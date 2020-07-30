Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RSA Insurance Group plc    RSA   GB00BKKMKR23

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(RSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/30 03:38:17 am
431.6 GBX   -1.55%
03:16aRSA INSURANCE : Insurer RSA first-half operating profit rises 13%
RE
02:12a2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS : chief executive's statement
PU
02:12aRSA 2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS : adapting to a different normal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RSA Insurance : Insurer RSA first-half operating profit rises 13%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:16am EDT

British insurer RSA posted an above-forecast operating profit of 349 million pounds in the first half, helped by strong performance in Scandinavia and its other regions, it said on Thursday.

Operating profit came in at 339 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Best known in Britain for its "More than" brand, RSA also has large operations in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

Statutory profit before tax fell 7% to 211 million pounds, however, hit by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on markets.

"The recovery path from the pandemic itself is not yet certain, as well as its human and economic consequences, " Chief Executive Stephen Hester said.

"Nevertheless, we see good prospects for RSA remaining resilient and emerging strongly from this period."

Combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, was 92.2%, in line with a forecast 92.5%, while for Scandinavia it was 83.2%. A level below 100% indicates a profit.

Net written premiums fell 3% due to the impact of COVID-19 to 3.2 billion pounds, in line with forecasts.

Shore Capital analysts described the results as "strong", reiterating their "buy" rating on the stock.

RSA said it expected to pay 47 million pounds in eligible business interruption claims.

RSA is one of eight insurers in a court case, due to conclude on Thursday, over disputed policy wordings for business interruption insurance.

The Financial Conduct Authority says insurers should pay businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the insurers say the pandemic is not covered. RSA did not comment on the case on Thursday.

After suspending its final dividend for 2019, RSA said it was not paying an interim dividend, but hoped to resume dividends by the time of full year results, and to catch up on missed dividend payments over time.

By Carolyn Cohn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
03:16aRSA INSURANCE : Insurer RSA first-half operating profit rises 13%
RE
02:12a2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS : chief executive's statement
PU
02:12aRSA 2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS : adapting to a different normal
PU
07/24Britain to extend COVID relief measures for insurance consumers
RE
07/23Disruption insurance does not cover national lockdowns, London court told
RE
07/20Insurers should pay UK businesses over 'cataclysmic' pandemic, court hears
RE
07/16RSA INSURANCE : Notice of 2020 Interim Results
PU
07/16UK car insurance premiums in second quarter show largest quarterly drop since..
RE
07/14RSA INSURANCE : 2020 RSA AGM Voting Results
PU
07/06Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade at the helm
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 428 M 8 332 M 8 332 M
Net income 2020 394 M 511 M 511 M
Net Debt 2020 882 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 6,35%
Capitalization 4 535 M 5 884 M 5 878 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 12 378
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RSA Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 526,79 GBX
Last Close Price 438,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Mary Shailer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC-22.49%5 884
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.81%31 081
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-14.68%29 125
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-16.41%28 983
SAMPO OYJ-15.86%21 308
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-24.11%15 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group