RT MINERALS CORP
RT Minerals Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Financing

09/07/2018 | 10:35pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2018) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFD) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of August 31, 2018 and July 17, 2018, the Company has closed the final tranche of a private placement to raise additional gross proceeds of $180,000 (the "Final Tranche") through the sale of 3,000,000 units priced at $0.06 (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.08 for a term of two years.

All securities issued in the Final Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring January 8, 2019.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital. Pro Group members purchased 525,000 Units. Finder's fees of 5% cash ($9,000) and 5% finder's shares priced at $0.06 (150,000 common shares) were paid to a registered representative in connection with the Final Tranche.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donald M. Clark
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
RT Minerals Corp.
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond Hatoum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Lofthouse Director
Lacrimioara Onolfo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RT MINERALS CORP-84.76%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.70%16 130
BARRICK GOLD CORP-28.66%11 576
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-18.10%10 258
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 295
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-26.03%7 657
