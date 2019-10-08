Log in
RSA Insurance Group plc

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(RSA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RSA Insurance : Managing stress is a collective endeavour

0
10/08/2019

Most of us understand the importance of taking care of our physical health in order to perform at our best. You wouldn't try to run a marathon without doing some training first for example. Why then do we expect our minds to continue to cope under stress without any effort?

In today's 'on demand' world of work, we think it's more important than ever that employers promote a culture of care for employees. We want RSA to be a place where everyone feels safe to say when they are not coping well, without fear of being stigmatised or being seen as weak.

In our latest podcast, recorded to mark World Mental Health Day 2019, our participants share their own experiences of, and tips for, managing stress, as employees, colleagues and team leaders.

Download the transcript as a PDF

Disclaimer

RSA Insurance Group plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:10:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 492 M
EBIT 2019 603 M
Net income 2019 380 M
Debt 2019 887 M
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 5 182 M
Chart RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RSA Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 607,05  GBp
Last Close Price 502,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Mary Shailer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC-1.67%6 417
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.9.52%37 759
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES19.54%37 274
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION31.26%35 375
SAMPO PLC-8.96%21 369
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION49.81%18 944
