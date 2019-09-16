RSA Insurance : Kevin Thompson appointed as CEO RSA Ireland

Kevin Thompson has been appointed chief executive officer of RSA Ireland after being approved by the regulator Central Bank of Ireland

Thompson will replace Ken Norgrove, who is moving to the role of chief executive officer of Codan/Trygg-Hansa, RSA Group's Scandinavian business.

Kevin Thompson has spent seven years as CEO of Insurance Ireland where he had overall responsibility for the organisation and its strategic and commercial objectives. In that time he led major organisational change programmes and grew membership by over 40%. Prior to that he held roles as CEO for AIG Life Ireland and VP for Multinational Group Risk Europe.