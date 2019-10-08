RSA Insurance : Managing stress is a collective endeavour

Most of us understand the importance of taking care of our physical health in order to perform at our best. You wouldn't try to run a marathon without doing some training first for example. Why then do we expect our minds to continue to cope under stress without any effort?

In today's 'on demand' world of work, we think it's more important than ever that employers promote a culture of care for employees. We want RSA to be a place where everyone feels safe to say when they are not coping well, without fear of being stigmatised or being seen as weak.

In our latest podcast, recorded to mark World Mental Health Day 2019, our participants share their own experiences of, and tips for, managing stress, as employees, colleagues and team leaders.

