ratio. This brings the total unrecognised pension buffer to 8 points.

Target range 130-160%: Prefer to operate above top end of range

1

The Solvency II position at 30 June 2020 is estimated

2

Represents profit after tax (ex. Exits and Reorg. Costs) attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted for non capital items

3

Reflects 6 months' accrual of a 'notional' dividend amount for the year; this 'notional' amount should not be considered in any way to be an indication of actual dividend amounts

33

for 2020

4

Excluding accruals for 2019 final dividend and 2020 'notional' interim dividend

Summary

To conclude1

  1. Service to customers, safety of our people and resilient operation our top priorities
  2. Focus on delivering our plans remains strong. H1 trends encouraging

3 H1 underwriting profit up 33%, COR a record 92.2%, underlying EPS 23.5p up 12%, underlying ROTE 16.7%

4 COVID-19 impacts on operating profit broadly neutral in H1, though uncertainty remains

5 Financial market impacts of COVID-19 hit capital & "below the line" results, but within tolerable bands

6 Outlook positive as we continue to focus on customers and on actions to sustain strong delivery for 2020 and beyond

Note (1): underlying measures, ex. exits

34

Q&A

Disclaimer

RSA Insurance Group plc published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 14:36:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
10:37aRSA INSURANCE : 2020 Interim Results Announcement and Combined Financials
PU
10:37aRSA INSURANCE : 2020 Interim Results Presentation
PU
07/31RSA INSURANCE : Information about the FCA Business Interruption test case
PU
07/30RSA INSURANCE : Insurer RSA first-half operating profit rises 13%
RE
07/302020 HALF YEAR RESULTS : chief executive's statement
PU
07/30RSA 2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS : adapting to a different normal
PU
07/24Britain to extend COVID relief measures for insurance consumers
RE
07/23Disruption insurance does not cover national lockdowns, London court told
RE
07/20Insurers should pay UK businesses over 'cataclysmic' pandemic, court hears
RE
07/16RSA INSURANCE : Notice of 2020 Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 419 M 8 398 M 8 398 M
Net income 2020 315 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2020 882 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 6,43%
Capitalization 4 439 M 5 832 M 5 807 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 12 378
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RSA Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 527,21 GBX
Last Close Price 429,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Mary Shailer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC-24.13%5 832
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-16.06%29 649
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-27.50%29 302
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-16.45%28 970
SAMPO OYJ-21.18%20 150
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.14%15 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group