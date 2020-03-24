Log in
RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(RTIX)
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/24/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (“RTI” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RTIX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 7, 2016 and March 16, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 22, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. RTI improperly recognized revenues from certain contracts including those with other equipment manufacturers. The Company failed to maintain effective controls on financial reporting. These problems forced the Company to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year 2019. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about RTI, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
