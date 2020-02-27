MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > RSA Insurance Group plc RSA GB00BKKMKR23 RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC (RSA) Add to my list Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 11:36:33 am 532.8 GBp -0.86% 02:18a RSA INSURANCE : FY19 Preliminary Results PU 02/14 Insured losses from storm Ciara could near $2 billion, RMS estimates RE 01/22 Sainsbury's turns to retail boss as CEO checks out RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations RSA Insurance : FY19 Preliminary Results 0 02/27/2020 | 02:18am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Regulatory Story Go to market news section RSA Insurance Group PLC - RSA - RSA RSA FY19 Preliminary Results Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020





RNS Number : 2691E RSA Insurance Group PLC 27 February 2020



2019 PRELIMINARY RESULTS RSA Insurance Group plc 27 February 2020

Strong results for 2019 · Total Group profits up on all measures · Record current year underwriting profit, up by £229m Excluding exit portfolios1: · Group underwriting profit £405m, combined ratio 93.6% · Underlying EPS 44.5p per share, return on tangible equity 16.0% · UK & International region underwriting profit £144m; combined ratio 95.0% Statutory profit before tax £492m, impacted by exits and other charges Dividends 23.1p per share, up 10% (final dividend 15.6p) __ Stephen Hester, RSA Group Chief Executive, commented: 'We are pleased to report strong results for RSA in 2019. Our profits are up, our dividends are up and return on tangible equity is very good. This progress is driven by improved underwriting, which has produced record current year profits and combined ratio. 2019 was an important period for RSA. Significant management renewal and a repositioning of our UK & International division are showing good promise. Our Groupwide focus on underwriting improvement with strong cost control proved effective. Yet there is plenty more we can do to improve each of our businesses for customers and shareholders. There are challenges, but we are determined to drive further progress and high performance.' Trading results · Underlying profit before tax £624m ex. exits (£565m incl. exits). Statutory profit before tax £492m was up 3% despite the impact of exits and other charges (2018: £480m) · Group business operating result £656m profit (ex. exits): Scandinavia £286m; Canada £159m; UK & International £279m (£220m incl. exits). Total Group business operating result £597m profit (2018: £517m) · Group underwriting profit of £405m (ex. exits). Total Group underwriting profit £346m (2018: £250m); current year underwriting profit of £314m up £229m vs. 2018 · Group combined ratio of 93.6% (ex. exits): Scandinavia 87.4%; Canada 94.5%; UK & International 95.0%. Group combined ratio (incl. exits) 94.6%; UK & International 97.1% - Group attritional loss ratio2 improved 1 point vs. 2018 - Group weather costs 2.6% of premiums (2018: 3.7%) - Large losses 9.7% of premiums (ex. exits), total 10.0% (2018: 11.6%) - Group prior year loss ratio 0.8% benefit (ex. exits), total 0.6% benefit (2018: 2.6% benefit) 1Excluding UK&I exit portfolios, refer to pages 32 to 41 for further information

2 At constant FX and ex. changes in reinsurance, refer to pages 32 to 41 for further information · Net written premiums ('NWP') of £6,417m, down 1%1 vs. 2018 (down 2%2 underlying but broadly flat2 ex. exits): - NWP up 1%2 in Scandinavia - NWP up 3%2 in Canada - NWP down 7%2 in UK & International as underwriting and rating actions take effect (exits account for c.5 points of the reduction) · Group written controllable costs £1,346m (2018: £1,343m). Earned controllable cost ratio 20.9% · Investment income of £306m (2018: £322m) down 5% as expected · Other charges of £73m include £19m for completion of the UK Legacy sale contracted in 2017 (capital accretive), £15m of accounting impact from a reduction in the discount rate on long-term insurance liabilities in Denmark, and UK restructuring charges of £27m. Losses on UK & International exit portfolios were £59m · Statutory profit after tax £383m (2018: £372m) · Underlying EPS 44.5p excluding exits (inc. exits: 2019: 39.4p; 2018: 34.1p), statutory earnings per share 32.6p (2018: 31.8p) · Final dividend of 15.6p per ordinary share proposed, bringing total dividends for 2019 to 23.1p, up 10% (2018: 21.0p). Payout of underlying EPS (ex. exits) of 52%. Target dividend payout range raised from 40-50% to 50-60% from 2020. Capital & balance sheet · Solvency II coverage ratio of 168%3 (31 December 2018: 170%), above 130-160% target range · Tangible equity £2.91bn up 1% (31 December 2018: £2.87bn), 282p per share. Shareholders' equity £3.87bn (31 December 2018: £3.79bn) · Underlying return on tangible equity of 16.0% excluding exits (14.2% inc. exits), in the upper part of 13-17% target range · IFRS pension surplus £211m (31 December 2018: £182m). Strategic and market update · RSA's focus is on building capabilities to outperform in our markets. This drives many continuing initiatives - targeted at customer service, underwriting and costs · RSA's particular task for 2019 was to sustain momentum in the large parts of our business that already perform well whilst applying determined actions to improve elsewhere. - Our Personal Lines businesses (57% of premiums in 2019) achieved an 88.5% combined ratio for 2019 (ex. exits), sustaining their previous excellence - Across our Commercial Lines businesses the current year combined ratio improved by 6 points to 100% (98.6% ex. exits). This was driven by re-underwriting and re-pricing business where needed or lapsing if necessary; we exceeded the pricing and underwriting actions targeted for 2019 which should give further improvements in 2020. However, results in Canada and Denmark remained poor, though are expected to improve sharply in 2020

1At constant FX

2 At constant FX and excluding changes in reinsurance, refer to pages 32 to 41 for further information

3 The Solvency II capital position at 31 December 2019 is estimated



- Underwriting capabilities continue to receive intensive focus across the Group. These include more sophisticated and agile pricing models, underwriter training and portfolio discipline and technology driven insights · In our 2018 Preliminary Results, we confirmed London Market portfolio exits and other business lapses targeted at reducing unprofitable business and risk exposures by c.£250m vs. 2017 NWP baseline. This has been substantially accomplished and just c.£15m of earned premium remains to run-off. The validity of these decisions was borne out by exit losses and competitor experience in similar lines in 2019. · Our UK & International business significantly restructured its management team and operating structure in 2019 with gratifying early results. A programme targeted at removing >£50m costs annually by 2021 is well advanced, with related restructuring costs of c.1.3x (£27m restructuring charge booked in 2019 with the remainder to come in 2020). Market conditions · Insurance market conditions are competitive across our territories with significant price/ volume trade-offs. However, rate hardening and capacity adjustment is helping us re-price in Canada and in previously loss-making international business lines · Financial market conditions are volatile, driven by political developments and their knock-on to monetary and economic trends. RSA is relatively well protected with conservative investment portfolios and a broad array of internationally derived profits. However, bond yields fell c.20-50bps in 2019. This will reduce future investment income in addition to its 'pull to par' impact on capital usage. FX movements also have a translation effect on RSA, costing c.2% at underwriting profit level in 2019 compared to the prior period with similar impact likely again in 2020. The UK's Brexit process is not expected to materially impact RSA beyond any financial market effects.





MANAGEMENT REPORT - KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA Management basis £m (unless stated) FY 2019 ex. exits FY 2019 FY 2018 Profit and loss





Group net written premiums 6,400 6,417 6,470 Underwriting profit ¸ 405 346 250 Combined operating ratio ¸ 93.6% 94.6% 96.2% Investment result ¸ 263 263 275 Business operating result ¸ 656 597 517 Profit before tax 551 492 480 Underlying profit before tax ¸ 624 565 492 Profit after tax

383 372







Metrics





Earnings per share (pence)

32.6p 31.8p Underlying earnings per share (pence) ¸ 44.5p 39.4p 34.1p Interim dividend per ordinary share (pence)

7.5p 7.3p Final dividend per ordinary share (pence)

15.6p 13.7p Total dividend per ordinary share (pence)

23.1p 21.0p Return on tangible equity (%) ¸

11.7% 11.8% Underlying return on tangible equity (%) ¸ 16.0% 14.2% 12.6%



















31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Balance sheet





Net asset value (£m)

3,872 3,786 Tangible net asset value (£m) ¸

2,910 2,867 Net asset value per share (pence) ¸

363p 357p Tangible net asset value per share (pence) ¸

282p 279p







Capital





Solvency II surplus (£bn)

1.2 1.2 Solvency II coverage ratio

168% 170% ¸ Alternative performance measures: The Group uses Alternative Performance Measures (marked ¸throughout), including certain underlying measures, to help explain business performance and financial position. Where not defined in the body of this announcement, further information is set out in the appendix on pages 32 to 41.



CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT 2019 was a pleasing year for RSA with total Group profits up on all measures. We report new records in both the current year underwriting result and combined ratio. Underlying earnings per share1 grew to 44.5p and underlying return on tangible equity1 to 16.0%, despite headwinds from low interest rates and FX. Dividends increase 10% to 23.1p/share for 2019. RSA's results come in the context of our consistent strategy, to focus on core markets and seek to improve operational capabilities towards 'best in class' levels. While we have much yet to do in pursuit of these ambitions, each of our three regions contributed well to 2019 results. In particular the repositioning of our UK & International region showed good progress with underwriting profits1 of £144m. The costs of this repositioning - losses on exit portfolios and cost restructuring charges - impacted results at a statutory level however. Strategy and Focus RSA is a focused international insurance group. We have complementary leadership positions in the large general insurance markets of the UK, Scandinavia and Canada together with supporting international business in Ireland, Continental Europe and Middle East. The Group is well balanced between personal (57%) and business customers (43%), and across product lines and distribution channels. Our disciplined strategy has enabled important improvements to customer service, underwriting skills and cost effectiveness in recent years. These improvements are driven by significant development of our capabilities and performance culture, as well as in our technology and data science tools. As a result, RSA has recorded its three best underwriting results this century over the last four years. The Group's only 'down year' since 2013 came in 2018, driven particularly by marketwide losses and weaknesses in the London market portfolios of our UK & International division. In response, we announced the exit of c.£250m of business (NWP) which has been substantially completed. Extensive changes to leadership and management structure in this division were also made and a new programme is well advanced to bring structural costs down further. Customers Serving customers well is RSA's raison d'être. For over 300 years we have built our brands and reputation in this way. Modern times bring heightened demands and expectations from our customers. These range from digital delivery of services, to help with new or changing areas of risk such as cyber and climate change. We are committed to doing all we can to improve and to serve customers well. Across the Group, where our underwriting is stable and producing the expected results, customer retention and satisfaction levels are generally high and even improving. Conversely, when loss challenges require adjustments to pricing or underwriting conditions, we experience more challenges with service and retention. Many initiatives continue across our business, using technology and data science, to serve customers better. And we are striving to meet rising customer expectations with competitive services that deliver good outcomes. Market Conditions General insurance markets are relatively mature, consolidated and stable, though with natural intrinsic volatility. Strong levels of competition mean that profitable growth opportunities are modest, and require a continuous focus on strong underwriting discipline and cost efficiency. Nevertheless, well managed companies do produce returns well above cost of capital and 1Excluding UK&I exit portfolios, refer to pages 32 to 41 for further information RSA is clearly in that position. Despite competition, in those market segments challenged by negative loss trends, pricing has increased in 2019 which is helpful. Climate change is a key issue for insurers with heightened weather losses seen, notably in North America and certain international business lines. Insurers are exposed to financial markets, and through them to political and macro-economic challenges, despite insurance services themselves being relatively insensitive to GDP changes. 2019 saw yield declines in most bond markets off already low levels, which produces further income headwinds for insurers. It is striking that investment income made up c.90% of RSA operating profit in 2010 vs well under 50% today. The intense focus on improving underwriting margins has been a very necessary one. Similarly, since c.75% of RSA's profits come from international business, Sterling's strength post UK election produces an earnings translation challenge for 2020, though our individual business units are well matched in currency terms. 2019 Actions It was a busy year for RSA. Right across the business, improvement programmes continue in pursuit of 'best in class' ambitions. They span customer service, underwriting & claims, cost efficiency, technology and people performance. Superimposed on these programmes were decisive actions to address problem areas from 2018 and correct performance. We are encouraged by the results to date. Management:An important feature of 2019 was senior management change - to reward success and to bolster areas needing better performance. We recruited Charlotte Jones as Group CFO, Scott Egan moved to CEO UK&I Region and Ken Norgrove moved from CEO Ireland to CEO Scandinavia. In their regional executive committees there was also significant change. Christian Baltzer has joined as CEO Codan Denmark, new CEOs of Ireland, Middle East and Europe were hired as was a new Group HRD and head of UK Personal Lines. It is an important measure of RSA's progress that we are able both to internally develop leaders and to hire talented people from outside successfully. And beneath these changes, throughout the organisation professional development and performance delivery are advancing as part of our culture. RSA's culture is also advancing in other ways. We have met two key diversity & inclusion targets in 2019 - over 33% of the senior management group are now female, as are 40% of my direct reports. Underwriting & Pricing:At the heart of our business sit the data science driven disciplines of underwriting and claims handling. Every year we seek to move these forward, using modern techniques of analytics and AI, as well as focus on skills and training. In general our Personal Lines capabilities are in a good place but need continued investment. Exceptions are motor underwriting in the UK where technology driven retooling is underway; and in parts of Canada where claims inflation challenges, especially weather related, are driving further action. In Commercial Lines we saw the greatest re-underwriting activity in 2019 in addition to substantially completing the UK portfolio exits announced last year. In terms of actions taken, the year went even better than planned. However, while UK & International results improved strongly, Canada and Denmark remained disappointing and further action will need to continue into 2020. Our additional reinsurance covers for 2019 proved valuable in both Canada and Scandinavia, though a better weather year at Group level meant no recoveries for our GVC layer. The coverage for 2020 is substantially unchanged. Cost Efficiency & Technology: Data science and technology advancement are at the heart of all we do. We are progressively implementing 'backbone' IT platform replacements in all regions whilst pursuing many smaller enhancements. Spend is likely to continue in excess of historic depreciation levels. Technology and better ways of working drive our efficiency efforts, whilst also enabling better underwriting and customer service. Cost efficiency is absolutely vital for any mature, competitive industry. RSA's record is very good in this regard. However, our top line reductions in the UK necessitate a further targeted programme of >£50m p.a. cost saving by end 2021, which is well advanced. Financial Results 2019: It was a strong year for RSA with total Group profits up on every measure. The best indicator of ongoing performance levels are our underlying results (ex. exits). These show EPS at 44.5p and return on tangible equity of 16.0% (vs 13-17% target). Statutory profit after tax was up 3% despite the impact of exits and restructuring costs in the UK. Proposed dividends are up 10% to 23.1p/share. Driving our Group results were strong underwriting profits of £405m and combined ratio ('COR') of 93.6% (ex. exits). These were achieved on flat premium income with improvements in each of attritional loss ratio, weather and large loss costs, but a reduction in prior year development. On a geographic basis, the highlight was a major improvement in our UK & International results, to a combined ratio of 95.0% (ex. exits). Canada improved sharply to 94.5%, Scandinavia was as usual the largest contributor (87.4% COR), though held back by poor Danish Commercial lines results. The repositioning of RSA's UK&I region in 2019 has driven some significant costs for exit portfolios and restructuring of expense base. Those actions make us more valuable going forward and have been absorbed by our organic capital generation. Dividends: We propose total dividends for 2019 of 23.1p/share, up 10%. This represents an 52% payout of underlying EPS (ex. exits), above our 40-50% policy range. Our strong capital position and organic capital generation support this, despite the costs of 'below the line' items and bond 'pull to par'. Reflecting the improvements of recent years in RSA's performance and resilience, we are also increasing our target dividend payout range to 50-60% of underlying EPS. Looking Forward RSA's focused regional strategy is working well. Our ambition to drive towards 'best in class' performance levels remains in place and we are optimistic about the ability of our business to improve further to that end. We target progress in each of our three regions in 2020. We have headwinds from lower investment income and adverse FX translation, but believe that EPS growth overall is again in prospect, subject to normal underwriting volatility. Thanks RSA could not perform well for stakeholders, without their heartening and reciprocal support - for which we are very grateful. While customers and shareholders are our primary audience, we are also determined to serve the broader interest of RSA well. All we achieve is driven by the efforts of RSA's people. I am proud to work with and to lead this group. And my sincere thanks go to them for 2019's efforts. Stephen Hester Group Chief Executive 26 February 2020 MANAGEMENT REPORT SEGMENTAL INCOME STATEMENT



Management basis - 12 months ended 31 December 2019

Scandi -navia Canada UK&I ex. exits UK&I exit portfolios1,2 UK&I

total2 Central functions2 Group ex. exits Group FY19 Group FY18

£m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Net written premiums 1,764 1,735 2,864 17 2,881 37 6,400 6,417 6,470 Net earned premiums 1,767 1,723 2,893 88 2,981 (9) 6,374 6,462 6,537 Net incurred claims (1,233) (1,176) (1,773) (108) (1,881) (42) (4,224) (4,332) (4,480) Commissions (65) (209) (534) (24) (558) 1 (807) (831) (886) Operating expenses (246) (244) (442) (15) (457) (6) (938) (953) (921) Underwriting result ¸ 223 94 144 (59) 85 (56) 405 346 250 Investment income 87 69 150 - 150 - 306 306 322 Investment expenses (2) (2) (8) - (8) - (12) (12) (14) Unwind of discount (22) (2) (7) - (7) - (31) (31) (33) Investment result ¸ 63 65 135 - 135 - 263 263 275 Central expenses - - - - - (12) (12) (12) (8) Business operating result ¸ 286 159 279 (59) 220 (68) 656 597 517 Interest













(32) (25) Other charges













(73) (12) Profit before tax













492 480 Tax













(109) (108) Profit after tax













383 372 Non-controlling interest













(24) (23) Other equity costs3













(23) (23) Net attributable profit ¸













336 326



















Loss ratio (%) 69.8 68.2 61.3

63.1

66.3 67.0 68.5 Weather loss ratio 0.4 5.0 2.3

2.5

2.5 2.6 3.7 Large loss ratio 7.8 8.0 10.4

11.2

9.7 10.0 11.6 Current year attritional loss ratio ¸ 63.4 56.0 48.7

49.1

54.9 55.0 55.8 Prior year effect on loss ratio (1.8) (0.8) (0.1)

0.3

(0.8) (0.6) (2.6) Commission ratio (%) 3.7 12.1 18.4

18.7

12.6 12.9 13.6 Expense ratio (%) 13.9 14.2 15.3

15.3

14.7 14.7 14.1 Combined ratio (%)¸ 87.4 94.5 95.0

97.1

93.6 94.6 96.2



















Controllable expense ratio (%)4¸ 21.7 16.9 22.5

22.5

20.9 20.9 20.4 Notes: UK & International comprises the UK, Europe, Ireland and Middle East. Refer to page 28 for comparatives. 1Exit portfolios in UK & International which have substantially run-off over the course of 2019

2 £8m of prior year GVC recoveries relating to UK&I exited business has been reallocated from Central Functions to UK&I Exits and therefore to total UK&I

3 Preference dividends of £9m and coupons of £14m paid on Restricted Tier 1 securities

4 On an earned basis



Premiums Net written premiums ('NWP') of £6,417m were down 1% in the period at constant FX. Underlying premiums were down 2%1 when adjusted for reinsurance changes but broadly flat1,2 excluding the exit portfolios. Group retention remained strong at 80% (2018: 80%). We are pleased to report improvements across Scandinavia, and in UK Personal Lines. In Commercial Lines, retention was down in the UK and Canada, where we have been taking the most rating and underwriting action. Regional trends for 2019 include: · Scandinavian premiums were flat or up 1% excluding changes in reinsurance, both at constant FX. Personal Lines premiums were flat1 3 and included underlying growth of 2% in Sweden. Premiums were up 2%1 in Commercial Lines. Rate was ahead of our plans and last year, but was dampened by a reduction in volumes as higher retention was more than offset by lower new business · Premiums grew 3% in Canada at constant FX. This was driven by 6%1 growth in Personal Lines led by Johnson. We achieved high single-digit rate and hard market conditions meant that retention remained strong at c.90% for Johnson. Overall, policies-in-force (PIFs) were up 4% in Johnson with continued organic growth supplemented by our new partnership with Scotiabank commencing in the spring. Premiums in Commercial Lines decreased by 4%1 where a reduction in volumes was partly offset by strong rate. Lower volumes were driven by targeted lapses and were in line with our plans · Premiums were down 7% in the UK & International region at constant FX. Exits accounted for c.5 points of the reduction. UK Personal Lines premiums were down 11% in the period, with exits driving c.1.5 points of the reduction. Household was down 10% with the sale of Oak Home accounting for c.3 points of the reduction. Importantly, we have continued to achieve good rate increase through our Household book. Motor and Pet premiums also decreased. Commercial Lines premiums (which now exclude Europe which is reported separately) were down 7%1 excluding reinsurance changes, but up c.5%1 2 excluding exits; rate was positive in all major lines of business, although this impacted retention. Premiums in Europe were down 7%1 reflecting the reshaping of the portfolio. Irish premiums increased by 6%1 helped by strong new business in Personal Motor. In the Middle East, premiums were down 5%1 largely due to lower volumes in Commercial Lines and rating pressure in Personal Lines · Net written premiums in the UK & International exit portfolios were £17m. Net earned premiums were higher at £88m reflecting the ongoing run-off of exposures. Earned premiums will reduce significantly to c.£15m in 2020. More detail is provided in the regional reviews on pages 16 to 21. 1At constant FX and excluding changes in reinsurance, refer to pages 32 to 41 for further information

2 Excluding UK & International exit portfolios, refer to pages 32 to 41 for further information

3Excluding a one-off adjustment in Swedish Personal Accident in Q1 2018



Underwriting result Total Group underwriting result:

Current year UW ¸

Prior year UW ¸

Total UW result ¸ £m FY 2019 FY 2018

FY 2019 FY 2018

FY 2019 FY 2018 Scandinavia 202 182

21 56

223 238 Canada 80 (21)

14 46

94 25 UK & International 85 (111)

- 68

85 (43) UK & International ex. exits 131



13



144

Central functions (53) 35

(3) (5)

(56) 30 Total Group 314 85

32 165

346 250 Total Group ex. exits 360



45



405

· The Group attritional loss ratio of 55.0% was 11 point better than 2018. The ratio improved by 0.41 points in Scandinavia, with improvements in Danish Personal and Norway, partly offset by Danish Commercial for which action plans are in place to address. In Canada, the attritional loss ratio improved by 2.1 points and was better across all major lines. In particular, Personal Auto was c.2 points better as rate and claims initiatives started to impact. Property also showed pleasing improvements.The UK & International attritional loss ratio improved by 1.21 points. In the UK, improvements in Household, Pet, and Commercial Property were partly offset by an increase in Motor. Household improved by 2.5 points reflecting the actions taken to address the 'escape of water' claims inflation issue which presented in 2017 · Weather losses amounted to £167m or 2.6% of net earned premiums (2018: 3.7%; five year average: 2.9%2). Overall, weather for the year was around half a point better than our expectations, with experience in H2 relatively benign at 2.0% of premiums. This compares to 3.2% reported for H1 which included heavy experience in Canada · Large losses were £645m or 10.0% of net earned premiums (2018: 11.6%; five year average: 10.0%2). This was 9.7% excluding UK&I exit portfolios. All regions reported improvements vs 2018 with Scandinavia and Canada each around 1 point better, and the UK & International 3 points better · Reinsurance: The retentions were not reached in 2019 on the Group Volatility Cover ('GVC'). However, we made recoveries of £15m and £17m on our regional aggregate covers in Canada and Scandinavia respectively. Please see page 27 for further details of our reinsurance covers for 2020. Group prior year profit of £45m provided a 0.8 point benefit excluding exits to the combined ratio (0.6 points inc. exits; 2018: 2.6 points; five year average: 2.0%). This included positive development from each of our three regions (ex. exits), although negative development in UK Personal Lines dampened this in the UK & International. Overall Group PYD for the year was impacted by a flat first quarter which included negative prior year development in Commercial Lines arising from refinements to loss estimates relating to the 2018 accident year. Our assessment of the margin in reserves for the Group (the difference between our actuarial indication and the booked reserves in the financial statements) remains at its target level at c.5% of best estimate claims reserves. 1At constant FX and excluding changes in reinsurance, refer to pages 32 to 41 for further information 22015 - 2019



Underwriting operating expenses The Group underwriting expense ratio of 14.7% increased as expected. Scandinavian and Canadian expense ratios increased slightly vs 2018, while the expense ratio in UK & International increased by 1 point, in line with expectations and reflecting the contraction in premiums. We have commenced a further UK focused cost programme to address this (see further details below). Commissions The Group commission ratio of 12.9% decreased by 0.7 points (2018: 13.6%), mainly due to a higher proportion of Personal Lines in net earned premiums. Investment result The investment result was £263m (2018: £275m) with investment income of £306m (2018: £322m), investment expenses of £12m (2018: £14m) and the liability discount unwind of £31m (2018: £33m). Investment income was down 5% on prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of reinvestment at lower yields which was partly offset by increased income from actions taken on the portfolios to increase exposure to less liquid credit investments. The average book yield across our major bond portfolios was 2.1% (2018: 2.3%). Based on current forward bond yields and FX rates, it is estimated that investment income will be c.£255-270m for 2020, c. £240-255m for 2021, and c.£235-250m for 2022. The discount unwind is expected to be c.£30m per annum and investment expenses c.£14m per annum. Controllable costs Group written controllable costs were £1,346m (2018: £1,343m). This comprised 2% cost reductions, offset by 2% inflation. At CFX and gross of inflation, Scandinavia written controllable costs of £379m were flat vs 2018, Canada (£294m) was 2% lower, and UK & International (£667m) was 2% lower. The earned controllable expense ratio of 20.9% was up slightly versus 2018 (20.4%) mainly due to UK&I business exits. The ratio is down by c.3.51 points since 2013 and our ambition of an earned controllable expense ratio of less than 20% is unchanged. Group FTE2 was 12,378 at 31 December 2019, down 25% (excluding disposals) since the beginning of 2014. We have commenced a new cost reduction programme in our UK business. This is targeting the removal of >£50m costs by 2021. Associated restructuring costs of c.1.3x are expected, with £27m booked in 2019 and the remainder to be booked in 2020. Earned controllable expense ratio: ¸



Scandinavia % Canada % UK&I ex. exits % UK &I total

% Group ex. exits % Total Group % FY 2019 21.7 16.9 22.5 22.5 20.9 20.9 FY 2018 21.1 17.3

21.4

20.4 1At constant FX and ex. disposals (where relevant)

2 Full time equivalent employees Other items Interest costs: · Interest costs were £32m (£46m including the Tier 1 securities), up from £25m in 2018. The increase reflects changes to lease accounting (IFRS 16), mainly on properties · Coupon costs of £14m (2018: £14m) for the 2017 Tier 1 securities are presented at the bottom of the management P&L as 'other equity costs'. Under IFRS, these are recognised in the statement of changes in equity.

Other charges: £m FY 2019 FY 2018 Net gains/ losses/ FX (23) 20 Amortisation (12) (13) Pension net interest cost 4 (6) Restructuring costs (27) - Changes in economic assumptions (15) - Other - (13) Total ¸ (73) (12) · Net losses of £23m in 2019 included £19m of final costs relating to the disposal of UK Legacy liabilities to Enstar Group Limited. This follows the sanction of the Part VII transfer of these liabilities by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales on 13 June 2019. The completion of this transaction provided a net benefit to capital · £27m of restructuring charges were incurred relating to the cost reduction programme that has commenced in the UK business (see previous page for further details) · Changes in economic assumptions represents £15m for the accounting impact of a reduction in the discount rate in H1 on long-term insurance liabilities in Denmark. Tax The Group reported a tax charge of £109m for 2019, giving an effective tax rate ('ETR') of 22% (2018: 23%). The tax charge largely comprises tax on overseas profits. The Group's ETR of 22% is higher than the UK statutory rate of 19% mainly due to higher tax rates in some of the Group's core overseas jurisdictions and withholding taxes. The Group underlying tax rate for 2019 was 20% (2018: 20%). Excluding UK&I exited business the Group underlying tax rate for 2019 was 19%. The carrying value of the Group's deferred tax assets at 31 December 2019 was £209m (31 December 2018: £234m), of which £180m (31 December 2018: £189m) are in the UK. The decrease in the Group's deferred tax assets in 2019 was largely due to accelerated tax depreciation in Canada and a small reduction in the UK deferred tax asset reflecting lower investment income outlook. At expected tax rates, a further £254m (31 December 2018: £260m) of deferred tax assets remain available for use but not recognised on balance sheet; these are predominantly in the UK and Ireland. The carrying value of the Group's deferred tax liabilities at 31 December 2019 was £84m (31 December 2018: £79m), the majority of which are in Sweden and Denmark. For 2020 we expect the Group's ETR and underlying tax rate to continue to be in the region of 20%, given the scale of unrecognised UK and Irish tax assets.



Dividend We are pleased to declare a final dividend of 15.6p per ordinary share (2018: 13.7p). Together with the interim dividend of 7.5p, this brings the total dividend for the year to 23.1p (up 10%), representing a payout of 52% of underlying EPS (ex. exits). This is above our 40-50% policy range, supported by our strong capital position and organic capital generation, despite the costs of 'below the line' items and bond 'pull to par'. Reflecting the improvements of recent years in RSA's performance and resilience, we are also increasing our target dividend payout range to 50-60% of underlying EPS. Outlook RSA is targeting further progress in 2020. We expect to sustain a consistent strategy and operational focus and to work towards our unchanged financial targets. At this early stage of the year we are assuming insurance market conditions broadly comparable to 2019. Using current bond yields, investment income is expected to be £255-270m in 2020 (see guidance on page 11), and current FX rates imply a 2% headwind in £ terms on operating profits versus 2019. We expect Net Written Premiums to be similar in 2020 vs 2019 at constant FX, and Net Earned Premiums slightly lower reflecting residual earn through of 2019 actions. Subject to natural loss ratio volatility, we target improved underwriting profit overall and from each region.



BALANCE SHEET Movement in Net Assets

Share-holders' funds1 Non- controlling interests Tier 1 notes Total equity Loan capital Equity & loan capital TNAV ¸

£m £m £m £m £m £m £m















Balance at 1 January 2019 3,786 168 297 4,251 441 4,692 2,867 Profit after tax 359 24 - 383 - 383 443 Foreign exchange losses net of tax (79) (6) - (85) - (85) (63) Fair value gains net of tax 122 - - 122 - 122 122 Pension fund losses net of tax (86) - - (86) - (86) (86) Repayment of loan capital - - - - (39) (39) - Share based payments & share issue 14 - - 14 - 14 14 Prior year final dividends (141) (13) - (154) - (154) (141) Interim dividend (78) - - (78) - (78) (78) Other equity costs2 (23) - - (23) - (23) (23) Goodwill and net intangible additions - - - - - - (143) Other (2) - - (2) - (2) (2) Balance at 31 December 2019 3,872 173 297 4,342 402 4,744 2,910















Per share (pence) ¸













At 1 January 2019 357









279 At 31 December 2019 363









282 Tangible net assets increased by 1% to £2.91bn at 31 December 2019. The increase was driven by profit after tax of £443m3 and positive fair value mark-to-market movements of £122m, mainly reflecting tightening credit spreads and falling bond yields. Tangible net assets were reduced by payment of the 2018 final dividend (£141m) and 2019 interim dividend (£78m), together with investment of £143m in intangible assets which were primarily IT related (net investment of £59m after amortisation of £84m shown as part of profit). The pension schemes generated a loss of £86m in net asset terms and this was primarily as a result of tighter 'AA' corporate bond spreads, by which liabilities are discounted. The IAS 19 surplus at 31 December 2019 was £211m, please see page 26 for more details. TNAV per share increased by 1% to 282p. 1Ordinary shareholders' funds including preference share capital of £125m 2Includes preference dividends of £9m and coupons of £14m paid on 2017 issued restricted tier 1 securities 3Adjusted for items relating to goodwill and intangible assets



CAPITAL POSITION Solvency II position1: Requirement (SCR) Eligible Own Funds Surplus Coverage

£bn £bn £bn % 31 December 2019 1.7 2.9 1.2 168% 31 December 2018 1.8 3.0 1.2 170% The Solvency II coverage ratio1 decreased to 168% during the period:







% At 1 January 2019

170





Underlying capital generation

27 Net capital investment (3)

Impact of pension contributions (paid annually in Q1) (4)

Pull-to-par on unrealised bond gains (4)

Exit losses (3)

Reorganisation costs (2)

Dividends (14)

Market movements and other 1

At 31 December 2019 168

Please refer to appendix (page 25) for further Solvency II details (including sensitivities). 1The Solvency II capital position at 31 December 2019 is estimated



REGIONAL REVIEW - SCANDINAVIA Management basis

Net written premiums Change Underwriting results Change

FY 2019 £m FY 2018 £m CFX % FY 2019 £m FY 2018 £m CFX % Split by country











Sweden 1,033 1,062 1 257 251 7 Denmark 606 627 (2) (18) 6 (386) Norway 125 128 1 (16) (19) 17 Total Scandinavia 1,764 1,817 - 223 238 (2)













Split by class











Household 338 362 (4)





Personal Motor 360 364 2





Personal Accident & Other 345 355 1





Total Scandinavia Personal 1,043 1,081 - 231 222 8 Policy count change



-



















Property 317 315 3





Liability 138 144 (3)





Commercial Motor 204 211 -





Other 62 66 (4)





Total Scandinavia Commercial 721 736 1 (8) 16 (155) Volume change



(4)



















Total Scandinavia 1,764 1,817 - 223 238 (2)













Investment result





63 68 (3) Scandinavia business operating result



286 306 (3)













Operating ratios (%) Claims Commission Expenses Combined

FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018

















Scandinavia Personal 62.9 63.5 3.1 3.0 11.8 12.4 77.8 78.9

















Scandinavia Commercial 79.8 78.0 4.3 4.4 17.0 15.5 101.1 97.9

















Total Scandinavia 69.8 69.6 3.7 3.5 13.9 13.7 87.4 86.8

















Earned controllable expense ratio 21.7 21.1































FY 2019 FY 2018 5 year average









Claims ratio:















Weather loss ratio 0.4 0.4 0.4









Large loss ratio 7.8 8.9 6.8









Current year attritional loss ratio 63.4 63.3











Prior year effect on loss ratio (1.8) (3.0)















SCANDINAVIA The Scandinavian business operating result was strong at £286m profit, down 3%1 on 2018. The combined ratio of 87.4% was 0.6 points higher. Personal Lines showed continued excellent performance with a combined ratio of 77.8%. Commercial Lines increased by 3.2 points to a combined ratio of 101.1% - higher attritional losses and expenses, and lower PYD contributed, while large losses were better but still elevated. Net written premiums of £1,764m were unchanged at constant FX or up 1%2 on an underlying basis. Personal Lines premiums were unchanged2,3 . This included Swedish Personal Lines growth of 2%2,3 with Household, Motor and Personal Accident all up. Mid-single digit rates and strong retention of 85% contributed. Net written premiums increased by 2%2 in Commercial Lines. Rate was ahead of our plans last year in all lines of business but was dampened by a 4% reduction in volumes. Higher retention was more than offset by lower new business where action to improve performance in Motor and Property has impacted premiums. Customer metrics continue to improve. An 'effortless' measure determines and tracks how seamless customer interactions are against defined targets. Our Personal Lines businesses across the region continue to report scores at or close to target levels. Customer satisfaction scores improved in Denmark versus Q4 2018 and our newly introduced satisfaction measure in Sweden is near to benchmark level. Overall, retention improved to 83% (2018: 81%) and was better in all countries. Large losses of 7.8% were better than last year (2018: 8.9%) but above the five year average of 6.8% driven by Denmark, particularly Commercial Property. Sweden and Norway both reported lower large losses vs 2019. Recoveries of £17m were made in 2019 from local aggregate reinsurance protection in Scandinavia. The attritional loss ratio of 63.4% was flat versus 2018 or around half a point better excluding the impact of 2019 reinsurance changes. Significant improvements in Norway and Danish Personal Lines were offset by Danish Commercial Lines (mainly Property) and Sweden (to support topline). We have taken strong action in Danish Commercial to re-price, re-underwrite and lower capacity where required. Written controllable expenses were up 2%1 in 2019, with costs flat pre-inflation. The earned controllable cost ratio of 21.7% increased by around half a point in part due to flat topline. We continue to invest in important areas of the business such as pricing sophistication, data analytics, the IT hub in Malmö and a talent acquisition hub. Geographically, Sweden generated an underwriting profit of £257m (2018: £251m) and a combined ratio of 75% (2018: 76%) driven by lower large losses and better expenses. Denmark reported an underwriting loss of £18m (2018: £6m profit) and a combined ratio of 103% (2018: 99%). Danish Personal Lines performed well with an underwriting profit of £30m (up 9%1) but the result was driven by poor Danish Commercial Lines performance (as reported at the first half), with higher attritional and large losses, notably in Motor (large losses only) and Property. The underwriting loss in Norway of £16m (2018: £19m loss) included a prior year underwriting loss of £6m, while the current year performance included significantly improved attritional and large loss ratios. 1At constant FX

2 At constant FX and excluding changes in reinsurance, refer to pages 32 to 41 for further information

3 Excluding a one-off adjustment in Swedish Personal Accident in Q1 2018





REGIONAL REVIEW - CANADA Management basis

Net written premiums Change Underwriting result Change

FY 2019 £m FY 2018 £m CFX % FY 2019 £m FY 2018 £m CFX %













Household 537 512 3





Personal Motor 708 641 8





Total Canada Personal 1,245 1,153 6 106 29 259 Policy count change



(2)



















Property 212 215 (3)





Liability 100 105 (7)





Commercial Motor 123 127 (5)





Marine & Other 55 52 3





Total Canada Commercial 490 499 (4) (12) (4) (166) Volume change



(13)



















Total Canada 1,735 1,652 3 94 25 275













Investment result





65 59 6 Canada business operating result



159 84 85 Operating ratios (%) Claims Commission Expenses Combined

FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018

















Canada Personal 67.5 72.6 9.9 10.9 13.9 13.9 91.3 97.4

















Canada Commercial 69.9 68.8 17.6 18.2 14.8 13.9 102.3 100.9

















Total Canada 68.2 71.5 12.1 13.1 14.2 13.9 94.5 98.5

















Earned controllable expense ratio 16.9 17.3































FY 2019 FY 2018 5 year average









Claims ratio:















Weather loss ratio 5.0 6.8 4.7









Large loss ratio 8.0 9.4 7.3









Current year attritional loss ratio 56.0 58.1











Prior year effect on loss ratio (0.8) (2.8)















CANADA Canada delivered a pleasing business operating result of £159m profit for 2019, almost double that of last year. The combined ratio improved by 4 points to 94.5%. Personal Lines improved by c.6 points to 91.3%, helped by lower weather losses for the year (despite a heavy first half). The combined ratio in Commercial Lines was disappointing and increased by around one and a half points with flat prior year development for the year more than offsetting better (but still elevated) weather and large losses, and lower attritional claims. Net written premiums of £1,735m increased by 3% at constant FX or 3%1 on an underlying basis. Personal Lines reported growth of 6%1 driven by Johnson. The rating environment was strong in 2019, and we applied rate increases of c.8% in Personal Auto and c.11% in Household. This helped to combat ongoing and significant claims inflation and build an allowance for heavier weather losses expected as a result of climate change. Hard market conditions meant that retention remained strong at c.90% for Johnson, our direct business. Personal broker reported a 6 point decrease to 83% reflecting targeted actions to improve profitability. Johnson reported organic growth of 7% and policies-in-force were up 4%. We commenced writing new business for Scotiabank in April and renewals followed in July; the partnership has so far outperformed our expectations. Premiums in Commercial Lines decreased by 4%1 where a 13% reduction in volumes was partly offset by rate of 9%. Lower volumes were in line with our plans and mainly driven by targeted lapses. We expect to continue to prioritise profitability over volume in 2020. Our customer metrics continue to track well, although rating action has impacted service levels throughout the year. Johnson sales and service NPS3 was +45 in Q4, with first contact resolution for inbound calls at 93%, while our fast track process for simple low cost claims reported NPS of +53 in Q4. While the weather loss ratio reduced by 1.8 points to 5.0%, it was again above the five year average of 4.7%. This reflected a heavy first half of the year for cat losses across the Canadian industry. Experience in the second half was more 'normal' and we benefitted from our new local aggregate reinsurance cover (overall recoveries of £15m, of which £7m relate to weather losses). The large loss ratio of 8.0% was 1.4 points better than last year but still 0.7 points above the five year average. This large loss experience impacted mainly Commercial Property. The attritional loss ratio of 56.0% improved by 2 points in 2019 and was better across all major lines of business. Personal Auto improved by c.2 points as rate and claims initiatives started to take effect. We expect to continue to apply rate in 2020,subject to regulatory approval.Personal Property was 1.2 points better, and we saw good improvements across Commercial Auto and Property. 2019 was a busy year from a technology perspective. Guidewire Claims is now full deployed across the business and our new Claims Portal is now live for Personal Broker and Johnson providing a quicker and more efficient claims journey for our customers. Radar Live is fully deployed in all major lines and is improving the speed and efficacy of our non-regulatory rate filings. Written controllable expenses of £294m were flat2 versus last year, with 2% cost reductions absorbing 2% inflation. The earned controllable expense ratio of 16.9% was 0.4 points lower than last year and better than our plans. We expect the ratio to rise in 2020 as technology related amortisation builds, but to remain within our target zone of 1At constant FX and excluding changes in reinsurance, refer to pages 32 to 41 for further information

2At constant FX 3 Net Promoter Score



REGIONAL REVIEW - UK & INTERNATIONAL1 Management basis1 Net written premiums Underwriting result

FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 20192 FY 2018

Ex. exits

£m Total £m Total £m Ex. exits £m Total £m Total £m Household 587 587 651





Personal Motor 207 207 254





Pet 244 244 262





Total UK Personal 1,038 1,038 1,167 18 2 (23) Policy count change ex. exits (12)%























Property 466 479 501





Liability 252 257 250





Commercial Motor 201 200 194





Marine & Other 153 146 221





Total UK Commercial1 1,072 1,082 1,166 32 1 (70) Volume change ex. exits 3%









Total UK1 2,110 2,120 2,333 50 3 (93) Europe1 230 237 256 17 5 (13) Ireland 327 327 312 42 42 30 Middle East 197 197 199 35 35 33 Total UK & International 2,864 2,881 3,100 144 85 (43)













Investment result





135 135 148 UK & International business operating result



279 220 105













Operating ratios (%) Claims Commission Expenses Combined

FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Total UK Personal 60.8 63.2 20.6 21.0 18.4 17.8 99.8 102.0 UK Personal ex. exits











98.4



















Total UK Commercial1 68.6 74.0 19.9 21.5 11.4 10.3 99.9 105.8 UK Commercial ex. exits1











96.9



















Total UK1,2 64.7 68.7 20.3 21.3 14.9 13.9 99.9 103.9 UK ex. exits1











97.7



















Europe1 68.1 78.1 14.2 14.5 15.3 12.6 97.6 105.2 Europe ex. exits1











92.6

Ireland 60.2 64.1 11.6 11.8 15.3 14.3 87.1 90.2 Middle East 44.4 45.3 18.3 17.6 20.3 20.5 83.0 83.4 Total UK & International2 63.1 67.6 18.7 19.5 15.3 14.3 97.1 101.4 UK & International ex. exits 61.3

18.4

15.3

95.0



















Earned controllable expense ratio 22.5 21.4











Claims ratio: FY 19 ex exits FY 19 FY 18 5 year average 5 year average adj.3





Weather loss ratio 2.3 2.5 5.7 4.3 c.3.0





Large loss ratio 10.4 11.2 14.2 12.9 c.11.0





Current year attritional loss ratio 48.7 49.1 50.1









Prior year effect on loss ratio (0.1) 0.3 (2.4)









1Europe, previously reported within UK Commercial, is now reported separately. 2018 comparatives have been restated. 2£8m of prior year GVC recoveries relating to UK&I exited business has been reallocated from Central Functions to UK&I Exits and therefore to total UK&I; 3 Adjusted for changes in UK&I business mix resulting from exits.



UK & INTERNATIONAL The UK & International region delivered a sharply improved business operating result of £279m profit for 2019 (£220m1 inc. exits) with a combined ratio of 95.0% (97.1%1 inc. exits). The UK reported an underwriting profit of £50m and a combined ratio of 97.7%, excluding exit portfolios. This was driven by better current year results offset by lower prior year development. Including exits, the COR was 99.9%1. Across the rest of the UK&I region performance was very strong with Europe delivering a combined ratio of 92.6% (97.6% including exits), Ireland 87.1% and the Middle East 83.0%. UK net written premiums of £2,120m were down 9% as reported. Exits accounted for c.6 points of the reduction. Personal Lines premiums decreased by 11%; Household was down 10% with the sale of Oak Home accounting for c.3 points of this. We have continued to achieve good rate increases in Household and pleasingly new business in More Than Home doubled in 2019. Motor and Pet premiums decreased. While retention improved, new business was down as we continued to hold our discipline on rate. Commercial premiums were down 7% excluding reinsurance changes, but up c.5%2,3 excluding exits. Rate was ahead of plan and prior year in all major lines; e.g. Commercial Property achieved rate of 6% and Marine achieved 10%. However, pricing and underwriting actions have impacted retention. Premiums in Europe decreased by 7%3 as a result of underwriting actions in Property and Marine. In Ireland premiums increased by 6%3 helped by strong new business in Personal Motor, and in the Middle East premiums were down 5%3 largely as a result of lower volumes in Commercial Lines and rating pressure in Personal Lines. UK&I weather costs of 2.5% (2.3% ex. exits) were 3.2 points lower than 2018 with better experience across all parts of the region. Large losses of 11.2% (10.4% ex. exits) improved by 3pts versus prior year driven by UK Commercial, Europe and Ireland. The attritional loss ratio of 49.1% (48.7% ex. exits) improved by 1 point with improvements seen particularly across the UK and Europe. Within the UK, Household was 2.5 points better as strong rate earned through. Prior year development added 0.31 points to the COR (0.1 point benefit ex. exits) compared to a benefit of 2.4 points in 2018. This was mainly due to the impact of the Ogden discount rate change and strengthening on recent accident years including 2018. This was offset by strong positive development in Ireland and the Middle East. The UK&I expense ratio increased by a point as expected, savings of 3% gross of inflation were offset by the impact of lower premiums. These topline reductions have necessitated a further targeted cost programme in the UK of >£50m p.a. cost saving by end 2021. This is already well advanced, and associated restructuring costs of c.1.3x are expected, with £27m booked in 2019 and the remainder to be booked in 2020. Exit portfolios In 2018, we announced portfolio exits and changes in underwriting appetite for our London Market business. Additional exits included two UK generalist MGA schemes and certain European branch business. This was in response to challenging market conditions as well as our own strategic reassessment. The total net written premium we targeted for exit was c.£250m against a 2017 baseline, of which substantially all has been implemented. The underwriting loss from these portfolios was £59m1 in 2019. Net written premiums were £17m. Net earned premiums were higher at £88m reflecting the ongoing run-off of exposures. A further c.£15m of exited premiums are expected to be earned out in 2020. 1 £8m of prior year GVC recoveries relating to UK&I exited business has been reallocated from Central Functions to UK&I Exits and therefore to total UK&I; 2 Excluding changes in reinsurance, see pages 32 to 41 for further information; 3 At constant FX



INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE Management basis Investment result FY 2019 £m FY 2018 £m Change % Bonds 223 242 (8) Equities 35 35 - Cash and cash equivalents 9 10 (10) Property 18 19 (5) Other 21 16 31 Investment income 306 322 (5) Investment expenses (12) (14) 14 Unwind of discount (31) (33) 6 Investment result 263 275 (4)







Balance sheet unrealised gains (pre-tax) 31 Dec 2019 (£m) 31 Dec 2018 (£m) Change % Bonds 370 272 36 Equities 1 (22) 105 Total 371 250 48 Investment portfolio Value 31 Dec 2018 Foreign exchange Mark to market Other movements Value 31 Dec 2019

£m £m £m £m £m Government bonds 3,965 (67) 36 (493) 3,441 Non-Government bonds 6,505 (243) 28 680 6,970 Cash 788 (10) - 131 909 Equities 205 (27) 38 2 218 Property 310 - (10) - 300 Preference shares & CIVs 534 - - (79) 455 Other 249 (2) 1 90 338 Total 12,556 (349) 93 331 12,631











Split by currency:









Sterling 3,114





3,567 Danish Krone 1,148





1,030 Swedish Krona 2,465





2,367 Canadian Dollar 2,928





2,901 Euro 1,423





1,474 Other 1,478





1,292 Total 12,556





12,631 Credit quality - bond portfolio

Non-government

Government



31 Dec

2019 % 31 Dec

2018 %

31 Dec

2019 % 31 Dec

2018 % AAA

42 43

62 66 AA

13 15

33 30 A

29 27

5 4 BBB

13 13

- -

3 2

- - Non-rated

- -

- - Total

100 100

100 100



INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE Investment income of £306m (2018: £322m) was offset by investment expenses of £12m (2018: £14m) and the liability discount unwind of £31m (2018: £33m). Investment income was down compared to last year reflecting the impact of reinvestment at lower yields which was partly offset by enhanced income from actions taken on the portfolios to increase exposure to less liquid credit investments. The average book yield for 2019 on the total portfolio was 2.4% (2018: 2.5%), with an average yield on the bond portfolios of 2.1% (2018: 2.3%). Reinvestment rates in the Group's major bond portfolios were approximately 1.2% (2018: 1.6%). At 31 December 2019, the average duration of the Group's bond portfolios was 3.9 years (31 December 2018: 3.8 years). The investment portfolio increased by 1% during the period to £12.6bn. At 31 December 2019, high quality widely diversified fixed income securities represented 82% of the portfolio (31 December 2018: 83%). Equities (largely REITs1) represented 2% (31 December 2018: 2%) and cash was 7% of the total portfolio (31 December 2018: 6%). The quality of the bond portfolio remains very high with 98% investment grade and 69% rated AA or above. We remain well diversified by sector and geography. Based on current forward bond yields and foreign exchange rates, it is estimated that investment income will be c.£255-270m in 2020, c.£240-255m in 2021, and c.£235-250m in 2022. The discount unwind is expected to be c.£30m per annum and investment expenses are expected to be c.£14m per annum. Unrealised bond gains and pull-to-par At 31 December 2019, balance sheet unrealised gains of £371m (pre-tax) had increased by £121m over the year, principally driven by positive mark-to-market on bond holdings due to declining government bond yields and tightening credit spreads. Yield movements since year end have further increased the unrealised gains. This higher opening balance, together with flattening yield curves, has meant that the predicted period of time for the AFS gain to unwind has increased. If yield curves were to stay as they are currently, it is now estimated that the gains would take around 7 to 8 years to fully unwind, with around 50% within the next 3 years. AFS unwind is estimated to be c.£80m post tax for 2020. The capital impact of this amount is c.£70m with the balance being projected yield change. The capital impact from pull-to-par is expected to fall significantly in 2021 and 2022 based on current market forward yield curves. 1Real Estate Investment Trusts



APPENDIX I Further information



CAPITAL Solvency II sensitivities Coverage ratio at 31 December 2019 168%







Sensitivities (change in coverage ratio): Including pensions1 Excluding pensions Interest rates: +1% non-parallel2 shift +6% +7% Interest rates: -1% non-parallel2 shift -10% -8% Equities: -15% -8% -2% Property: -10% -3% -2% Foreign exchange: GBP +10% vs. all currencies -5% -5% Cat loss of £75m net -4% -4% Credit spreads: +0.25%3 parallel shift -1% -2% Credit spreads: -0.25%3 parallel shift -6% +2% The above sensitivities have been considered in isolation. The impact of a combination of sensitivities may be different to the individual outcomes stated above. Where an IFRS valuation of a pension scheme surplus is restricted under Solvency II, downside pension sensitivities may be dampened relative to those shown. Reconciliation of IFRS total capital to Eligible Own Funds

31 Dec 2019

£bn Shareholders' funds (including preference shares) 4.1 Loan capital 0.4 Non-controlling interests 0.2 Total IFRS capital 4.7



Less: Goodwill & intangibles (0.8) Adjust technical provisions to Solvency II basis (0.4) Basic Own Funds 3.5 Tiering & availability restrictions (0.4) Dividends (0.2) Eligible Own Funds 2.9 1 The impact of pensions depends significantly on the opening position of the schemes and market conditions. As such, the sensitivities shown are point-in-time estimates that will vary and should not be extrapolated 2 The interest rate sensitivity assumes a non-parallel shift in the yield curve to reflect that the long end of the yield curve is typically more stable than the short end 3 The asymmetry in credit spread sensitivities reflects the fact that upside pension sensitivities are restricted to the surplus cap. Sensitivities assume that credit spreads of different rating all move by the same amount and hence reflect an assumed offset between the impact on assets held and the IFRS value of pension scheme obligations which could differ



PENSIONS The table below provides a reconciliation of the movement in the Group's pension fund position under IAS 19 (net of tax) from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019:



UK non-UK Group



£m £m £m









Net pension fund surplus/ (deficit) at 1 January 2019 232 (50) 182







Actuarial losses1 (68) (3) (71) Deficit funding 87 - 87 Tax movements (12) (3) (15) Other movements2 16 12 28







Net pension fund surplus/ (deficit) at 31 December 2019 255 (44) 211 At an aggregate level, the pension fund surplus under IAS 19 increased during 2019 from a £182m surplus at 1 January to a surplus of £211m at 31 December (net of tax). The UK IAS 19 position benefited from strong equity performance over the year as well as deficit funding contributions paid by the Group (£86m pre-tax); however, these gains were partly offset by an increase in liabilities driven by a material (25-30bps) tightening of AA credit spreads. IAS 19 sensitivities on UK schemes



Assets Liabilities







IAS 19 position at 31 December 2019 (£bn) 8.5 (8.1)





Sensitivities (£bn change in assets/ liabilities):



Interest rates: -1%3 +1.7 +1.6 Inflation: +1%3 +1.0 +0.9 Equities: -15%4

-0.2 - 'AA' credit spreads: -0.25% +0.1 +0.3 1 Actuarial gains/ (losses) are gross of tax and include pension investment expenses, variance against expected returns, change in actuarial assumptions and experience losses 2 Other movements are gross of tax and include regular contributions, service/ administration costs, expected returns, interest costs and settlement gains/ (losses) 3 Actual net sensitivity to changes in interest rates and breakeven inflation will vary depending on size and direction of stress and is also highly dependent on the level of credit spreads at any point in time 4 Includes 15% reduction in equities and 10% reduction in all other 'growth' assets



REINSURANCE On 1 January 2020 , the Group Volatility Cover (GVC) entered the third year of the three year agreement that commenced on 1 January 2018 . The key terms of the GVC are as follows: · Cover protects all our short tail business including Property, Marine and Construction & Engineering · Events or individual net losses of £10m or greater are added together across our financial year. When a loss exceeds £10m it is included in full · Cover attaches when the total of these retained losses is greater than £170m · Limit of cover is £150m per year, with £300m maximum over the 3 year period · Counterparties are high credit quality reinsurers (50% AA- or better, 41% A- or better, 9% collateralised). Alongside the GVC, we continue to purchase additional aggregate covers for the UK, Scandinavia and Canada for losses below £10m. These covers provide protection for our short tail lines of business including Property, Marine and Construction & Engineering. For 2020, we placed 100% of the Canada and Scandinavia aggregate covers and chose to place 75% of the UK aggregate cover in order to balance the cost versus benefit of this protection. There were no other material changes to our reinsurance retentions. Our main Catastrophe retentions remain at £75m for the UK and Europe combined, £50m for Europe excluding the UK and $75m for Canada. Our UK and Ireland Motor retentions remain at the 2019 level of £1m and €1m respectively. REPORTING CHANGE Within the UK & International segment, European business previously shown within UK Commercial has now been presented separately. Prior year comparatives have been presented on the same basis.



MANAGEMENT REPORT SEGMENTAL INCOME STATEMENT Management basis - 12 months ended 31 December 2018

Scandinavia Canada UK & International Central functions Group 2018

£m £m £m £m £m Net written premiums 1,817 1,652 3,100 (99) 6,470 Net earned premiums 1,807 1,607 3,129 (6) 6,537 Net incurred claims (1,257) (1,148) (2,114) 39 (4,480) Commissions (64) (211) (611) - (886) Operating expenses (248) (223) (447) (3) (921) Underwriting result ¸ 238 25 (43) 30 250 Investment income 94 65 163 - 322 Investment expenses (3) (3) (8) - (14) Unwind of discount (23) (3) (7) - (33) Investment result ¸ 68 59 148 - 275 Central expenses - - - (8) (8) Business operating result ¸ 306 84 105 22 517 Interest







(25) Other charges







(12) Profit before tax







480 Tax







(108) Profit after tax







372 Non-controlling interest







(23) Other equity costs1







(23) Net attributable profit ¸





326











Loss ratio (%) 69.6 71.5 67.6 - 68.5 Weather loss ratio 0.4 6.8 5.7 - 3.7 Large loss ratio 8.9 9.4 14.2 - 11.6 Current year attritional loss ratio ¸ 63.3 58.1 50.1 - 55.8 Prior year effect on loss ratio (3.0) (2.8) (2.4) - (2.6) Commission ratio (%) 3.5 13.1 19.5 - 13.6 Expense ratio (%) 13.7 13.9 14.3 - 14.1 Combined ratio (%)¸ 86.8 98.5 101.4 - 96.2











Earned controllable expense ratio (%) ¸ 21.1 17.3 21.4 - 20.4 Notes: UK & International comprises the UK, Europe, Ireland and Middle East.

1 Preference dividends of £9m and coupons of £14m paid on Restricted Tier 1 securities





COMBINED RATIO DETAIL Group £m unless stated Current year Prior year FY 2019 total FY 2019

Group

ex. exits

Current year Prior year FY 2018 total Net written premiums 1 6,390 7 27 13 6,417 6,400

6,426 44 6,470 Net earned premiums 2 6,442 8 20 14 6,462 6,374

6,506 31 6,537 Net incurred claims 3 (4,352) 9 20 15 (4,332) (4,224)

(4,630) 150 (4,480) Commissions 4 (830) 10 (1) 16 (831) (807)

(870) (16) (886) Operating expenses 5 (946) 11 (7) 17 (953) (938)

(921) - (921) Underwriting result ¸ 6 314 12 32 18 346 405

85 165 250























CY attritional claims 19 (3,540)







(3,488)

(3,630)



Weather claims 20 (167)







(158)

(242)



Large losses 21 (645)







(613)

(758)



CY net incurred claims 22 (4,352)







(4,259)

(4,630)



























Loss ratio (%)



=15 / 14 23 67.0 66.3





68.5 Weather loss ratio



=20 / 2 24 2.6 2.5





3.7 Large loss ratio



=21 / 2 25 10.0 9.7





11.6 Current year attritional loss ratio ¸ =19 / 2 26 55.0 54.9





55.8 Prior year effect on loss ratio



=23 - 24 - 25 - 26 27 (0.6) (0.8)





(2.6) Commission ratio (%)



=16 / 14 28 12.9 12.6





13.6 Expense ratio (%)



=17 / 14 29 14.7 14.7





14.1 Combined ratio (%)¸

95.1 =23 + 28 + 29 30 94.6 93.6





96.2 Scandinavia £m unless stated Current year Prior Year FY 2019 total

Current year Prior year FY 2018 total Net written premiums 1,772 (8) 1,764

1,811 6 1,817 Net earned premiums 1,774 (7) 1,767

1,802 5 1,807 Net incurred claims (1,269) 36 (1,233)

(1,308) 51 (1,257) Commissions (64) (1) (65)

(64) - (64) Operating expenses (239) (7) (246)

(248) - (248) Underwriting result 202 21 223

182 56 238















CY attritional claims (1,124)





(1,141)



Weather claims (7)





(7)



Large losses (138)





(160)



Net incurred claims (1,269)





(1,308)



















Loss ratio (%)



69.8





69.6 Weather loss ratio



0.4





0.4 Large loss ratio



7.8





8.9 Current year attritional loss ratio



63.4





63.3 Prior year effect on loss ratio



(1.8)





(3.0) Commission ratio (%)



3.7





3.5 Expense ratio (%)



13.9





13.7 Combined ratio (%) 88.6

87.4





86.8 COMBINED RATIO DETAIL Canada £m unless stated Current Year Prior year FY 2019 total

Current year Prior year FY 2018 total Net written premiums 1,735 - 1,735

1,652 - 1,652 Net earned premiums 1,723 - 1,723

1,607 - 1,607 Net incurred claims (1,190) 14 (1,176)

(1,194) 46 (1,148) Commissions (209) - (209)

(211) - (211) Operating expenses (244) - (244)

(223) - (223) Underwriting result 80 14 94

(21) 46 25















CY attritional claims (966)





(934)



Weather claims (86)





(110)



Large losses (138)





(150)



Net incurred claims (1,190)





(1,194)



















Loss ratio (%)



68.2





71.5 Weather loss ratio



5.0





6.8 Large loss ratio



8.0





9.4 Current year attritional loss ratio



56.0





58.1 Prior year effect on loss ratio



(0.8)





(2.8) Commission ratio (%)



12.1





13.1 Expense ratio (%)



14.2





13.9 Combined ratio (%) 95.3

94.5





98.5 UK&I £m unless stated Current year Prior year FY 2019 total FY 2019 ex. exits

Current year Prior year FY 2018 total Net written premiums 2,847 34 2,881 2,864

3,061 39 3,100 Net earned premiums 2,955 26 2,981 2,893

3,104 25 3,129 Net incurred claims (1,855) (26) (1,881) (1,773)

(2,173) 59 (2,114) Commissions (558) - (558) (534)

(595) (16) (611) Operating expenses (457) - (457) (442)

(447) - (447) Underwriting result 85 - 85 144

(111) 68 (43)

















CY attritional claims (1,450)



(1,398)

(1,556)



Weather claims (74)



(65)

(176)



Large losses (331)



(299)

(441)



CY net incurred claims (1,855)



(1,762)

(2,173)





















Loss ratio (%)



63.1 61.3





67.6 Weather loss ratio



2.5 2.3





5.7 Large loss ratio



11.2 10.4





14.2 Current year attritional loss ratio

49.1 48.7





50.1 Prior year effect on loss ratio

0.3 (0.1)





(2.4) Commission ratio (%)



18.7 18.4





19.5 Expense ratio (%)



15.3 15.3





14.3 Combined ratio (%) 97.1

97.1 95.0





101.4



APPENDIX II Alternative Performance Measures



ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES Alternative performance measures ('APMs') are complementary to measures defined within International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and are used by management to explain the Group's business performance and financial position. They include common insurance industry metrics, as well as measures management and the Board consider are useful to enhance the understanding of its performance and allow meaningful comparisons between periods and business segments. The APMs reported are monitored consistently across the Group to manage performance on a monthly basis. They are reviewed across various functions and undergo rigorous internal quality assurance. Occasionally management may also report additional or adjusted APMs when circumstance require. Reasons for doing so, definitions and reconciliations are provided in this appendix. In Q4 2018 targeted portfolio exits were announced as part of an ongoing strategic review of the UK & International business. Proforma APMs were therefore provided in the 2018 preliminary announcement excluding the impact of these exits to aid readers understanding and assessment of future performance potential. The strategic review concluded in 2019, with further portfolio exits announced. Given the changes in the exit portfolios during 2019, the 2018 reported proforma impact of the UK&I exited portfolio is no longer a comparable measure. As hindsight should not be used when presenting restated comparatives, restated 2018 APMs excluding the impact of UK&I exits have not been provided given that the information was not available on this basis in 2018 and the action to exit these portfolios was taken during 2019. 2019 APMs have been reported both including and excluding the impacts of the UK&I exited portfolios to provide measures that allow users to assess the future performance of UK&I and the Group. APMs are identifiable within Group tables by the symbol ¸and are defined in the below jargon buster. Further definition, commentary and outlook of those APMs considered important in measuring the delivery of the Group's strategic priorities can be found on pages 22 and 23 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2018. Detailed reconciliations of APMs to their nearest IFRS Income Statement equivalents and adjusted APMs can be found after the below jargon buster. APMs used to determine management and executive remuneration are identified below with ¸*. The adoption of IFRS 16 on 1st January 2019 has had an immaterial impact on the 2019 APMs. Details on the impact of transition can be found in note 2 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. JARGON BUSTER Term Definition APM Reconciliation Affinity Selling insurance through a partner's distribution network, usually to a group of similar customers e.g. store-card holders, alumni groups, unions and utility company customers.





Attritional Loss Ratio This is the claims ratio (net incurred claims and claims handling expense as a proportion of net earned premium) of our business prior to volatile impacts from weather, large losses and prior-year reserve developments. ¸ 1 R Available for Sale (AFS) A class of financial asset that is neither held for trading nor held to maturity.





Best 'Best' refers to the highest underwriting result when comparing underwriting performance on a like for like basis (with central costs consistently allocated to the underwriting result pre 2013 back to 2000).





Business Operating Result Business operating result represents profit before tax adjusted to add back other charges (previously referred to as operating result). ¸ 1 AC Claims Frequency Average number of claims per policy over the year.





Claims Handling Expenses The administrative cost of processing a claim (such as salary costs, costs of running claims centres, allocated share of the costs of head office units) which are separate to the cost of settling the claim itself with the policyholder.





Claims Ratio (Loss Ratio) Percentage of net earned premiums that is paid out in claims and claims handling expenses. ¸ 1 V Claims Reserve (Provision for Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses) A provision established to cover the estimated cost of claims payments and claims handling expenses that are still to be settled and incurred in respect of insurance cover provided to policyholders up to the reporting date.





Claims Severity Average cost of claims incurred over the period.





Term Definition APM Reconciliation Combined Operating Ratio (COR) A measure of underwriting performance being the ratio of underwriting costs (claims, commissions and expenses) expressed in relation to earned premiums: COR = loss ratio + commission ratio + expense ratio, where

Loss ratio = net incurred claims/ net earned premiums

Commission ratio = commissions/ net earned premiums

Expense ratio = operating expenses/ net earned premiums ¸* 1 Y Commission An amount paid to an intermediary such as a broker for introducing business to the Group.





Constant Exchange (CFX) Prior period comparative retranslated at current period exchange rates. ¸ 4

Controllable Costs/ Expenses A measure of operating expenses incurred by the Group in undertaking business activities, predominantly underwriting and policy acquisition costs, excluding commission and premium related costs such as levies. They are adjusted to include claims handling costs that are reported within net claims incurred. ¸* 5

Current Year Underwriting Result The profit or loss earned from business for which insurance cover has been provided during the current financial period. This does not include performance impacts recognised in the current reporting period relating to prior accident years. ¸ 1 Q Current Year Combined Operating Ratio (CY COR) A measure of current year underwriting result performance calculated as per the combined operating ratio.





Customer Retention A measure of the amount of business that is renewed with us each year





Ex. Exits Excluding exits refers to financial results adjusted for the impact of UK&I portfolio exits and business lapses targeted as part of the UK&I strategic review. The action to exit these portfolios was taken during 2019

7

Expense Ratio Underwriting and policy expenses expressed as a percentage of net earned premium. ¸ 1 X Exposure A measurement of risk we are exposed to through the premiums we have written. For example, in motor insurance one vehicle insured for one year is one unit of exposure.





Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) The regulatory authority with responsibility for the conduct of the UK financial services industry.





Gross Written Premium (GWP) Total revenue generated through sale of insurance products. This is before taking into account reinsurance and is stated irrespective of whether payment has been received.





Group Volatility Cover (GVC) Reinsurance purchased by the Group to protect against large losses. Individual losses are covered in full when they exceed a certain amount and the aggregate of such losses over the financial year exceed an agreed limit.





IBNR (Incurred But Not Yet Reported) An estimated reserve for amounts owed to all valid claimants who have had a covered loss but have not yet reported it and for claims that have been reported but the cost is not yet known.





Interest Costs Interest costs represent the cost of Group debt.





Investment Result Investment result is the money we make from our investments on a management basis. It comprises the major component of net investment return, investment income, in addition to unwind of discount and investment expenses. ¸ 1 AA Large Losses Single claim or all claims arising from a single loss event with a net cost of £0.5m or higher.





Large Loss Ratio The large loss ratio is an expression of claims incurred in the period with a net cost of £0.5m or higher as a percentage of current year net earned premium over the same period. ¸ 1 T Managing General Agent (MGA) A specialised type of insurance agent or broker that has been granted underwriting authority by an insurer and can negotiate contracts on behalf of the insurer.





Net Asset Value (NAV) per Share Net asset value per share is calculated as closing shareholders' funds, less preference share capital, divided by the number of shares in issue at the end of the period. ¸ 3 E Term Definition APM Reconciliation Net Earned Premium (NEP) The proportion of premium written, net of the cost of associated reinsurance, which represents the consideration charged to policyholders for providing insurance cover during the reporting period.





Net Incurred Claims (NIC) The total claims cost incurred in the period less any share that is borne by reinsurers. It includes both claims payments and movements in claims reserves and claims handling expenses in the period.





Net Written Premium (NWP) Premium written or processed in the period, irrespective of whether it has been paid, less the amount shared with reinsurers.





Other Charges Other charges represent items that are excluded to arrive at business operating result and underlying profit measures (previously referred to as non-operating charges). ¸ 1 AD Item Reason for classification ¸ 1 AD Amortisation of intangible assets To allow meaningful assessment of segmental performance where similar internally generated assets are not capitalised Reorganisation costs To allow assessment of the performance of ongoing business activities Pension administration and net interest costs Costs that are dependent on the level of defined benefit pension scheme plan funding and arise from servicing past pension commitments Realised and unrealised gains and losses on investments/ foreign exchange gains and losses To remove the impact of market volatility and investment rebalancing activity Gains and losses arising from the disposal of businesses and impairment of goodwill To allow assessment of the performance of ongoing business activities Economic assumption changes To allow assessment of performance excluding impact of a change in economic assumptions Payout Ratio Ordinary dividends expressed as a percentage of underlying profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders. This has also been expressed excluding the impact of UK&I exits.





Policies in Force The number of active insurance policies for which the Group is providing cover.





Prior Year Underwriting Result Updates to premium, claims, commission and expense estimates relating to prior years. ¸ 1 P Property and Casualty (P&C)

(Non-Life Insurance or General Insurance) Property insurance covers loss or damage through fire, theft, floods, storms and other specified risks. Casualty insurance primarily covers losses arising from accidents that cause injury to other people or damage to the property of others.





Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) The regulatory authority with responsibility for the prudential regulation and supervision of the UK financial services industry.





Pull to Par The movement of a bond's price toward its face value as it approaches its maturity date.





Rate The price of a unit of insurance based on a standard risk for one year. Actual premium charged to the policyholder may differ from the rate due to individual risk characteristics and marketing discounts.





Term Definition APM Reconciliation 'Record' current year underwriting performance 'Record' refers to the highest current year underwriting result and current year combined operating ratio as reported when considering the financial years from 2006 to 2019.





Reinsurance The practice whereby part or all of the risk accepted is transferred to another insurer (the reinsurer).





Reported Exchange (RFX) Prior period comparative translated at exchange rates applicable at that time.





Return on Equity Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (profit after tax excluding non-controlling interests, coupon on tier 1 notes and preference dividend) expressed in relation to opening ordinary shareholders' funds (opening ordinary shareholders funds less preference share capital). ¸ 2 F Return on Tangible Equity Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (profit after tax excluding non-controlling interests, coupon on tier 1 notes and preference dividend) expressed in relation to opening tangible net asset value. ¸ 2 H Solvency II / Coverage Ratio Capital adequacy regime for the European insurance industry which commenced in 2016 and is based on a set of EU wide capital requirements and risk management standards. The coverage ratio represents total eligible capital as a proportion of the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) under Solvency II.





Scrip Dividend Where shareholders choose to receive the dividend in the form of additional shares rather than cash. The Group would issue new shares to meet the scrip demand.





Tangible Net Asset Value (TNAV) Tangible net asset value comprises shareholders' equity, less preference share capital and goodwill and intangible assets. ¸* 3 C Tangible Net Asset Value (TNAV) per Share Tangible net asset value, divided by the number of shares in issue at the end of the period. ¸ 3 F Underwriting Result Net earned premium less net claims and underwriting and policy acquisition costs. ¸ 1 Z Underlying Profit before Tax Profit before tax adjusted for the add back of all other charges except finance costs. ¸ 6 B Underlying Tax Rate The Group underlying tax rate mainly comprising the local statutory tax rates in the Group's territories applied to underlying regional profits (operating profits less finance costs). ¸ 6 A Underlying Profit after Tax Profit after tax, less the proportion that is attributable to non-controlling interests, preference shareholders and tier 1 note holders, plus the add back of all other charges except finance costs (reasons for exclusion above) before an adjustment for the tax difference between effective and underlying rate. ¸* 2 B Underlying Return on Tangible Equity Underlying profit after tax expressed in relation to opening tangible net asset value. ¸* 2 I Underlying Return on Equity Underlying profit after tax expressed in relation to opening shareholders' funds excluding preference share capital. ¸ 2 G Underlying Earnings per Share (EPS) Underlying profit after tax divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. ¸ 2 K Unearned Premium The portion of a premium that relates to future periods, for which protection has not yet been provided, irrespective of whether the premium has been paid or not.





Weather Losses Weather claims incurred with a net cost of £0.5m or higher and losses of less than £0.5m where extreme weather has been identified over an extended period.





Weather Loss Ratio The weather loss ratio is an expression of weather losses in the period as a percentage of earned premium. ¸ 1 S Yield Rate of return on an investment in percentage terms.

The dividend payable on a share expressed as a percentage of the market price.





ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

1. IFRS reconciliation to management P&L For the 12 months ended 31 December 2019







Underwriting result Investment result Central costs Business operating result Other charges Profit before tax £'m IFRS

Management Income















Gross written premiums 7,461

7,461









Less: reinsurance premiums (1,044)

(1,044)









Net written premiums 6,417

6,417









Change in the gross provision for unearned premiums 34

34









Less: change in provision for unearned reinsurance premiums 11

11









Change in provision for unearned premiums 45

45









Net earned premiums, analysed as 6,462 A 6,462









Current year

B 6,442









Prior year

C 20















6,462









Investment income 306 D

306







Realised gains on investments 15









15

Gains on forex derivatives 1









1

Unrealised losses (26)









(26)

Net investment return 296













Other insurance income 135 E 135









Pension net interest and administration costs 4









4

Foreign exchange gain 1









1

Other operating income 140













Total income 6,898













Expenses















Gross claims incurred (5,059)

(5,059)









Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers 727

727









Net claims, analysed as (4,332) F (4,332)









Attritional

G (3,540)









Weather

H (167)









Large

I (645)









Prior year

J 20















(4,332)









Earned CY commission (830) K (830)









Earned PY commission (1) L (1)









Earned CY operating expenses (1,081) M (1,081)









Earned PY operating expenses (7) N (7)









Underwriting and policy acquisition costs (1,919)

(1,919)









Unwind of discount1 (46)



(31)



(15)

Investment expenses (12)



(12)







Central expenses (13)





(13)





Amortisation of intangible assets (12)









(12)

Reorganisation costs (27)









(27)

Other operating expenses (64)















(6,361)













Interest costs (25)









(25)

Interest on lease liabilities (7)









(7)

Finance costs (32) O







(32)

Acquisitions and disposals (14)









(14)

Net share of profit after tax of associates 1





1





Profit before tax 492

346 263 (12) 597 (105) 492 Income tax expense (109)

Z AA AB AC AD

Profit for the year 383















C+J+L+N P 32 PY Underwriting





Z - P Q 314 CY Underwriting









346



























Attritional loss ratio

G/B R 55.0%









Weather loss ratio

H/B S 2.6%









Large loss ratio

I/B T 10.0%









Prior year effect on loss ratio

V-R-S-T U (0.6%)









Loss ratio

F/A V 67.0%









Commission ratio

(K+L)/A W 12.9%









Expense ratio

(E+M+N)/A X 14.7%









Combined operating ratio

V+W+X Y 94.6%









12019 also includes change in economic assumptions 1. IFRS reconciliation to management P&L For the 12 months ended 31 December 2018







Underwriting result Investment result Central costs Business operating result Other charges Profit before tax £'m IFRS

Management Income















Gross written premiums 7,467

7,467









Less: reinsurance premiums (997)

(997)









Net written premiums 6,470

6,470









Change in the gross provision for unearned premiums 61

61









Less: change in provision for unearned reinsurance premiums 6

6









Change in provision for unearned premiums 67

67









Net earned premiums, analysed as 6,537 A 6,537









Current year

B 6,506









Prior year

C 31















6,537









Investment income 322 D

322







Realised gains on investments 22









22

Unrealised gains 9









9

Impairments (10)









(10)

Net investment return 343













Other insurance income 138 E 138









Other operating income 138













Total income 7,018













Expenses















Gross claims incurred (5,023)

(5,023)









Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers 543

543









Net claims, analysed as (4,480) F (4,480)









Attritional

G (3,630)









Weather

H (242)









Large

I (758)









Prior year

J 150















(4,480)









Earned CY commission (870) K (870)









Earned PY commission (16) L (16)









Earned CY operating expenses (1,059) M (1,059)









Earned PY operating expenses - N -









Underwriting and policy acquisition costs (1,945)

(1,945)









Unwind of discount (33)



(33)







Investment expenses (14)



(14)







Central expenses (9)





(9)





Amortisation of intangible assets (13)









(13)

Impairment of goodwill (7)









(7)

Pension net interest and administration costs (6)









(6)

Regulatory costs (4)









(4)

Foreign exchange losses (1)









(1)

Other operating expenses (54)















(6,512)













Interest costs (25)









(25)

Finance costs (25) O











Acquisitions and disposals (2)









(2)

Net share of profit after tax of associates 1





1





Profit before tax 480

250 275 (8) 517 (37) 480 Income tax expense (108)

Z AA AB AC AD

Profit for the year 372















C+J+L+N P 165 PY Underwriting





Z - P Q 85 CY Underwriting









250



























Attritional loss ratio

G/B R 55.8%









Weather loss ratio

H/B S 3.7%









Large loss ratio

I/B T 11.6%









Prior year effect on loss ratio

V-R-S-T U (2.6%)









Loss ratio

F/A V 68.5%









Commission ratio

(K+L)/A W 13.6%









Expense ratio

(E+M+N)/A X 14.1%









Combined operating ratio

V+W+X Y 96.2%















2. Metric calculations 2019 2018





£m £m



Profit after tax 383 372



Less: non-controlling interest (24) (23) Note 10

Less: tier 1 notes coupon payment (14) (14) Note 10

Less: preference dividend (9) (9)

A Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 336 326 APM Rec 1

Add: other charges 105 37 APM Rec 1

Less: finance costs (32) (25) APM Rec 6

(Less)/add: underlying tax differential (3) 12

B Underlying profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders 406 350













Opening shareholders' funds 3,786 3,653



Less: preference share capital (125) (125)

C Opening ordinary shareholders' funds 3,661 3,528









Note 11

Less: opening goodwill and intangibles (794) (763)

D Opening tangible ordinary shareholders' funds 2,867 2,765











E Weighted average no. share issue during the period (un-diluted) 1,031 1,026













Return on equity



A/C F Reported 9.2% 9.2% B/C G Underlying 11.1% 9.9%













Return on tangible equity



A/D H Reported 11.7% 11.8% B/D I Underlying 14.2% 12.6% APM Rec 7 J Underlying ex exits 16.0%















Earnings per share



A/E K Basic earnings per share 32.6 31.8 B/E L Underlying earnings per share 39.4 34.1 APM Rec 7 M Underlying earnings per share ex exits 44.5

3. Balance sheet reconciliations 2019 2018





£m £m

A Closing shareholders' funds 3,872 3,786



Less: preference share capital (125) (125)

B Ordinary shareholders funds 3,747 3,661 Note 11

Less: closing goodwill and intangibles (837) (794)

C Tangible net asset value 2,910 2,867









Note 17 D Shares in issue at the period end 1,032 1,027









B/D E Net asset value per share 363 357 C/D F Tangible net asset value per share 282 279 4. Net written premium movement and constant exchange 2019 2018





£m £m Note 7 A Net written premiums 6,417 6,470



Year-on-year movement (53) (208)



Comprised of:







Volume change including portfolio actions and reinsurance (373) (153)



Rate increases 330 238

B Movement at constant exchange (43) (93)

C Foreign exchange (10) (115)



Total movement (53) (208)









B/(2018A-C) D % movement at constant exchange (1)% (1)%













5. Controllable expenses 2019 2018





£m £m



Underwriting and policy admin costs (1,919) (1,945) APM Rec 1

Less: commission 831 886



Less: non controllable premium related costs e.g. levies 146 139



Add: claims expenses within net claims (379) (397)



Add: other (25) (26)

A Written controllable expense base (1,346) (1,343)

B (Add)/less: controllable deferred acquisition costs (4) 11 A+B C Earned controllable expense base (1,350) (1,332) APM Rec 1 D Add: investment expenses (12) (14) APM Rec 1 E Add: central costs (13) (9) A+D+E F Total written controllable expense base (1,371) (1,366) C+D+E G Total earned controllable expense base (1,375) (1,355)











H Net written premiums 6,417 6,470

I Net earned premiums 6,462 6,537









A/H J Written controllable expense ratio 21.0% 20.8% F/H K Total written controllable expense ratio 21.4% 21.1% C/I L Earned controllable expense ratio 20.9% 20.4% G/I M Total earned controllable expense ratio 21.3% 20.8% 6. Underlying tax rate 2019 2018





% %



Effective tax rate (ETR) 22 23



Less tax effect of:







Unrecognised tax losses (2) (2)



One off impact of Swedish law change - (1)



Underlying versus IFRS regional profit mix (1) -



Other 1 -

A Underlying tax rate 20 20















£m £m



Profit before tax 492 480 APM Rec 1

Add: other charges 105 37 APM Rec 1

Less: finance costs (32) (25)

B Underlying profit before tax 565 492 AxB C Underlying tax (112) (96) APM Rec 1 D Income tax expense (109) (108) C-D E Underlying tax differential (3) 12





7. Adjusted APMs Management report adjusted APMs when circumstance requires to further enhance understanding of reported results and of future performance potential. Adjusted profitability metrics provided show: · The results for our ongoing business given the portfolio exits undertaken in the UK&I business · The impact of reinsurance purchases Impact of UK&I exits The UK, Europe, UK & International and Group results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 have been presented excluding the impact of the strategic portfolio exits, primarily including London Market portfolios and a number of UK MGA schemes.





UK Europe UK & International Central functions Group 2019 reported









£m (unless stated)













A Net written premium 2,120 237 2,881 37 6,417

B Net earned premium 2,215 238 2,981 (9) 6,462

C Underwriting result (5) 5 77 (48) 346 (C/B)-1

COR 100.2% 97.6% 97.4%

94.6%

D Business operating result 116 5 212 (60) 597

E Profit before tax







492

F Underlying profit before tax







565

G Underlying profit after tax







406



Underlying earnings per share







39.4p



Underlying return on tangible equity







14.2%

H Weighted average shares







1,031

J Opening tangible ordinary shareholders' funds







2,867











GVC reallocation to UK&I exit portfolio1











K GVC recoveries in relation to UK exit portfolio 8

8 (8)

















Adjusted for GVC reallocation to UK&I exit portfolio









C+K L Underwriting result 3 5 85 (56) 346 (L/B)-1 M COR 99.9% 97.6% 97.1%

94.6% D+K N Business operating result 124 5 220 (68) 597















UK&I exits











P Exited net written premium 10 7 17

17

Q Exited net earned premium 77 11 88

88

R Underwriting result (47) (12) (59)

(59)

S Tax impact thereon2







6











Excluding exits









A-P T Net written premium 2,110 230 2,864 37 6,400 B-Q U Net earned premium 2,138 227 2,893 (9) 6,374 L-R V Underwriting result 50 17 144 (56) 405 (V/U)-1 W COR 97.7% 92.6% 95.0%

93.6% N-R X Business operating result 171 17 279 (68) 656 E-R Y Profit before tax







551 F-R Z Underlying profit before tax







624 (G-R-S)/H AA Underlying earnings per share







44.5 (G-R-S)/J AB Underlying return on tangible equity







16.0% 1£8m of prior year GVC recoveries relating to UK exited business has been reallocated from Central Functions to UK Exits and therefore to total UK&I 2UK underlying tax rate 10% applied, reducing Group underlying tax rate from 20% to 19% due to an increase in the UK share of Group profit mix.



Impact of reinsurance adjustments In 2018, the Group purchased a three year Group Volatility Cover ('GVC') and, in 2019, the Group purchased new reinsurance covers to provide additional protection for short tail lines, as detailed on page 27 of Appendix I. 2018 NWP and attritional loss ratio comparatives have been restated accordingly to allow direct comparison, as detailed by region below (adjustments also applied at Personal and Commercial level where applicable).





Scandinavia Canada UK&I Group Re Group

A 2018 net written premium 1,817 1,652 3,100 (99) 6,470

B Foreign exchange (53) 33 10 - (10)

C Add: 2019 new treaty purchase (11) (2) (12) (4) (29)

D Less: 2018 GVC purchase





138 138 A:D E 2018 net written premium at constant exchange restated 1,753 1,683 3,098 35 6,569

F 2019 net written premium 1,764 1,735 2,881 37 6,417 F/E-1 G Net written premium movement restated 1% 3% (7)%

(2)%

















A 2018 CY net earned premium 1,802 1,607 3,104 (7) 6,506

B 2019 new treaty purchase (11) (2) (12) (4) (29)

C Foreign exchange (52) 32 10 - (10) A:C D 2018 net earned premium at constant exchange restated 1,739 1,637 3,102 (11) 6.467

E 2018 attritional claims (1,141) (934) (1,556)

(3,630)

F Foreign exchange 33 (19) (4)

10 E+F G 2018 attritional claims at constant exchange (1,108) (953) (1,560)

(3,620) G/D H 2018 attritional loss ratio restated (%) 63.8% 58.2% 50.3%

56.0%

J 2019 attritional loss ratio (%) 63.4% 56.0% 49.1%

55.0% H-J K Attritional movement restated (%) 0.4% 2.2% 1.2%

1.0%



APPENDIX III Other information



REPORTING AND DIVIDEND TIMETABLE Reporting:

Q1 2020 trading update Annual General Meeting 7 May 2020 7 May 2020



Dividend:

Final ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019: Announcement date 27 February 2020 Ex-dividend date 5 March 2020 Record date 6 March 2020 Dividend payment date 14 May 2020



1st preference dividend:





Announcement date 27 February 2020 Ex-dividend date 5 March 2020 Record date 6 March 2020 Dividend payment date 1 April 2020 Note: The final ordinary dividend is conditional upon the directors being satisfied, in their absolute discretion, that the payment would not breach any legal or regulatory requirements, including Solvency II regulatory capital requirements. PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDEND In accordance with the original subscription terms, qualifying registered holders of the 7 3/8 percent cumulative irredeemable preference shares of £1 each will receive the second preference dividend at a rate of 3.6875p per share. OTHER INFORMATION LEI number: 549300HOGQ7E0TY86138



Enquiries: Investors & analysts Press Rupert Taylor Rea Natalie Whitty Group Director of FP&A & Investor Relations Communications Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7111 1891 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7111 7213 Email: rupert.taylorrea@gcc.rsagroup.com Email: natalie.whitty@gcc.rsagroup.com



Matt Cohen Leigh Jackson Investor Relations Manager Senior External Relations Manager Tel: +44 (0) 20 7111 7243 Tel: +44 (0) 7584 268945 Email: matthew.cohen@gcc.rsagroup.com Email: leigh.jackson@uk.rsagroup.com Further information A live webcast of the analyst presentation, including the question and answer session, will be broadcast on the website at 08:30am on 27 February 2020. A webcast and transcript of the presentation will be available via the company website (www.rsagroup.com). Important disclaimer

This press release and the associated conference call may contain 'forward-looking statements' with respect to certain of the Group's plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, results, strategic initiatives and objectives. Generally, words such as 'may', 'could', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'aim', 'outlook', 'believe', 'plan', 'seek', 'continue' or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are inherently predictive and speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond the Group's control, including amongst other things, UK domestic and global economic business conditions, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory authorities, the impact of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of tax and other legislation or regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Group and its affiliates operate. As a result, the Group's actual future financial condition, performance and results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in the Group's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this announcement are current only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save in respect of anyrequirement under applicable law or regulation. Nothing in this announcement shall be construed as a profit forecast.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS





Table of Contents Primary Statements 46 Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies

1 Basis of preparation 51 2 Adoption of new and revised standards 52 3 New accounting standards, interpretations and amendments yet to be adopted 55 Risk Management

4 Risk management 56 Significant Transactions and Events

5 Held for sale disposal groups and loss on disposal of businesses 64 6 Reorganisation costs 64 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement, Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income and Dividends

7 Segmental information 65 8 Income tax 66 9 Earnings per share 68 10 Dividends paid and proposed 69 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

11 Goodwill and intangible assets 70 12 Financial assets 73 13 Fair value measurement 77 14 Reinsurers' share of insurance contract liabilities 80 15 Current and deferred tax 81 16 Cash and cash equivalents 83 17 Share capital 83 18 Other equity instruments - Tier 1 notes 84 19 Issued debt 85 20 Insurance contract liabilities 86 21 Post-employment benefits and obligations 91 22 Leases 96 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

23 Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities 99 Results for the Year 2019

24 Results for the Year 2019 100 Appendix

A Exchange rates 101 Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the annual financial report 102



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT STATUTORY BASIS for the year ended 31 December 2019





2019 2018



Note £m £m Income





Gross written premiums

7,461 7,467 Less: reinsurance written premiums

(1,044) (997) Net written premiums 7 6,417 6,470

Change in the gross provision for unearned premiums

34 61

Less: change in provision for unearned reinsurance premiums

11 6 Change in provision for net unearned premiums

45 67 Net earned premiums

6,462 6,537 Net investment return

296 343 Other operating income

140 138 Total income

6,898 7,018 Expenses







Gross claims incurred

(5,059) (5,023)

Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers

727 543 Net claims

(4,332) (4,480) Underwriting and policy acquisition costs

(1,919) (1,945) Unwind of discount and change in economic assumptions 20 (46) (33) Other operating expenses

(64) (54)



(6,361) (6,512)







Finance costs

(32) (25) Loss on disposal of businesses 5 (14) (2) Net share of profit after tax of associates

1 1 Profit before tax 7 492 480 Income tax expense 8 (109) (108) Profit for the year

383 372









Attributable to:





Equity holders of the Parent Company

359 349 Non-controlling interests

24 23



383 372









Earnings per share on profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Parent Company Basic 9 32.6p 31.8p Diluted 9 32.5p 31.6p







Ordinary dividends paid and proposed for the year





Interim dividend paid 10 7.5p 7.3p Final dividend proposed 10 15.6p 13.7p The attached notes on pages 51 to 100 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. condensed CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME statutory basis for the year ended 31 December 2019





2019 2018





£m £m Profit for the year

383 372









Items that may be reclassified to the income statement:





Exchange losses net of tax on translation of foreign operations

(85) (13) Fair value gains/(losses) on available for sale financial assets net of tax

121 (149)





36 (162) Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement:





Pension - remeasurement of net defined benefit asset/liability net of tax and tax credit for scheme contributions

(86) 161 Movement in property revaluation surplus net of tax

1 2





(85) 163









Total other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year

(49) 1









Total comprehensive income for the year

334 373









Attributable to:





Equity holders of the Parent Company

316 343 Non-controlling interests

18 30





334 373 The attached notes on pages 51 to 100 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY STATUTORY BASIS for the year ended 31 December 2019































Ordinary share capital Ordinary share premium Own shares Preference shares Revaluation reserves Capital redemption reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Retained earnings Share- holders' equity Tier 1 notes Non-controlling interests Total equity



£m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Balance at 1 January 2018 1,023 1,083 (1) 125 297 389 54 683 3,653 297 152 4,102 Total comprehensive income





















Profit for the year - - - - - - - 349 349 - 23 372 Other comprehensive (expense)/income - - - - (149) - (18) 161 (6) - 7 1



- - - - (149) - (18) 510 343 - 30 373 Transactions with owners of the Group

















Contribution and distribution





















Dividends (note 10) - - - - - - - (231) (231) - (14) (245) Shares issued for cash (note 17) 1 4 - - - - - - 5 - - 5 Share-based payments (note 17) 3 - - - - - - 9 12 - - 12



4 4 - - - - - (222) (214) - (14) (228) Changes in shareholders' interests in subsidiaries - - - - 4 - - - 4 - - 4 Total transactions with owners of the Group 4 4 - - 4 - - (222) (210) - (14) (224) Balance at 1 January 2019 1,027 1,087 (1) 125 152 389 36 971 3,786 297 168 4,251 Implementation of IFRS 16 - - - - - - - (2) (2) - - (2) Restated balance at 1 January 2019 1,027 1,087 (1) 125 152 389 36 969 3,784 297 168 4,249



























Total comprehensive income





















Profit for the year - - - - - - - 359 359 - 24 383 Other comprehensive income/(expense) - - - - 107 - (64) (86) (43) - (6) (49)



- - - - 107 - (64) 273 316 - 18 334 Transactions with owners of the Group

















Contribution and distribution





















Dividends (note 10) - - - - - - - (242) (242) - (13) (255) Shares issued for cash (note 17) 1 3 - - - - - - 4 - - 4 Share-based payments (note 17) 4 - - - - - - 6 10 - - 10 Transfers - - 1 - - - 2 (3) - - - -



5 3 1 - - - 2 (239) (228) - (13) (241) Balance at 31 December 2019 1,032 1,090 - 125 259 389 (26) 1,003 3,872 297 173 4,342 The attached notes on pages 51 to 100 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. condensed CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION statutory basis as at 31 December 2019





2019 2018



Note £m £m Assets





Goodwill and other intangible assets 11 837 792 Property and equipment

296 90

Investment property

300 310

Investments in associates

4 13

Financial assets 12 11,422 11,458 Total investments

11,726 11,781 Reinsurers' share of insurance contract liabilities 14 2,326 2,271 Insurance and reinsurance debtors

2,923 2,954

Deferred tax assets 15 209 234

Current tax assets 15 18 71

Other debtors and other assets

718 673 Other assets

945 978 Cash and cash equivalents 16 909 788





19,962 19,654 Assets of operations classified as held for sale 5 - 639 Total assets

19,962 20,293









Equity and liabilities





Equity





Shareholders' equity

3,872 3,786 Tier 1 notes 18 297 297 Non-controlling interests

173 168 Total equity

4,342 4,251 Liabilities





Issued debt 19 750 441 Insurance contract liabilities 20 12,307 12,712 Insurance and reinsurance liabilities 20 970 928 Borrowings

169 119

Deferred tax liabilities 15 84 79

Current tax liabilities 15 17 14

Provisions

147 169

Other liabilities

1,176 944 Provisions and other liabilities

1,424 1,206





15,620 15,406 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale 5 - 636 Total liabilities

15,620 16,042 Total equity and liabilities

19,962 20,293 The attached notes on pages 51 to 100 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The financial statements were approved on 26 February 2020 by the Board of Directors and are signed on its behalf by: Charlotte Jones Group Chief Financial Officer CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS STATUTORY BASIS for the year ended 31 December 2019





2019 2018



Note £m £m Cash flows from operating activities





Cash generated from operating activities 23 513 269 Tax paid

(35) (80) Net cash flows from operating activities

478 189 Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds from sales or maturities of:







Financial assets

3,106 2,605

Investment property

- 25

Property and equipment

- 28

Subsidiaries and associates (net of cash disposed of)

14 11

UK Legacy

(8) - Purchase of:







Financial assets

(3,346) (2,665)

Investment property

- (19)

Property and equipment

