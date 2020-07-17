COVID-19 antibody test passes first major trials in UK with 98.6% accuracy- Telegraph

July 18 (Reuters) - British ministers are making plans to
distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests after a
version backed by the UK government passed its first major
trials, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.
The fingerprick tests, which can tell within 20 minutes if a
person has ever been exposed to the coronavirus, were found to
be 98.6% accurate in secret human trials held in June, the
newspaper reported.
It added the test was developed by the UK Rapid Test
Consortium (UK-RTC), a partnership between Oxford University and
leading UK diagnostics firms.
Britain's only antibody tests approved thus far have
involved blood samples being sent to laboratories for analysis,
which can take days, The Telegraph said.
Anticipating a regulatory approval in the coming weeks, tens
of thousands of prototypes have already been manufactured in
factories across the United Kingdom, the report added.
Ministers are hoping that the AbC-19 lateral flow test will
be available for use in a mass screening programme before the
end of the year, the newspaper reported.
"It was found to be 98.6 per cent accurate, and that's very
good news," Chris Hand, the leader of the UK-RTC, was quoted as
saying by The Telegraph.
"We're now scaling up with our partners to produce hundreds
of thousands of doses every month", Hand said, adding the
government's health department is in talks with UK-RTC over
buying millions of tests before the year ends.
The tests are likely to be free and would be ordered online
instead of being sold in supermarkets, according to plans cited
by the newspaper.
"While these tests will help us better understand how
coronavirus is spreading across the country, we do not yet know
whether antibodies indicate immunity from reinfection or
transmission," a Department of Health and Social Care spokesman
was quoted as telling the newspaper.
