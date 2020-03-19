Log in
RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.    RTIX

RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(RTIX)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm 

03/19/2020 | 03:44pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (“RTI” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RTIX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. RTI announced on March 16, 2020, that it would be incapable of filing its annual financial report in a timely manner due to an ongoing investigation by the SEC. The Company stated that the investigation focuses on its financials from 2014 to 2016. Based on this news, shares of RTI dropped sharply in intraday trading on March 17, 2020.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
