Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RSA Insurance Group plc    RSA   GB00BKKMKR23

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(RSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RSA Insurance : Kevin Thompson appointed as CEO RSA Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Kevin Thompson has been appointed chief executive officer of RSA Ireland after being approved by the regulator Central Bank of Ireland

Thompson will replace Ken Norgrove, who is moving to the role of chief executive officer of Codan/Trygg-Hansa, RSA Group's Scandinavian business.

Kevin Thompson has spent seven years as CEO of Insurance Ireland where he had overall responsibility for the organisation and its strategic and commercial objectives. In that time he led major organisational change programmes and grew membership by over 40%. Prior to that he held roles as CEO for AIG Life Ireland and VP for Multinational Group Risk Europe.

Disclaimer

RSA Insurance Group plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
05:17aRSA INSURANCE : Kevin Thompson appointed as CEO RSA Ireland
PU
09/11RSA INSURANCE : Merging of CRS and GRS to create unified RSA commercial lines di..
PU
09/05RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/02RSA INSURANCE : 2019 Interim results analyst presentation and QA transcript
PU
08/01RSA INSURANCE : 2019 Interim results analyst presentation
PU
08/01Insurer RSA reviews future of London commercial business
RE
08/012019 INTERIM RESULTS : chief executive's statement
PU
06/27RSA INSURANCE : appoints Rachel Conran as Chief Underwriting Officer
PU
06/24Rivals ride rising rates as Lloyd's abandons some ship insurance
RE
05/31RSA INSURANCE : Social obsession puts pets in peril
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 490 M
EBIT 2019 617 M
Net income 2019 386 M
Debt 2019 887 M
Yield 2019 4,64%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 5 578 M
Chart RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RSA Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 608,55  GBp
Last Close Price 540,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph B. M. Streppel Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Mary Shailer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC5.30%6 945
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC14.31%38 655
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES22.18%38 097
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION28.05%34 832
SAMPO-1.07%23 493
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC17.64%19 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group