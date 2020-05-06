Log in
RSA Insurance Group plc

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(RSA)
05/06
371.15 GBp   +3.70%
RSA Insurance : names Paul Dilley as new UK&I CUO

05/06/2020

Sweeney, meanwhile, joined RSA as CUO for the UK and International business in September 2018. Sweeney spent the majority of his pre-RSA career working across Zurich's international businesses in senior underwriting and operations roles, latterly as the CUO for Zurich's commercial businesses globally.

Scott Egan, UK&I CEO, said:

'RSA has a proud underwriting heritage and we are delighted to welcome someone with Paul's experience and sector knowledge to our ranks as CUO. I'd also like thank Adrian for his excellent service in his role. Everyone at RSA wishes Adrian and his family the best as they embark on an exciting new chapter.'

Sweeney will work with Dilley as part of a handover process, leaving his role once a transition is complete.

- ENDS -

RSA Insurance Group plc published this content on 06 May 2020
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Mary Shailer Independent Non-Executive Director
